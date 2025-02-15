Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 February 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Today, past decisions may bring frustration and mental unrest, leaving you unsure of your next steps. Reach out for support from others. Financial gains are likely in the evening, as any money lent will be returned. You’ll find immense joy in spending time with your grandchildren. Romantic energy is strong today, and you may enjoy the company of friends who visit your home. However, it's best to avoid harmful substances like alcohol and cigarettes during this time. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Consider spending time with your younger brother, as this will deepen your bond. Remedy: Incorporate more green grams into your diet for improved health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Good health thrives when you share happiness with others. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and plan for a secure future. Avoid unnecessary arguments with those you live with—any conflicts should be resolved peacefully. Stay positive and face challenges in love with confidence. Though you’ll have a busy day, the evening will offer time to unwind and enjoy something you love. A minor disagreement over grocery shopping may arise with your spouse. You might feel misunderstood by your family today, leading you to withdraw and speak less. Remedy: Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders by touching their feet, fostering harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Today is a great day to nurture your religious and spiritual interests. If you’ve made past investments, you’re likely to see positive returns. Your spouse will make an effort to bring you happiness, creating a joyful atmosphere. However, your own worries might affect their mood. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your spouse’s expectations may feel a bit overwhelming, but open communication can help. You’ll also appreciate the joy of good food, as delicious dishes may be prepared at home today. Remedy: Strengthen the bond with your partner by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. However, you might spend more than expected on household items, which could lead to some mental stress. Shopping with your spouse will be a delightful experience and will strengthen your understanding of each other. A new romantic connection may be on the horizon, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential details. You may enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting book or magazine. However, frustration could arise between you and your partner due to a lack of quality time together. An elder in your family, such as your father or older brother, might criticize you for a mistake—listen carefully and use their advice for self-improvement. Remedy: Enhance your financial stability by using green-colored vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Leo: You will feel energetic and active today, with good health supporting you throughout. If you make smart financial moves, you can earn some extra cash. While friends and family may seek your attention, this is a great opportunity to take a break and indulge in some self-care. You’ll play a crucial role in preventing someone's heart from breaking. Your partner simply wants quality time with you, but your busy schedule may leave them feeling upset, and their frustration will be evident. However, your spouse’s affectionate gestures will bring you immense joy. If you’re living away from your family, nostalgia might hit hard—consider calling them to uplift your spirits. Remedy: Clean your teeth with alum to ensure a smooth and enjoyable day.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Social anxiety may make you uneasy today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Past financial decisions might catch up with you, leaving you in urgent need of money with limited solutions. However, a family gathering will bring you into the spotlight, making you feel cherished. Your deep and unconditional love holds immense value for your partner. Strong communication skills will work in your favor today, helping you navigate any situation smoothly. Your married life will be filled with joy and harmony. If you're in a relationship, it might be better to avoid meeting your partner today, as it could lead to an unnecessary argument. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Your health remains strong today. If you've been spending money carelessly, you may realize its value as an unexpected expense arises. Support from friends and family will uplift your spirits. Be mindful in your relationship—disappointing your partner today could lead to regret later. Students may find themselves distracted by excessive screen time, resulting in wasted hours. Concerns over your spouse's declining health might cause you stress, but staying positive will help. Don't let others' opinions affect you—focus on making the right choices, and success will follow. Remedy: To improve financial stability and reduce the malefic effects of Mercury, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food as an offering to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: The demands of others may take precedence over your personal needs today, but don’t suppress your feelings—engage in activities you enjoy to unwind. A surprise financial gain from an unexpected source could help resolve some of your monetary concerns. Avoid being overly controlling with family, as it may lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism. Wedding celebrations may be in store for some, while others will find romance uplifting their spirits. Today calls for thoughtful decision-making, where logic should guide you more than emotions. You will experience a truly wonderful day in your married life. Your children will enjoy your extra attention and care, staying close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Start your mornings with Pranayama (breathing exercises) to maintain a healthy body and a refreshed mind.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: This is the perfect time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption may put unnecessary strain on the heart. Those working in the dairy industry are likely to see financial gains today. Attending social events will provide a great opportunity to strengthen connections with influential individuals. Romance is in the air, but uncontrolled emotions may create complications in your relationship. Students may struggle with distractions, spending excessive time on TV or mobile devices, leading to wasted hours. To maintain harmony, it's best to stay silent if your spouse is in a bad mood. Someone close to you may leave you feeling disappointed today. Remedy: Place red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the results you desire. However, staying consistent in your efforts is key to maintaining this momentum. Financial transactions will occur throughout the day, and by the end of it, you’ll have managed to save a good amount. An evening social event will turn out to be even more enjoyable than expected. Let go of minor conflicts in your love life to maintain harmony. Housewives may find time to relax by watching a movie or scrolling through their phones. Your married life will be exceptionally joyful today—take a moment to express your love to your partner. A friend may shower you with genuine praise, brightening your day. Remedy: Donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your strong confidence and light workload today will give you plenty of time to relax. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Avoid being too stubborn with family members, as it may disrupt household harmony. Those deeply in love will experience a magical connection today, making all other distractions fade away. A good book or magazine can make for a pleasant pastime. Something special in the morning may uplift your mood and set a positive tone for the entire day. Unemployed individuals may face challenges in securing their desired job, so extra effort and perseverance will be necessary. Remedy: Keep a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance success in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient—your continuous efforts, combined with practical thinking and understanding, will lead you to success. An unexpected guest may visit your home today, leading you to spend money on household items you had planned to buy next month. Your attention will be centered on your children and family. Your partner may have certain expectations from you, but if you're unable to fulfill them, it could leave them feeling disappointed. Traveling today will introduce you to new places and important people. However, unnecessary doubts in your relationship could escalate into a major conflict, so try to maintain trust. An unannounced guest may also brighten your day with meaningful conversations and shared experiences. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family and social circle to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Orange-Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.