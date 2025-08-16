horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 August 2025, Sunday.

Aries: You are likely to experience the joy of leisure today. Financial dealings may keep you occupied, but by the end of the day, you’ll find yourself with a healthy amount of savings. Do remember to give time to your family responsibilities. Your charm will make you popular and easily draw the attention of the opposite sex. Travel outside your town may feel tiring, yet it will prove useful for building valuable connections. Your partner’s affection will uplift you, making you feel truly cherished. To avoid monotony, consider spending time with a good book or penning down your thoughts in a blog. Remedy: Serving the physically challenged and offering sesame-based delicacies to them will bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Today promises relaxation and ease. Pamper yourself with an oil massage to soothe tired muscles and restore energy. Financial gains through your children may bring you great joy. Harmony and deeper understanding with your spouse will fill your home with peace and prosperity. Your courage and sincerity will also draw love and appreciation. At work, you may feel like wrapping up early so you can spend quality time with your family—perhaps enjoying a movie together or a refreshing walk in the park. Expect your partner to express heartfelt words that highlight your true value in their life. Avoid unnecessary stress, and make sure to rest well. Remedy: Feeding a cow with yellow chana dal will help enhance your creative thoughts and bring positivity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Be mindful today—harsh words or rude behavior could upset your spouse. Remember, disrespect and taking loved ones for granted can deeply harm a relationship. On the brighter side, you may discover the value of past financial decisions, as an old investment is likely to bring rewarding returns. The day also favors joy and togetherness—spend time with friends and relatives, and make an effort to truly understand your partner’s feelings. This evening, while enjoying moments of leisure with your spouse, you may realize how much they cherish your presence and how important it is to devote more time to them. Expect your life partner to appear more wonderful and loving than ever before. Stars suggest that a significant part of your free time may go into watching television. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to help maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Cancer: Today you will be brimming with energy and may accomplish something remarkable. However, be prepared for sudden expenses that could add to your financial load. Give priority to the needs of your family, and take time to share in their joys and sorrows—it will show how much you truly care. For some, a new romance may blossom, lifting spirits and bringing cheer. You’ll also find the opportunity to use your free time to complete pending tasks that were left unattended in the past. Meanwhile, those around you might surprise you in ways that make your partner fall in love with you all over again. A word of caution: avoid starting anything new until you’ve completed what’s already on your plate, as leaving things unfinished may cause unnecessary complications. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to strengthen your business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Focus on easing your mind today—resolving inner tensions will bring you much-needed peace. While money may slip away faster than expected, your stars ensure that financial flow continues. Children might not meet your expectations, but instead of disappointment, guide and encourage them so they can grow closer to fulfilling your dreams. Love and romance brighten your mood, making it a perfect day to plan something special with your partner. You may also stumble upon an old possession at home, stirring up warm childhood memories and a wave of nostalgia. If you’ve been feeling unlucky for a while, today brings a shift—you will sense blessings entering your life. Rather than wasting energy on worry, turn your thoughts toward creating a thoughtful and inspiring plan for your future. Remedy: Feed fish with balls made of barley flour to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: Today promises sheer joy and excitement, especially for those stepping out for leisure and fun. However, avoid making any investments, as the timing is not favorable. You may find yourself in the spotlight, receiving plenty of attention, with multiple opportunities and activities vying for your focus—choosing the right ones could be a challenge. Take time to truly understand your partner’s feelings, as this will deepen your bond. An old item discovered at home may trigger childhood memories, leaving you pleasantly nostalgic. Expect special affection from your spouse today, which will add to your happiness. If attending a wedding or social gathering, be cautious—avoid consuming alcohol, as it may prove harmful. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Dormant issues may resurface today, causing some mental stress. Businessmen should be cautious and avoid lending money to family members who have a habit of not returning it. Household repairs or social gatherings could keep you occupied and demand your attention. Your deep and unconditional love carries a unique creative power that can work wonders in your relationships. It’s also a favorable day for social as well as religious functions, where you may receive admiration and respect. Expect special affection from your spouse, which will make you feel cherished. While spending time with your children, you may once again realize how quickly time flies when you’re with them. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to enhance health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health supporting you fully. Investments may prove beneficial, but be sure to take proper guidance before proceeding. Your charm and ability to impress others are likely to bring you recognition and rewards. Nostalgia may touch you as you sense the presence of a dear friend even in their absence. A distant relative might arrive unannounced, taking up much of your time. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as this could spark unnecessary disagreements. On a brighter note, your father may surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: To attract financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your generosity will turn into a blessing today, helping you rise above negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Learn to value both time and money, as neglecting them could invite future challenges. Concerns about your parents’ health may weigh on your mind, so give them the care and attention they need. Your pure and unconditional love carries a creative power that can work wonders. Brimming with fresh ideas, you’ll find that the activities you choose today bring gains far greater than expected. With your spouse, you are set to experience one of the most memorable days of your life. However, while spending extra time with family, be mindful—small frictions may arise, but with patience, they can easily be avoided. Remedy: Chant ॐ (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm mind, both morning and evening, to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Keep stress and tension at bay to enjoy a truly pleasant day. Avoid making any financial decisions without the guidance of an experienced person, as impulsive steps could lead to loss. Your quick wit and lively nature will win you admiration at social gatherings. Today, love takes center stage—while everything else fades into the background, you and your partner will be completely absorbed in each other’s company. Be cautious, however, about revealing personal secrets to acquaintances, as not everyone may have the best intentions. Romance will be in the air, bringing the same joy and ecstasy that rain often symbolizes. After a long week, indulging yourself is well-deserved. The joy will multiply if you choose to celebrate with friends. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, fragrant sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Aquarius: Today, rest should be your priority, as recent mental pressures may have left you drained. Recreation and light entertainment will help you recharge. Financial needs may arise unexpectedly, so it’s wise to plan ahead and begin saving diligently. A letter or message may arrive, bringing joyful news for the entire family. Love will bring happiness, but be cautious—an unnecessary argument could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. On the brighter side, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, strengthening your married life. Instead of spending time on unproductive activities, consider learning a new language—it could enrich your skills and make you a more engaging conversationalist. Remedy: Give money to a snake charmer to feed milk to a snake, as this is believed to reduce stress and bring calmness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Body aches or fatigue may trouble you today, so avoid physical exertion and make rest your priority. While your financial situation shows improvement, heavy expenses could still slow down some of your plans. Family tensions may try to distract you, but remember—difficult times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of slipping into self-pity, look for the wisdom these moments bring. Love will shine through your partner’s eyes today, conveying emotions that words cannot express. You may also prefer solitude over socializing, finding comfort in your own company. Romantic energy will surround you, much like the joy rain brings, making your time with your spouse especially blissful. Additionally, you could come across some fascinating insights about your country that leave you pleasantly surprised. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savories made of ground yellow chana dal to the needy for remarkable health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.