Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 September 2024, Monday.
Aries: Your health will remain good despite a busy day. Financially, you will have a significant amount of money, which will bring peace of mind. Improved understanding with your spouse will lead to happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. A new relationship may also bring joy. At work, things will go your way today. You'll value personal space and have plenty of free time, which you can use for activities like playing a game or going to the gym. However, suspicion towards your partner could escalate into a major argument. Remedy: Toss a copper coin into running water to improve your love life.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Taurus: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy. Today, a creditor may visit you to ask for loan repayment. While you may repay the amount, it could create future financial difficulties, so it's best to avoid borrowing. There may be some tension at home, so be mindful of your words. A marriage proposal could be on the horizon, as your love life may evolve into a lifelong commitment. You might not feel motivated to work today and may struggle to focus due to internal conflicts. It's suggested that people of your zodiac sign read spiritual books during their free time, as this can help resolve some issues. Although jokes about married life are common on social media, today, you may get emotional when you realize some beautiful truths about your marriage. Remedy: Feed cows with Bengal gram (Chana Dal) to improve your finances.
Lucky Colour: Orange.
Auspicious Time: 4 p.m to 6 p.m.
Gemini: Be extra cautious about your health, especially if you have blood pressure issues. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. In addition to focusing on home beautification, make sure to attend to your children's needs. Homes without children may be tidy, but they lack the joy and energy that children bring. Enjoy some cherished moments by going on a picnic with your partner. You may also receive good news at work today. However, be careful not to unintentionally hurt the feelings of your family members. If you do, you'll spend the day trying to make things right. Your life partner will be especially wonderful today. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.