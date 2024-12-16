Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 December 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: Today brings a sense of relaxation and the perfect mood to enjoy life. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws. Your children will lend a hand with household tasks, making the day smoother. A meeting with a compassionate and understanding friend is on the horizon. You’ll excel in handling controversies or office politics, emerging victorious in all matters. Travel plans will not only be enjoyable but also highly rewarding. If you’ve been longing for your spouse’s affection, today is likely to fulfill your wishes. Remedy: Participate wholeheartedly in auspicious events, such as weddings, by offering help and services with sincerity and dedication. This will bring positive growth to your business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.

Taurus: Work pressure and disagreements at home may cause some stress today. Tap into your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. Friends and family will offer their support and affection, helping you navigate the day. Love will dominate your emotions, although an old issue could spark a disagreement with your partner later in the evening. Avoid blending work with personal matters to maintain balance. The morning might feel a bit exhausting, but as the day progresses, things will take a positive turn. By evening, you’ll carve out some personal time, which you can spend connecting with someone close to you. Today, you’ll leave behind past sorrows in your married life and embrace the beauty of the present. Remedy: Allow plenty of sunlight into your home to enjoy better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as exposure to smoke can worsen eye health. Minimize time spent in direct sunlight whenever possible. Financial transactions will keep you busy throughout the day, but by evening, you'll find yourself with a satisfactory amount of savings. Your wit and knowledge will leave a positive impression on those around you. Love will take center stage today, beginning with your partner’s smile and ending in thoughts of each other. Encouragement from seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. While you’ll attempt to dedicate time to your partner, unexpected responsibilities may prevent you from doing so fully. However, you’ll share an exciting and memorable experience with your spouse by the end of the day. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry it with you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Your health will remain stable despite a busy schedule, but remember not to take it for granted. Prioritize self-care as a true commitment to life. If a family member falls ill, financial strain may arise, but your focus should remain on their well-being rather than the expense. Your cheerful and loving demeanor will uplift the spirits of those around you. Today, your partner will feel like a guardian angel—cherish every moment together. Stay focused on your work and personal priorities. You might find joy in spending time reading an engaging book or magazine. Expect your bond with your spouse to reach new levels of physical and emotional intimacy. Remedy: To achieve great success in your professional life, worship a silver idol of your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Take extra care of your health during this period and be mindful of your diet. Financial gains in your business or job may come your way today with the help of someone of the opposite sex. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, making the day lively and engaging. Romance and social activities will dominate your thoughts, even as pending tasks demand your attention. Be cautious and think thoroughly before taking on any new project. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes, as indulging in these habits could waste valuable time. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news that brightens your day. Remedy: For excellent health, carry a bundle of equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds wrapped in a multicolored cloth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Your health requires extra attention today, so be mindful of your well-being. Unemployed individuals of this sign might find job opportunities, leading to an improvement in their financial situation. Family members may place high demands on you, so prepare to balance their expectations. Your love life will bring you extraordinary joy today, leaving you feeling cherished. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor might try to undermine you; proceed with caution and focus. Use your strong confidence to build new connections and friendships. Married life will feel especially rewarding, and you’ll experience its many blessings to the fullest. Remedy: To ensure harmony in family life, occasionally gift your brothers red-colored clothing or other thoughtful items.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.

Libra: Your confidence and light work schedule will allow you plenty of time to relax today. Avoid betting or gambling, as they could lead to financial losses. Spending quality time with friends and family will take up a significant part of your day. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. However, stay patient and supportive. Embrace new opportunities that align with your abilities and aspirations, rather than clinging to habits or routines that no longer serve a purpose—doing so may only waste your time. Pay attention to your partner’s small desires, like a favorite treat or a warm hug, to avoid unintentionally hurting their feelings. Remedy: Prepare and share a dessert made of milk, sugar, and rice (kheer) with young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll feel uplifted as those around you offer their support and encouragement. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a good idea for long-term financial benefits. Prioritizing your children’s concerns will be important and rewarding. Wedding celebrations may be on the horizon for some, while others will find joy in romance, keeping spirits high. Encouragement from seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. Take time to guide your children on effective time management and making the most of their day. Expect to witness an exceptionally romantic side of your partner, making the day truly special. Remedy: For a peaceful and blissful family life, chant “ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः” (Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha) 11 times in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga can help you achieve both spiritual and physical balance. Avoid alcohol or intoxicating substances today, as they may lead to carelessness and loss of valuable items. You’ll enjoy plenty of attention and have many opportunities at hand, but choosing the right path may be challenging. Let go of minor conflicts in your love life to maintain harmony. Stay vigilant at work, as someone might attempt to disrupt your plans. Although you may intend to spend quality time with your spouse and take them out, their health might prevent it. Despite this, your spouse will radiate love and energy, adding warmth to your day. Remedy: Apply a touch of red vermillion on your forehead before stepping out to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Making some physical changes today will enhance your appearance and boost your confidence. You may encounter an exciting new opportunity that brings financial rewards. However, your spouse’s health might become a source of stress and concern. For some, a marriage proposal could turn a romantic relationship into a lifelong commitment. At work, certain colleagues may quietly disapprove of how you handle important matters. If results fall short of expectations, consider reassessing and refining your plans. Spend your free time with close friends to unwind and rejuvenate. Your parents may offer a thoughtful blessing or gift to your spouse today, further enriching your married life. Remedy: The Sun symbolizes discipline; maintaining a disciplined lifestyle will naturally bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and leave you feeling depleted. It’s best to let go of these negative thoughts, as they will only make matters worse. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders, as this will bring you good fortune. Family responsibilities demand your immediate attention—ignoring them could lead to serious consequences. For some, wedding bells may ring, while others will enjoy a romantic boost that lifts their spirits. A work rival might turn into an ally today, thanks to one kind gesture. Keep your emotions to yourself for now and avoid oversharing. Your efforts to improve your married life will yield results that exceed your expectations. Remedy: Show respect to elderly individuals, as well as to gurus, teachers, scholars, and mentors, for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your sense of humor is your greatest asset—use it to lift your spirits and improve your health. If you've borrowed money, be prepared to repay it, as failing to do so could impact your financial situation. Spend the evening with friends to refresh your mind and spirits. You’ll be in a romantic mood today, so make special plans with your partner to cherish the time together. Business owners should be cautious about sharing sensitive details about their plans, as doing so could lead to complications. For some, an unexpected trip might turn out to be more stressful than anticipated. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today marks the turning point where you'll start to feel truly blessed. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers, and those who are visually or physically challenged, by sharing multi-colored fabrics with them. This will help accelerate your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.