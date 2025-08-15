horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 August 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life — everything, good or bad, passes through it. A healthy mind helps solve problems and brings clarity. Financial improvements may allow you to make important purchases. Resolve personal issues by understanding each other’s perspectives, but avoid discussing them in public to prevent damage to your reputation. A harsh approach towards someone you deeply care about could create tension in your relationship. A family member may want to spend time with you today; though you may agree, it could take up a significant part of your day. Your spouse might feel hurt if they learn a hidden fact from your past. Visiting a park or gym today could benefit your health. Remedy: Donate items linked to the Moon — such as rice, sugar, and milk — to religious organisations or institutions to foster love and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Do not ignore your health — take timely care of yourself. Fresh, creative ideas may lead to financial gains. The behaviour of a family member could leave you feeling uneasy; have an open conversation with them. If you’re going on a date today, avoid bringing up controversial topics. The day has the potential to be highly productive for planning a prosperous future, but an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your plans. A surprise visit from a relative could also alter your schedule. Use the day to sharpen your photography skills — the moments you capture today will be worth treasuring. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, shape them into soft balls, and feed them to fish to enhance health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: You may spend time on sports or physical activities to maintain your stamina. Financially, the day looks promising, as you could earn money without any external help. Tensions may arise at home, so choose your words carefully. Seeking personal guidance can strengthen your relationships. Students are advised not to delay their work — use free time to complete pending tasks for better results. Married life may bring a pleasant surprise today. Remember, your simplicity is your strength; continue to nurture it to keep life balanced and meaningful. Remedy: Feed cows with flour and give sugar to black ants to maintain harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to boost physical health and strengthen mental resilience. Business profits could bring cheer to traders and entrepreneurs. On the family front, things are likely to run smoothly, with complete support for your plans. A close friend may comfort you in an emotional moment. Try to see situations clearly; overthinking will only waste your free time. Married life may hold a delightful surprise today. The day might feel slow-paced, giving you the chance to relax in bed and recharge. This could be the rejuvenation you’ve been needing. Remedy: Increase family happiness by distributing kheer (a rice-based sweet dish) to economically disadvantaged girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic schedule, but don’t take it for granted — caring for your life is the truest commitment you can make. Real estate investments may bring good returns. Someone at home could feel frustrated with your casual or unpredictable behaviour, so be mindful. In love, your feelings may grow slowly but steadily. Those who have been busy in recent days will finally get some personal time. While the day may bring challenges with family members, your spouse’s affection will offer comfort by the evening. Expect the day to be filled with spiritual activities such as visiting temples, helping the needy, and meditating. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, to promote harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Your sense of humour may inspire someone to cultivate the same trait, helping them realise that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. Those who have been spending money carelessly may understand its value today, as an urgent expense could arise. A friend’s problems might leave you feeling concerned. Your boundless love will be deeply cherished by your partner. While dedicating time to help others is admirable, avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. If you’ve been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today will fulfil that desire. With free time on your hands, a visit to a public library could enrich you with valuable knowledge. Remedy: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times early in the morning to ensure peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Today, you find yourself under a magical spell of hope. While new contracts may appear promising, they may not yield the gains you expect—so avoid making hasty investment decisions. A cheerful and lively evening awaits as guests fill your home with warmth and joy. In matters of love, stay positive and have the courage to navigate any rough patches. Try to view situations with clarity; overthinking will only waste your precious free time. A minor disagreement with your spouse could arise if you forget to share something important today. Visiting a religious place may bring you peace of mind and inner balance. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja ghar or altar and worship it daily to invite prosperity and financial stability into your life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Nature has blessed you with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of it. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, start planning and saving as much as you can now. Someone at home may feel frustrated by your casual or unpredictable ways, so be mindful of their feelings. Love will bloom beautifully today, filling your heart with warmth. In the midst of your busy schedule, you’ll find moments to indulge in your favorite activities. The day will be filled with romance, much like the charm of a rainy day spent with your life partner. Meeting an old friend after a long time will make you realize how swiftly time flies. Remedy: Drop four pieces of lead into flowing water to nurture harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health remains in excellent condition today. If you previously invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, chances are high you’ll see profitable returns. People around you may inspire you with fresh hopes and dreams, but your success will still depend greatly on your own efforts. Beware of a third person’s interference, as it could cause friction between you and your beloved. When dealing with important individuals, choose your words wisely. A touch of rudeness from your spouse may weigh on you emotionally, but lighthearted conversations with friends will prove to be the perfect cure for boredom. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by chanting ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: A promising day awaits, bringing relief from a prolonged illness. Be cautious with your finances—avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from before. Some people may overpromise and underdeliver; it’s best to let go of such empty talkers. Sweet moments with your beloved—perhaps even sharing candyfloss and toffees—are on the cards. Make the most of your free time by stepping away from the crowd and indulging in activities you truly enjoy; this will invite positive changes into your life. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, so express your love openly to your partner. At work, you’ll be quick to offer support if a colleague’s health takes a sudden downturn. Remedy: For stronger financial gains, give up alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also, avoid violent tendencies, harsh criticism, and dishonest behavior.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you feel relaxed and perfectly in the mood to enjoy life’s little pleasures. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan for some time, luck is on your side today. However, someone you know may overreact about financial matters, creating tense moments at home. You might feel the absence of true love in your life, but remember—time has a way of turning things around, and so will your romantic journey. This is also a day for self-reflection; if you’ve been feeling lost in the crowd, take time to understand yourself better and reconnect with who you are. Your spouse may be caught up with other responsibilities, but you can uplift your day by engaging in a sport you excel at. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by reciting ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Pisces: Frequent bouts of stress could weaken your resilience and clarity of thought, so bolster your spirit with positive thinking to keep illness at bay. Financially, you’ll remain strong today, as the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras brings multiple opportunities to boost your income. Stay active with household chores, but also make time for recreation to keep your energy high. Romance may feel a little complicated, yet amidst family responsibilities, you’ll finally carve out time for yourself—perhaps even to explore a new hobby. Remember to surprise your partner regularly to make them feel valued. Today, your worries will fade as your creative side takes the lead. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.