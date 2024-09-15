Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Avoid letting unwanted thoughts take over your mind. Stay calm and stress-free, as this will boost your mental strength. It’s not the most profitable day, so be mindful of your finances and control your spending. Someone you trust may not be entirely honest, but your ability to persuade others will help resolve any issues that arise. Love will fill the air, bringing joy and romance into your day. Use your skills to handle work matters with ease. Completing tasks on time will give you personal space later, while procrastination only adds to your workload. Your married life will feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever today. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritual offering) to the Shivling to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am and 1 pm.

Leo: It’s a great day for your health. Your positive mindset will act as a boost, keeping you confident throughout the day. However, financial difficulties may affect your ability to think clearly. Attending social events will help you expand your circle of friends and acquaintances. You might feel a bit down, missing someone special, making even smiles and laughter feel hollow. On the bright side, you'll be able to tackle several small but important tasks that have been pending. If you’re travelling, double-check that you have all your important documents. While your neighbours may try to stir trouble in your married life, your strong bond will be difficult to break. Remedy: Wearing shoes that combine black and white colours will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: You will have plenty of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Financial gains through your children are likely, which will bring you great happiness. Youngsters may come to you for advice on school projects. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling confused. Whether it's controversies or office politics, you’ll have control over everything today. While you may plan to indulge in some of your favourite activities, a busy schedule might prevent you from doing so. Your spouse will be in a great mood, and you may even receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Start your day by touching the feet of your elders to seek their blessings, ensuring harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Libra: Today, your confidence will soar, and success in your endeavors is likely. It’s a great day to treat your family to a special outing, indulging them generously. Friends will bring joy and excitement, planning something fun for the evening. Be mindful of your partner’s feelings, as they may feel neglected if not given enough attention. Focus on your work and steer clear of emotional conflicts. Some students under this zodiac may spend their free time watching a movie on their laptop or TV. Romance will fill the air, though minor health issues could arise. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by surprising them with white chocolates.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy. Today, you may make significant decisions to strengthen your business, with potential financial support from someone close. Be mindful of your partner’s feelings, as neglect could strain your relationship. Take time to reflect on happy memories to rekindle the joy in your bond. Romance may be affected today due to your spouse's poor health. Family concerns could leave you feeling drained at work. If you're a businessperson, stay vigilant with your partners, as they may cause harm. Communicate carefully with family members to avoid unnecessary arguments that drain your energy. Tensions brought by a relative, friend, or neighbor could affect your married life today. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, to promote harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you unwind. Today, you may find yourself spending money on various things, so it's important to plan a solid budget to manage any financial challenges. You might hear from distant relatives, brightening your day. Romance is in the air, making it a good day for love. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated at work. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. You could find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by enjoying curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2.15 pm.

Capricorn: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, today you may feel particularly exhausted and in need of extra downtime. Financial gains are likely from your mother’s side, possibly with help from a maternal uncle or grandfather. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will lead you to form new friendships. While there may be disappointment in love, it won’t dampen your spirits. At work, the day will go in your favor, and your opinions will be valued—don’t hesitate to share them. However, your spouse might reveal a less pleasant side today. Remedy: Lovers can exchange crystal beads (sphatik) to maintain harmony and positivity in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind, especially for mental resilience. Before leaving home today, seek the blessings of your elders for added support and success. It's also a good time to discuss your new projects and ideas with your parents—they will be supportive. You'll realize today just how deep and soulful your partner's love is for you. Expect a day filled with high performance and recognition. However, some of your free time may be lost to unimportant tasks. Enjoy good food and romantic moments as the day unfolds.

Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room or altar, and offer daily prayers to foster mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Avoid self-medicating, as it could lead to increased dependency on drugs. You'll radiate positive energy today and start the day with a great mindset, but your mood may take a hit if something valuable gets lost or stolen. Friends will lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. Your partner will feel like a true angel today, so cherish every moment together. You'll be involved in something significant that will earn you appreciation and rewards. If you've been swamped with work recently, today you'll finally get some much-needed personal time. Expect a warm and cozy day with your spouse, perhaps the best of your married life. Remedy: Wearing green today will bring you good luck and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.