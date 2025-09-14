horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 September 2025, Monday.

Aries: Begin your day with meditation or yoga to boost both your physical health and mental strength. Support from your brother or sister may bring you some gains today. It’s also a favourable time to plan for your children’s future. Avoid one-sided attraction, as it could only cause emotional pain. New ventures look promising and may offer good returns. You value personal space, and today you’ll have enough free time to relax—whether by playing a game or hitting the gym. However, in your married life, you may feel the need for more breathing space. Remedy: Offer food to the poor and needy to bring positivity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Today is favourable for focusing on activities that boost your health and well-being. An old friend may seek financial help, but offering assistance could strain your own finances. Spend time with your parents and share your happiness—it will help ease their loneliness and uplift their spirits. Remember, life is more meaningful when we make it easier for others. Avoid the habit of falling for someone too quickly, and don’t make promises you cannot keep. The day may bring some tension as differences arise with close associates. Your spouse’s poor health could cause a few disruptions in your work, but you’ll manage to handle everything effectively. Remedy: Nurture yellow flowering plants at home to bring harmony and positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness could affect your health. Long-term investments are likely to bring you good returns. Overall, the day will be positive, but someone you trust may disappoint you. If you’re going on a date, avoid bringing up sensitive or controversial topics. Work life will run smoothly, but when it comes to fitness, you may find yourself planning routines without following through—just as on previous days. At home, your spouse may be influenced by others and pick a fight, but your patience and affection will help restore harmony. Remedy: Watering a tamarind tree regularly can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Today promises to be special, with good health giving you the energy to achieve something remarkable. You may plan a family outing and spend generously on your loved ones. Be cautious though—someone close may not be entirely honest with you. Fortunately, your persuasive skills will help you overcome upcoming challenges. On the personal front, you’ll feel the soulful essence of love today. At work, those who tried to block your progress may face setbacks right before you. Expect a cheerful day filled with laughter and things going your way. In married life, the bond may feel sacred and deeply fulfilling. Remedy: Use pure honey generously in your daily routine to enhance harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Today, the needs of others may come in the way of your self-care. Don’t suppress your feelings—take time to do things that help you relax. Poor planning could lead to a shortage of funds, so be mindful of your expenses. Children might surprise you with some overwhelming news. For your partner, your presence is what makes life meaningful. Professionally, those connected with foreign trade are likely to see favourable results, while working individuals will have the chance to showcase their full potential. After a long time, busy natives may get some personal time, though household responsibilities could take up most of it. Meanwhile, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, bringing positivity to your married life. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Don’t lose heart when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt gives flavour to food, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate the true value of joy. Attending a social gathering will lift your spirits. Today, one of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could cause future troubles. The day is favourable for considering a matrimonial alliance. You may also connect with a caring and understanding friend. At work, use your influence and skills to boost your career prospects—success is within reach if you give your best. Travel, entertainment, and socialising may also be on your schedule. In married life, the day looks bright—express your love openly to strengthen the bond. Remedy: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha and then distribute them among the needy to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Outdoor activities, especially sports, will energize you, while meditation and yoga will bring mental peace and health benefits. Your practical approach toward money will prove rewarding, as the savings you make today can help you overcome future challenges. The evening spent with friends promises joy and relaxation. Personal matters remain stable and within your control. However, avoid being overly assertive at work—patience and understanding of others’ needs will prevent unnecessary conflicts. Stay focused on significant tasks to make the most of the day. Guard against unnecessary doubts about your partner’s sincerity, as mistrust could affect the harmony of your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: Offer your help and services wholeheartedly at auspicious events, such as weddings. Your sincere participation will invite blessings and contribute to growth in both your professional and personal life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Your family may place high expectations on you today, which could feel a bit overwhelming. On the brighter side, your financial situation shows signs of improvement. If you had lent money earlier, there are good chances of its return now. A social gathering with relatives will lift everyone’s spirits and create joyful moments. Avoid harboring resentment toward your partner—patience and honest communication will strengthen your bond far more than anger ever could. Stay attentive in conversations with influential people, as a valuable piece of advice may come your way. Being naturally sensitive to crowded interactions, you often seek moments of solitude—and today offers you the opportunity to enjoy that personal space. However, be mindful of expenses, as financial disagreements might strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Worship a Banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays. This practice is believed to promote good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Take extra care with your diet today and avoid consuming uncovered or unhygienic food. At the same time, don’t let unnecessary stress weigh on your mind—it will only add to your tension. When it comes to financial matters, seek guidance from someone experienced before making decisions, as acting impulsively could lead to losses. Be mindful of a dominating approach at home, as it may trigger avoidable arguments and criticism. The day carries a strong romantic vibe, though a past issue could spark a disagreement with your beloved in the evening. At work, embracing new techniques will boost your efficiency, and your unique style is likely to draw admiration from those around you. Later, quality moments with your spouse will remind you of the value of giving them more time, and their affection will make the day even more special. Remedy: For better health and prosperity, include foods like almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Also, offer a yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will remain stable and strong, even through a busy and demanding day. Financial dealings may keep you occupied, but by the end of the day, you’ll find yourself with a comfortable amount of savings. Some of you may also consider purchasing jewelry or a new household appliance. Stay cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you, which could create unnecessary distractions. Partnership ventures may bring more complications than benefits today, leaving you frustrated for allowing others to take advantage of your trust. Use your free time wisely—perhaps by watching a web series on your phone to unwind. On the personal front, keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel slightly unwell. Remedy: Place red flowers in a copper vase at home to enhance harmony and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.15 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. An earlier investment is likely to yield rewarding returns, reinforcing your belief in the value of smart financial planning. Peace and warmth will prevail in your domestic life, though minor disruptions from your spouse’s family may cause a little unease. At work, you may feel inclined to invest in technology to enhance speed and efficiency. Travel may not deliver immediate outcomes, but it will lay a strong foundation for future gains. On the personal front, your spouse might say or do something hurtful intentionally, leaving you upset for a while—patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Remedy: Eating meals from a bronze plate is considered auspicious and is believed to bring positivity and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Today you will feel surrounded by a magical aura of hope and positivity. Any investment made now is likely to boost both your prosperity and financial security. Your cheerful, lively nature will spread joy to those around you, keeping the atmosphere light and pleasant. In matters of love, remain cautious—flattery from your partner may carry deeper emotions, so listen with care. Stay attentive when engaging with influential people, as a valuable piece of advice could come your way. You may spend much of the day resting or even sleeping, but by evening, you’ll realize just how precious time truly is. Married life, in particular, will bring you moments of deep happiness and fulfillment today. Remedy: For multiple financial benefits, donate red bangles and clothes to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.