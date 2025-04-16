Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 April 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your smile can help lift your mood and fight off depression. Investing in antiques and jewellery may bring you profit and prosperity. A family member’s behaviour might upset you today—try to resolve it through a calm conversation. Take some time to relive happy memories by going on a picnic with your loved one. Be diplomatic while dealing with colleagues at work. Due to some delays, you might need to spend your evening finishing an important task. On the bright side, this could be one of the most memorable days of your married life, filled with love and happiness. Remedy: To bring more peace and joy into your family life, perform taila abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Shani (Saturn).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Taurus: Your health will remain good even with a packed schedule. Financial conditions are likely to improve later in the day. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight. Avoid getting too emotional or overly sentimental with your partner today. It’s a favourable day for businesspeople—a sudden work-related trip could bring promising results. Finishing tasks on time will give you some personal time later. However, constant delays only increase stress. You and your spouse might argue over an old issue, like forgetting a birthday, but things will settle down by the end of the day. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, feed birds with a mix of seven types of grains.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 11 am.

Gemini: Those planning a fun outing today will enjoy themselves to the fullest. Some businesspeople may gain financial benefits with the help of a close friend—this money could help solve several problems. Use your free time to decorate or improve your home; your family will really value your efforts. A close friend may offer emotional support if you're feeling low. Stay focused and patient—your hard work will pay off. It’s a lucky day overall, with things going your way and leaving you feeling on top of the world. You and your spouse might receive some delightful news today. Remedy: For better career growth, donate food, sweets, mats, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.

Cancer: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy and fit. You understand the value of money well, and the amount you save today could help you avoid major troubles in the future. Take some time to visit a relative who hasn't been feeling well. You may find yourself lost in romantic memories and thoughts. You might achieve something impressive at work today. After returning home, spending time on your favourite hobbies will help you relax. Your spouse’s love will make you forget all the struggles and bring you peace today. Remedy: For better health, mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Your strong willpower may help you tackle a tricky situation today. Be careful not to let emotions cloud your judgment while making important decisions. An exciting new opportunity may come your way, and it could also bring financial benefits. Things at home might feel a bit tense. Your smile could be the perfect way to lift your partner’s mood. Avoid making promises unless you're sure you can keep them. You'll likely have plenty of free time today—use it to play a game, hit the gym, or do something you enjoy. It’s a wonderful day for your married life, so don’t miss the chance to express your love to your spouse. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family life, chant Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm.

Virgo: People with blood pressure issues should be extra cautious about their health today. Some individuals may have to spend money on land or property matters. A short visit to a relative could bring you some much-needed comfort and a break from your busy routine. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings today, which might leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Avoid showing romantic gestures at work, as it could affect your reputation. If you're trying to build a closer connection with someone at the office, keep things professional. Make sure to use your free time wisely—wasting it could hold you back. A small disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping might irritate you. Remedy: To speed up progress in your career, be kind to leprosy patients and differently-abled individuals. Sharing multi-coloured clothes with them will also bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Libra: Attending a social event today can help lift your mood. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. Your patience may run thin, so be careful with your words—saying something harsh could hurt others. You may feel a little lost or lonely, missing someone's presence deeply. Attending lectures or seminars today can inspire you with fresh ideas for growth. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters, as they might need your focus. Even if the day doesn't go exactly as planned, you’ll still enjoy a lovely moment with your spouse. Remedy: For better financial stability, prepare sweet rotis in a clay oven (tandoor) and distribute them to people in need.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 pm to 8:45 pm.

Scorpio: Support from influential people will give a strong boost to your confidence. Make the most of what you already have before spending on new things. Avoid being too strict or stubborn with family members, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your partner will be in a romantic mood today. Consider joining a short-term course to learn new skills or technology—it will benefit you. It’s a positive day overall, and you’ll be able to find some quality time for yourself. With a little extra effort, this could turn out to be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: To maintain happiness in your family, chant Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:00 p.m.

Sagittarius: Your overall health will be fine today, but travel could leave you feeling tired and stressed. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. Forgiving your partner for past mistakes will bring more meaning and peace to your relationship. At work, something great could happen—just a simple "Hello" to someone you're not on good terms with might turn things around. Time flies, so make sure to use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Your efforts to improve your married life will bring surprisingly positive results today. Remedy: For better health and fitness, use silver plates and spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Capricorn: Stay motivated and try to be more optimistic—it will boost your confidence and help you adapt better. At the same time, let go of negative emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and the urge for revenge. You may be involved in several money-related activities today, but by the end of the day, you’ll be able to save a good amount. A friend’s problems might leave you feeling concerned and a bit down. Your partner will feel like a true blessing today—cherish every moment with them. At work, you might discover that someone you saw as an enemy is actually looking out for you. If you're living away from home, you may choose to spend a peaceful evening in a park or a quiet spot after finishing your tasks. Love is in the air today—everything will seem more beautiful around you. Remedy: For greater happiness in the family, serve physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based sweets or snacks.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your tendency to doubt things could lead to disappointment today. You won’t need to spend your own money, as an elder in your family might help with finances. Unexpected guests will show up in the evening, making your home a bit crowded. Don’t let yourself be controlled in a romantic relationship—maintain balance. Plan things well for better results. At work, stress may arise as you try to resolve office issues. You may feel upset today because you won’t have enough time for your family or friends, and this could weigh on you. An unexpected guest might disrupt your plans, but their visit will still bring some joy to your day. Remedy: To bring more prosperity and happiness to your family, feed fish balls made from barley flour.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your evening will be filled with mixed emotions, which may cause some tension. However, there’s no need to worry too much—your happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Some people of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their children today, and you’ll feel proud of them. The family situation might not be as smooth as you expect, and there’s a chance of an argument or disagreement. Try to stay calm if this happens. Forgiving your partner for past misunderstandings will make your relationship more meaningful. You’ll also find that your ability to learn new things is strong today. A perfect way to spend the day might be reading a book alone in a quiet room. Your spouse may bring up some fun, mischievous memories from your teenage years. Remedy: To bring prosperity to your family, both men and women should apply a vermilion mark on their foreheads.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.