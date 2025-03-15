Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 March 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Today, you'll feel energized and accomplish tasks faster than usual. Use this boost wisely by staying mindful of your finances to maintain stability and a smooth life. If you're planning changes at home, ensure everyone involved is on board to avoid misunderstandings. Be cautious of secretive behavior, as it could harm your reputation. For students of this zodiac sign, a relaxing movie on your laptop or TV may be an ideal way to unwind. You might initially feel uneasy about something your spouse does, but later you'll realize it was for the best. Someone close may disappoint you today, so be prepared to manage your emotions. Remedy: Gifting a pair of white duck figurines to your partner can bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 2.45 pm.

Taurus: Don't let unwanted thoughts cloud your mind. Focus on staying calm and relaxed to boost your mental strength. Be cautious with your finances today, as there’s a risk of monetary loss. Pay close attention when handling transactions or signing documents. It's a good day to reconnect with people you don't often meet. However, time may feel slow and unfulfilling without your beloved's company. Your communication skills and work performance will shine, leaving a positive impression. If you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, take care to avoid potential health issues. Instead of wasting time on unproductive activities, consider learning a new language—it can enhance your conversation skills and broaden your horizons. Remedy: If you're feeling mentally unsettled, offering food to black ants may help restore balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Gemini: Today brings positive energy, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables, especially your purse, to avoid theft. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring joy and excitement to your family. Be mindful of your words today—harsh remarks could disturb your relationship with your partner. If you live away from home, you may find comfort spending your evening in a peaceful park or quiet space after finishing your tasks. Your spouse’s health may cause some disruptions to your plans, so be prepared for minor setbacks. Support and encouragement from you can greatly improve your children's academic performance. Remedy: For a stronger and happier love life, consider gifting a silver elephant to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Cancer: Today, you'll be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, seizing every opportunity that comes your way. Your attempts to save money may fall short, but don't worry — things will improve soon. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening, giving you a chance to relive cherished childhood memories. Romance may be in the air, with the possibility of someone expressing their feelings. Work commitments may require your attention in the evening as a pending task demands your time. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today promises to bring warmth and connection. While relationships are important, you also have a world of your own — take time today to explore that side of yourself. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by showing respect and kindness to your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Leo: Today, you may find yourself filled with a renewed sense of hope and positivity. Those who have taken loans might face some challenges in managing repayments, so be mindful of your finances. By resolving differences with family members, you'll find it easier to achieve your goals. Encourage your partner to see things from your perspective to avoid potential conflicts. In the midst of a busy lifestyle, finding time for yourself can be difficult — but today, you'll have the opportunity to relax and unwind. You'll also realize the depth of the promises made in your marriage, reaffirming that your spouse is truly your soulmate. If you're married, be prepared for possible concerns regarding your children that may leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Keeping a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket can help attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: Take ample rest today to recharge your energy — a tired body can drain your mental strength. Remember, your true potential lies not in physical strength but in your willpower. If you're considering an investment opportunity, take time to research it thoroughly. Consulting with experts before making a commitment will help you make informed decisions. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, or relatives — they may not fully understand your needs, so protect your interests. Avoid overly sentimental remarks with your partner today, as they may not be well-received. You might find yourself spending a lot of time on unimportant activities, so try to focus on what truly matters. Marriage isn’t just about sharing a home; meaningful quality time with your partner is essential for nurturing your relationship. Today, your behavior may leave some people disappointed. Reflect on your actions and consider adopting a more positive approach in both your attitude and lifestyle. Remedy: Feeding fish with barley flour balls can invite greater prosperity and happiness into your family.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Libra: Today is a wonderful day to focus on activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good about yourself. With the support of a close relative, you may see positive progress in your business, which will also improve your financial situation. At home, rely on your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive matters effectively. Your love life looks promising today — cherish the special moments with your partner. Shopping and other engagements may keep you occupied for much of the day. However, ongoing disagreements could strain your relationship with your spouse, making reconciliation difficult. Approach the situation with patience and understanding. Spending too much time with your office friends may upset your family, so try to balance your social life carefully. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling family life, touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings consistently for 108 days.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.

Scorpio: Keep your temper in check today, as a quarrelsome attitude could cause lasting damage to your relationships. Cultivating open-mindedness and letting go of biases will help you avoid conflicts. On the financial front, things look positive. If you’ve lent money to someone, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back today. Visiting a religious place or connecting with a spiritual guide may bring you comfort and peace of mind. Your partner may seem upset due to family issues — try to calm them with patience and understanding. Today, you may not be concerned about others' opinions and might prefer spending your free time alone, enjoying some quiet moments. The morning could bring some struggles, perhaps due to a power outage or other minor inconvenience, but your spouse will step in to support you. Avoid oversleeping, as it may leave you feeling sluggish. Stay active to maintain your energy throughout the day. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your prayer room or family altar, and worship it daily to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, you'll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to unwind and enjoy yourself. Investing in real estate could prove profitable, so consider exploring opportunities in that area. Your curiosity and desire to learn will open doors to new friendships. Be mindful of your tone with your loved one — a harsh attitude could strain your relationship. If you manage to find some free time despite a busy schedule, use it wisely. Investing this time in self-improvement can benefit your future. Your spouse may encourage you to go out when you’d rather stay in (or vice versa), which could leave you feeling irritated. Consider dining out with family or friends at an exotic restaurant — though it may be a bit pricey, the experience could be worthwhile. Remedy: To nurture a flourishing love life, consider distributing saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Capricorn: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t be discouraged. Instead, use these challenges as stepping stones to work harder and achieve your goals. A relative may offer support during this difficult time. You might need to spend money on your partner's health today, but don’t worry — your long-term savings will prove useful in covering the expenses. A disagreement with your spouse could cause mental strain, but try not to dwell on it. Remember, true peace comes from accepting what you cannot change. On a brighter note, expect a pleasant surprise as your beloved may shower you with thoughtful gifts. Today, you may stumble upon an old item at home that brings back memories, and you could spend much of the day cleaning or organizing it. Your partner may unexpectedly do something wonderful that leaves a lasting impression. If the day feels dull, add some excitement by trying something new and creative. Remedy: For a happy and harmonious family life, seek the blessings of elderly women by touching their feet continuously for 108 days.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.45 pm.

Aquarius: Despite feeling upbeat today, you may find yourself missing someone special who couldn’t be with you. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for promising long-term returns. Your children may disappoint you with their lack of focus on studies, so some guidance and encouragement may be needed. Your partner will be thinking about you a lot today — why not plan a thoughtful surprise to make it a memorable day for both of you? If you’ve been tied up with work lately, today offers a chance to finally unwind and enjoy some well-deserved personal time. You'll also realize just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is. However, be prepared for some constructive criticism from your father or elder brother. Listen carefully to their advice — it could help you improve. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to invite joy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money, but be cautious and avoid risky decisions. At a social gathering, you'll find yourself in the spotlight, drawing attention with your charm and presence. Be mindful in your relationship — attempting to control your partner’s choices may lead to conflict. Your ability to respond quickly and effectively to problems will earn you recognition today. Surprising your partner regularly can help them feel valued and appreciated — don't let them feel overlooked. Consider treating yourself to a relaxing movie at a luxurious multiplex — a perfect way to unwind on your day off. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider worshipping Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.