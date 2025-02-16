Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 February 2025, Monday.

Aries: Excessive travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed. You may not have given much thought to the value of money, but today, a financial need could make you realize its importance. Take some time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which might upset you. Avoid pressuring others into doing things you wouldn’t do yourself. Your charismatic and outgoing nature will attract attention. If your married life feels monotonous, try to bring in some excitement. Remedy: Donating a flag or banner at a religious place can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Yellow.

Taurus: Engaging in fitness and weight loss programs will help you achieve better health. Financial improvements will enable you to clear long-pending dues and bills. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring good news, especially for you and your family. Planning a picnic or outing can add joy to your love life. However, partnership projects may bring more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. You may plan to leave work early to spend time with your spouse, but heavy traffic could hinder your efforts. Fortunately, your partner will make you feel that true happiness exists in the present moment. Remedy: Circumambulating a Peepal tree 11 times and placing a Nag Devta idol at its roots will enhance your business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Take a break today—relax and engage in hobbies or activities you enjoy the most. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Avoid letting family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Instead of indulging in self-pity, focus on learning from challenges. Your day may be disrupted by the involvement of your spouse's family members. However, you will be in the spotlight, with success within reach. You may prefer to spend the day in a quiet place, away from relatives. Be mindful, as family issues could lead to disagreements with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen love in your relationship by drinking water stored in an orange-coloured glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Cancer: An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. Financial improvements will make it easier for you to purchase essential items. Your quick wit and charm will make you the centre of attention at social gatherings. Enjoy the magical phase your love life is going through—just embrace the feeling. Investments made today could be profitable, though you may face some resistance from your partners. Travelling will be both enjoyable and beneficial. The romantic essence of a rainy day will make your time with your spouse even more special. Remedy: For greater career growth, nurture a Tulsi plant in a raw yet central space of your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Leo: Stay patient—your continuous efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead you to success. Today, you may witness significant profits in business, with opportunities to take it to new heights. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely. Your love life may take a serious turn, possibly leading to a marriage proposal. It’s a favourable day to send your resume or appear for an interview. Nostalgia may hit, making you want to relive childhood joys. By the end of the day, you’ll realize that the vows of your marriage hold true—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Supporting and assisting physically challenged individuals will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Virgo: Stay calm and stress-free today. New opportunities for making money will prove profitable. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will bring joy to you and your family. You will realize just how deeply your partner loves you. Surround yourself with successful individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. Avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. By the end of the day, you’ll feel like the richest person in the world, as your spouse will shower you with love and care. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels to a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Libra: Avoid letting excessive excitement and intense emotions take a toll on your nervous system—stay calm and composed. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. Be mindful of your interactions with children, as harsh behaviour could upset them and create distance in your relationship. Your charm will make you stand out, effortlessly attracting attention. Gaining new knowledge today could give you an advantage in professional or social settings. Take this time to reflect on your strengths and reassess your future goals. Your spouse is in high spirits today, and you may receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Place a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to promote harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Lilac.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Scorpio: Recognize the emotions that drive you forward. Let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they can attract the very outcomes you wish to avoid. Those engaged in overseas business ventures may see financial gains today. At home, your children might present an issue that has been exaggerated—take time to verify the facts before reacting. Love will fill your day, though an old disagreement with your partner could resurface at night. Your efficiency and ability to handle extra work will impress those who struggle to keep up. You may have ample free time today, allowing you to indulge in movies and TV shows. However, family conflicts could create tension in your married life. Remedy: Foster harmony at home by showing respect and appreciation for wise, just, and knowledgeable individuals, including scholars and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience today. Stay true to your values and approach every decision with logic and fairness. While spending on essential household items might strain your finances, it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. A controlling attitude toward family members could lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism—try to foster harmony instead. Your smile has the power to lift your partner’s spirits, so use it generously. Work conditions seem to be in your favour, bringing a sense of ease. Since social interactions can sometimes overwhelm you, today will be refreshing as you’ll have plenty of time for yourself. Your spouse is truly a blessing in your life—pay attention, and you’ll see it clearly today. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, consider donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: An evening at the movies or a cosy dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. While your financial situation remains stable today, be mindful of unnecessary spending. A festive atmosphere at home will help relieve stress—make sure to engage actively rather than just observing from the sidelines. A new relationship may bring happiness into your life. It’s a great day to focus on your goals; stay energized and work diligently to achieve them. Seeking support from friends can boost your confidence and help you stay on track. You’ll enjoy spending some quiet moments outdoors, breathing in the fresh air, which will keep you mentally calm throughout the day. However, a lack of quality time may lead to frustration in your romantic relationship. Remedy: Recite the Goddess Durga Kavach for positive outcomes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of excessive eating and alcohol consumption. Avoid making financial decisions that could lead to losses without consulting someone experienced. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Today, you may feel the need to share your struggles with your partner, but instead, they might focus on their own concerns, leaving you feeling unheard. Plan your tasks carefully to achieve satisfying results, as work-related stress may weigh on your mind. Make the most of your free time by engaging in something creative rather than letting it go to waste. Despite any heated arguments during the day, the evening with your spouse will be filled with warmth and reconciliation. Remedy: Support visually impaired individuals and distribute sweetened rice in orphanages to enhance your career and professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take care of yourself. Someone with grand ideas may grab your interest, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Family tensions might try to distract you, but remember that challenging times often bring valuable lessons—avoid self-pity and focus on personal growth. A third party may create misunderstandings in your love life, so stay mindful. Your inner strength will help you excel at work and make the most of your day. Handle any correspondence with extra care to avoid misunderstandings. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: For good health, look at your reflection in mustard oil before donating it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.