horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 May 2025, Friday.

Aries: Today could bring some relief from a long-term illness, making it a positive day for your health. However, unexpected expenses may increase your financial stress. Your charm and personality might help you make a few new friends. Some of your romantic fantasies could even come true today. It’s a productive day for artists and working women. But you might end up wasting your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV. This may upset your spouse, as you may not seem interested in spending quality time with them. A lack of trust could create tension in your marriage. Remedy: Wrap black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and immerse it in flowing water to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Taurus: You’ll feel confident and full of energy today. However, you may end up spending money on various things, so it’s important to create a proper budget to avoid financial stress. Be careful not to share any personal or confidential information. Your partner will make you feel truly special today—enjoy these loving moments. Meeting and interacting with influential people could inspire you with new ideas and plans. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. It’s a day filled with love, affection, and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to help strengthen family relationships.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Gemini: Workplace pressure from seniors and tensions at home may cause stress and affect your focus. You might feel tempted to make quick money, but be cautious. Avoid being rude to guests, as your behavior could upset your family and create distance in relationships. Despite any negativity from your partner, you'll still express your love. It’s better to postpone any new projects or major spending for now. Try to connect with influential people, as it could benefit you. However, interference from others may create problems in your married life today. Remedy: The Sun represents discipline. Leading a disciplined life can bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Cancer: You’ll feel happy today as people around you offer their support. Your siblings might ask for financial help, which could strain your budget, but things will soon get better. Take time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your love life will feel lively and fulfilling. Those involved in art or theatre will come across new chances to showcase their creativity. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you appreciation. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a calm and loving day without any arguments. Remedy: Light a lamp with sesame oil every day to attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy and fit. Use your creative ideas to find ways to earn some extra income. It’s a good time to tidy up your home—don’t delay it any further. If you’ve faced setbacks recently, take them as learning experiences. Avoid proposing to someone today, as it may not go well. Things at work may not be very productive, and someone close to you might betray your trust, leaving you worried. You may end up wasting your free time on your phone or watching TV, which could upset your spouse if you ignore them. Your partner’s bad mood might also irritate you. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your love life and create sweet memories.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Virgo: A friend's astrological advice may inspire you to focus on improving your health. You’re likely to earn well through safe and traditional investments. If you’re feeling lonely, lean on your family for support—it can help you avoid negative thoughts and make better decisions. Your love life will feel especially rewarding today. It's a day full of opportunities to perform well and stand out. Your family might share their concerns with you, but you may stay caught up in your own world, spending your free time doing something you enjoy. Marriage will feel fulfilling today, as you experience its many positive sides. Remedy: Keep faith in God and avoid mental stress or negative thinking to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libra: Avoid long journeys today, as your energy may be low. Promising new opportunities to earn money are on the horizon. Enjoy quality time with friends and family—fun moments await. Your love life shows signs of renewed hope, and positive changes at work will work in your favor. Your communication will shine, leaving a strong impression on others. Married life brings joyful experiences today—treasure them. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will remain strong, even during a busy day. Though you may feel the urge to travel and spend, holding back will save you from regret. A delightful surprise later in the day will uplift the spirits of the whole family. Romance is in the air, and your feelings will be warmly returned. It’s an excellent time to engage with new clients—negotiations are likely to go in your favor. Your quick thinking in solving problems will earn you well-deserved recognition. Today, your partner will express their love in an especially passionate way. Remedy: Let go of any resentment toward your brother and speak kindly with him—this will lead to significant improvements in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.50 pm.

Sagittarius: Workplace pressure and tension at home may cause some stress, making it harder to stay focused. However, financial gains through your children will bring joy and a sense of fulfillment. Dedicate your free time to selfless acts of service—it will bring deep happiness to you and your loved ones. Patience and gentle communication with your partner will help avoid misunderstandings. Today holds potential for high achievements and recognition. You’ll be mentally sharp—some may enjoy games like chess or puzzles, while others may find inspiration in writing or planning for the future. A special gesture from your parents toward your spouse could bring added warmth and harmony to your married life. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a calm, peaceful mind to invite happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Your charm will naturally draw attention today. Businesspeople heading out should take extra care to secure their money, as there's a risk of theft. It’s a favorable day for exchanging thoughtful gifts with loved ones. You may feel a sense of emptiness in the absence of your beloved, making their presence all the more cherished. Be cautious with promises—only commit if you’re confident you can follow through. Your quick response to challenges will earn you appreciation. However, disruptions may arise due to your spouse’s health, which could delay some of your tasks. Remedy: Enjoy a soothing head and body oil massage before meeting your partner to enhance harmony and ease in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Workplace pressure and tensions at home may weigh on you today, affecting your focus. However, a chance encounter at a social gathering could lead to valuable financial advice that strengthens your economic outlook. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. A sweet and playful moment with your beloved—perhaps sharing candyfloss or treats—is likely to add joy to your day. Trust your instincts when making career decisions; your choices will lead to rewarding outcomes. Wrapping up work on time and heading home early will not only refresh your spirit but also bring happiness to your family. Expect a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse that deepens your emotional connection. Remedy: Offer prayers to Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, the lion-rider) to support stability and strength in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced throughout. A social gathering today may lead you to someone who offers valuable financial insight. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends—lively conversations and good cheer are guaranteed. An unexpected meeting with someone intriguing is also on the cards. A single kind gesture at work could even turn rivals into allies. Though your family may seek your support with various concerns, you’ll likely find comfort in retreating into your own space and enjoying a personal hobby. A heartfelt and soulful conversation with your spouse will deepen your emotional bond. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, clear out clutter and avoid accumulating unnecessary items.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.