horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 June 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your cheerful attitude and self-confidence are likely to impress those around you. Taking calculated risks may lead to financial gains. A letter received today could bring joyful news for your whole family. You might experience an unexpected romantic connection. However, be cautious — someone may secretly try to challenge or undermine you. Doing volunteer work today will not only benefit others but also boost your self-esteem. Your parents may do something special for your spouse, bringing happiness and strengthening your married life. Remedy: To grow quickly in your career, always stay honest and avoid any kind of deceit or unethical behaviour.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Shake off the negativity that’s holding you back and slowing your progress. Be cautious before investing in any schemes today—double-check the details. A family gathering may help you make new friends, but choose your connections wisely. True friends are like valuable treasures worth keeping. Try to communicate gently with your partner to avoid misunderstandings. Things are going smoothly at work, making this a good time to reflect on your strengths and future goals. Your spouse may bring back the charm of your early romantic days today. Remedy: Improve your financial luck by sharing food with elderly Brahmins.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Take special care of your health today. There’s a chance of financial loss, so stay alert while handling money or signing documents. Small changes at home may be made to enhance its appearance. A sudden romantic attraction may surprise you. At work, be brave and maintain discretion if you face opposition. The stars are in your favour today, giving you many reasons to feel happy. With a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days in your married life. Remedy: Show respect to elders, teachers, scholars, and spiritual guides to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Let go of your worries to find mental peace. You may receive money from multiple sources today. However, things at home might be a bit unpredictable. Romantic gestures may not bring the expected results. On the bright side, female colleagues will be very supportive and help you complete pending work. Any efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. After a phase of misunderstandings, your spouse will express love and warmth by evening, making it a pleasant end to the day. Remedy: Donate to the poor and needy using iron utensils to enjoy happy and harmonious family moments.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any problem. Your attempts to save money might not succeed today, but there's no need to worry as things will soon get better. Home life could be a bit uncertain. You may feel a lack of love or emotional connection. However, you’ll be involved in something important that earns you recognition and rewards. You'll also have some free time, which is ideal for meditation and finding mental peace. Your spouse’s poor health might affect your work, but you’ll manage everything with patience and care. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to support financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: An increase in family medical expenses is likely today. However, with the support of a close friend, some businesspeople may gain financially, which can help ease several ongoing issues. Things at home may feel a bit uncertain. Take time to be with your partner to strengthen your understanding of each other. If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry—everything will go smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you’ll be able to handle them easily once you're back. Older individuals under this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your spouse’s health could be a cause for concern. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and later use that money to help children and pilgrims. This will bring positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Adopt a generous and open-hearted approach to life. Complaining about your circumstances will only drain your energy and dim the joy that life has to offer. It’s often a mindset of scarcity—not the situation itself—that steals your peace and contentment. Today, the planetary alignment may not favour financial matters, so it's wise to handle your money cautiously. On a brighter note, social gatherings can offer a valuable chance to strengthen your connections with influential individuals. Your soulmate is likely to have you in their thoughts throughout the day, and the warmth of this bond may bring you comfort. Encouragement from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. You may also find yourself reminiscing and indulging in activities you cherished during childhood. Though love after marriage is often considered rare, today you’ll feel its magic unfolding beautifully in your life. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to enhance financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

Scorpio: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, take heart—positive thoughts and the right actions today can bring the relief you’ve been seeking. A highly profitable day lies ahead for your business, with the potential to reach new heights of success. Family time will help you unwind and forget your worries. Moments of sweetness—perhaps even sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved—will add a charming touch to your day. Creative ideas will flow easily, proving to be both useful and inspiring. However, be prepared for some tension, as disagreements may arise with close associates. Stay calm and choose your words wisely. Married life will feel exceptionally fulfilling today, bringing deep emotional connection and joy. Remedy: Have faith in the divine and avoid negative or harmful thoughts. Doing so will support both your mental peace and physical health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 1.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Stay calm and composed, especially when facing challenges today—losing your temper could lead to complications. Remember, anger is just a brief moment of madness that can have lasting consequences. One of your parents might offer some important advice about saving money. Listen with care, as ignoring it could lead to financial issues in the near future. You’ll be bursting with energy today—perfect for hosting a gathering or planning a fun event for your group. A long stretch of loneliness begins to fade as you may finally connect with someone who feels like your true soulmate. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and valued. Your communication will shine, leaving a strong impression on others. As for your marriage, today brings a heartwarming realization—your life partner has never seemed more wonderful. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges) to invite positive energy and support your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll be brimming with energy today, but mounting work pressure may leave you feeling irritable. Be especially cautious with your valuables, as there’s a risk of theft involving movable property—ensure everything is secure. On the bright side, it’s a favorable day for domestic affairs and completing long-pending household tasks. Your partner may seek deeper commitment—be honest and avoid making promises you can't keep. Colleagues may invite you to a small gathering after work, offering a pleasant break from routine. Despite a busy schedule, you might find time to step out with your spouse. However, minor disagreements could arise—try to handle them with patience. The evening promises romance—think soulful music, candlelight, delicious food, and heartfelt connection with your life partner. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance progress in your business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your natural charm will draw attention and admiration today. If you’ve invested money based on someone’s advice—especially from an unfamiliar source—there’s a strong chance of seeing good returns. However, someone close to you may be emotionally unpredictable, so try to remain patient and understanding. Fond memories from the past will fill your heart and keep your mind engaged. Channel your energy in the right direction, and you could see remarkable gains from your efforts. You value personal space, and today you’ll likely get ample time to yourself—perfect for hitting the gym or indulging in a favorite game. On the personal front, your partner will stand by your side and offer unwavering support in something truly important to you. Remedy: For enhanced family happiness, toss a bronze coin with a hole in it into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Quick and decisive action on your part will help resolve a long-pending issue today. Investing in religious or spiritual activities may bring you a deep sense of peace and emotional stability. Be mindful not to overextend your time at work, as it could strain your domestic life. In matters of love, your partner may prefer to express their thoughts rather than listen, which might leave you feeling unheard—try to stay calm and open-hearted. Success is within reach, but it will require steady effort and patience. Take some time to read spiritual or uplifting books today—they may offer clarity and help you navigate lingering concerns. Avoid pressuring your partner into anything; give space and understanding to preserve emotional closeness. Remedy: To promote harmony in your family life, drop four pieces of lead into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.