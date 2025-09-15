horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 September 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Today you are likely to feel relaxed and in the right frame of mind to enjoy the day. Keep your financial plans and future goals private. The visit of an old friend later in the day will brighten your evening and take you down memory lane, reminding you of your golden childhood days. Your partner may bring you moments of deep romantic joy, even as work pressure keeps you occupied. However, minor issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers cannot be ruled out. A relative might drop in without prior notice, requiring you to spend some time attending to them. On the brighter side, your partner may reveal a wonderful and endearing side today. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can help improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Be mindful of others’ feelings when passing judgments. A wrong decision today could hurt them and also cause you mental stress. Financial worries may trouble you, so it’s wise to consult a trusted confidant for guidance. Social gatherings will give you a good chance to strengthen ties with influential people. On the personal front, love is in the air—just embrace the joy it brings. At work, admitting your mistake will work in your favour, but also take time to analyze how you can improve. If you’ve wronged someone, offer an apology. Remember, everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in not repeating them. You may feel your partner isn’t giving you enough time, prompting an open conversation about your concerns. Still, expect a pleasant surprise today, as your beloved shows a wonderful side you hadn’t noticed before. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar (twelve Sun Salutations) in the early morning sunlight for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Prioritize your health over social engagements today. Those connected with the milk industry may see good financial gains. An elderly relative may bless you while also seeking your help in resolving personal issues. You may find yourself missing a friend deeply and cherishing their memories. A change of job could bring you much-needed mental satisfaction. Understanding the value of personal space, you are likely to get some free time today—use it for a game, exercise, or a gym session. However, suspicion between you and your partner could escalate into a major argument if not handled carefully. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket for good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Today, you’ll be full of energy and enthusiasm, ready to turn every opportunity to your advantage. Your efforts to save money will succeed, giving you financial satisfaction. A strong desire for knowledge may also help you connect with new friends. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you a bit puzzled. Completing a long-pending project will bring you immense relief and satisfaction. However, you may feel low when you realize you’re unable to spend enough time with family and friends. On the brighter side, your spouse will lift your spirits instantly with love and care. Remedy: Add more yellow-colored foods—like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin—to your diet to improve harmony and understanding in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Don’t compel others to act according to your wishes. Instead, consider their needs and interests—this approach will bring you true happiness. If you aim to be financially strong, start saving from today. Extend support to your brother in keeping matters under control. Avoid fueling conflicts and focus on resolving them peacefully. You will find comfort and warmth in your partner’s company. Professionals may face some hurdles at work, and unintentional mistakes could invite criticism from seniors. For traders, the day looks steady and normal. It’s also a favorable day for social and religious gatherings. An old friend may surprise you with a visit, reviving cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Your health will remain excellent today. Conservative investments are likely to bring you good financial returns. It’s also a favorable time to engage in activities involving youngsters. On the personal front, you’ll realize the soulful depth of your partner’s love. Your leadership skills and sensitivity toward others’ needs will help you gain support and admiration. However, much of your time may slip away on unimportant tasks. By the end of the day, you may truly understand why marriages are said to be made in heaven. Remedy: For financial success, donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the concerns weighing on your mind. Financial matters may find favorable solutions today, bringing you benefits and relief. Focus on the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children, as it could create unnecessary challenges. Love will brighten your world—colors will seem more vivid, and the sky more radiant, as romance surrounds you. You may finally understand the reason behind your boss’s harsh behavior, and this realization will bring unexpected comfort. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out quality time with family, filling the day with warmth, good food, and cherished romantic moments. Remedy: To nurture harmony and positivity among family members, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.45 pm.

Scorpio: Relief from a prolonged illness is likely today. Financial gains may also come your way, especially at night, as money previously lent is likely to be returned promptly. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations could leave you feeling pulled in many directions, so balance is key. A beautiful experience of pure and pious love awaits you. At work, colleagues will extend strong support, and new alliances may blossom, opening doors of opportunity. A family member may seek your time and attention—though it might feel demanding, it will be meaningful. The highlight of the day will be spending unforgettable, cherished moments with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness within the family, keep saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: Nurture a harmonious nature and let go of hatred, for it harms the body more deeply than you realize. Remember, while negativity may seem to win quickly, goodness always brings lasting peace. Guidance from your father could prove valuable in your professional life. An evening with friends will bring both joy and the excitement of planning a future getaway. Be cautious, as someone may attempt to flirt with you. Owning up to mistakes at work will work in your favor, especially if you reflect on how to improve. Offer a sincere apology to anyone you may have hurt—everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in not repeating them. Students might find themselves absorbed in their phones today, while some tasks could be delayed due to your spouse’s health. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting white and black roses to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Friends may introduce you to someone special who could leave a lasting impression on your thoughts and outlook. If traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. Family responsibilities may weigh on your mind, but love will blossom today, reminding you of the beauty of your actions and devotion. At work, success will be on your side, reinforcing the truth that God helps those who help themselves. If you have been longing for your spouse’s affection, the day will bless you with warmth and love. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, wear gold on your ring finger.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Trust yourself—you alone know what is best for you. Be bold, take swift decisions, and be ready to embrace their outcomes. Today may bring a joyful family outing, though it could involve significant spending. Someone around you sees you as a role model, so let your actions reflect integrity and inspire admiration. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared wholeheartedly with your partner. With your abilities, great achievements are within reach—seize the opportunities that come your way. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll carve out time for yourself and may even indulge in something creative. Married life will shine today, bringing you one of its most beautiful moments. Remedy: For good health, wear a bangle made of bronze or brass.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your sense of humor will inspire someone to cultivate the same gift, as you gently remind them that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. If you are involved in a financial case, the court’s decision is likely to favor you, bringing monetary gains. Relatives will extend their support, easing the worries that have been on your mind. Love will transport you to a new world without moving a step, and a romantic trip may be on the cards. Avoid excessive daydreaming, as it could lead to setbacks—focus on your own efforts rather than relying on others. Use your free time wisely by retreating into solitude and doing what you love; this will not only refresh you but also spark positive changes in your life. A beautiful evening with your spouse will make the day memorable. Remedy: Strengthen your professional life by chanting ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya) 28 or 108 times.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.40 am.