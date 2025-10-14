horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 October 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Expect a surge of energy that could lead to extraordinary actions. Financial outlay may increase but will likely be balanced by incoming funds. Parental health improves, bringing warmth at home. Romance appears unlikely today, and new work responsibilities may arise. Creative relaxation, like catching up on your favorite series, can provide respite. Be mindful that today's expenses might put a strain on your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus

Your kindness brings joy, but start the day by seeking blessings from elders for extra advantage. Your spouse may encourage breaking old habits; seize this as the right moment to let go of unhealthy patterns. Emotional turbulence is possible, and work may bring a busy schedule. Testing out new ideas is favored, but tension with your spouse about work is possible.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Gemini: A social gathering can lift your spirits. You'll project positivity but safeguard valuables to avoid loss. Avoid heated topics with loved ones, and steer clear of workplace romance to preserve your reputation. Your competitive drive will bring achievements, and a special day with your spouse is likely. For prosperity, consider charitable acts like donating milk to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Enjoy a lighthearted day, possibly filled with fun or creativity. Financial opportunities arise, especially if you act promptly. Your spouse may inspire you to drop bad habits. Let go of suspicions in romantic matters. Those in artistic roles will find excellent openings, and travel may go well. Positive news may brighten up married life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

Leo: Good health is anticipated. Assist a friend in need, but ensure you're not overextending financially. Friends plan a delightful evening, and your love life blossoms from past kind deeds. Incorporating new technology at work could boost your career. Savor your personal space, perhaps with a game or gym time. Rekindle romance with your spouse by reminiscing together.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Boosted self-assurance will drive progress; invest excess funds wisely, perhaps in real estate. Beware of false promises from others, and expect possible emotional agitation. Partnerships in business or joint projects flourish, but travel plans may require last-minute changes. Spousal interactions may be somewhat challenging.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Confidence grows, enabling you to tackle longstanding tasks and begin new ventures. This energetic momentum is conducive to eliminating procrastination. Seek harmony in your home and take note that visiting friends or family will be highly enjoyable. Love life offers warmth, but take care to balance attention between personal desires and partners' needs.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Overcome feelings of loneliness by spending quality time with loved ones. Finances may improve later in the day, but exercise caution in dealings with friends or strangers. Embrace social activities but manage your attention to more urgent matters to maintain success. Home and inner circle may provide comfort.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Cast off negativity and consult family for financial advice; their input will be valuable. Avoid chasing unrealistic dreams, and spend time with friends to lift your mood. Romantic disappointments won't discourage you. Dedicate skills to career pursuits for strong results, and new learning or networking opportunities may emerge. Be attentive to how your spouse manages family priorities.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Control emotions promptly to protect your health. Business owners should make investments cautiously. Avoid a domineering approach towards family to prevent conflict. Love opportunities are present, and hard work at your job is likely to earn recognition. Trust should be extended judiciously. With effort, this could be a highlight in your marriage.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Stress may dissipate, but avoid gambling or speculative activities to prevent losses. Enjoy an evening with loved ones, and don't let setbacks in love affect your spirit. Part-time work may arise. Students, avoid wasting time on gadgets. Overspending could impact your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: A carefree spirit urges social interaction—a perfect time for reconnecting with friends or planning a group outing. Your enthusiasm will be infectious and strengthen bonds. Lucky colours and favourable directions can enhance your day. Take practical actions to maintain emotional and physical balance, and expect memorable moments with your social circle.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.