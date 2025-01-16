Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 January 2025, Friday.

Aries: Outdoor sports will capture your interest, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. Those who are employed may face financial strain due to past unnecessary expenditures, leaving them short on funds. However, friends will be more supportive than expected. Your love life will be especially delightful today. Think carefully before starting any new project. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. The day will feel more vibrant, as the joy of love fills your heart. Remedy: Wear a one-faced (mukhi) Rudraksha on a white thread to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Taurus: Don't rely solely on fate; take proactive steps to improve your health. Fortune favours the proactive, not the passive. Focus on controlling your weight and restarting your exercise routine to regain your well-being. Be cautious with new contracts—they may seem attractive but might not yield the expected benefits. Avoid making rushed financial decisions. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively participate in their lives to show that you care. The power of love will inspire you today. A new partnership could prove promising. While you may plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy schedule might prevent you from doing so. However, you could receive a delightful surprise that adds joy to your married life. Remedy: To enhance your income, keep a silver coin immersed in Gangajal at home.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, which might allow you to participate in a sports competition. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign should make thoughtful and calculated investments today. Avoid letting family tensions distract you—remember, tough times teach valuable life lessons. Instead of indulging in self-pity, focus on understanding what life is trying to teach you. An exciting day awaits as you may receive a call from your beloved. Leverage your professional skills to boost your career prospects, as you are likely to achieve significant success in your field. Dedicate your efforts to gaining an advantage. A family member may request to spend time with you today; while you'll agree, it could take up more time than expected. Your married life will be filled with fun, joy, and harmony today. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, float an empty earthen pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Your illness may be causing unhappiness, and addressing it promptly will help restore harmony in your family. With careful planning, you have the opportunity to earn extra money today. Be mindful and cautious around both friends and strangers. You might feel the need to share your life struggles with your partner, but they may end up focusing on their own concerns, leaving you feeling upset. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships for now. To enjoy a pleasant evening, ensure you work diligently throughout the day. Unrealistic expectations in your married life could lead to disappointment. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Outings, parties, and enjoyable activities will keep you in high spirits today. Your business is likely to see tremendous profits, and you may achieve new heights of success. By using your charm and intelligence, you can influence people and get your way. You’ll be in a romantic mood, and there will be plenty of opportunities to express your love. Spend time with experienced individuals today, as their insights could prove valuable. Someone close to you may ask for quality time, but a busy schedule might prevent you from fulfilling their wishes, leading to mutual disappointment. However, your spouse’s love will help you forget life's challenges and bring you peace. Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 4:30 pm.

Virgo: You’ll feel relaxed and in the right frame of mind to enjoy the day. Financial gains through your children are likely, which will bring you immense happiness. Your high energy and enthusiasm will yield positive outcomes and help ease domestic tensions. However, avoid displaying your love excessively in every situation, as it might harm your relationship instead of strengthening it. Those involved in foreign trade may achieve their desired results today. Working professionals of this zodiac sign can fully utilize their talents at the workplace. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and spend it meaningfully with your family. Avoid pressuring your partner, as this could create emotional distance between you both. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Excessive worry can disturb your mental peace, so try to stay calm, as anxiety and stress can negatively impact your health. If a family member falls ill, financial challenges may arise, but prioritizing their health over money is essential. Household tasks that have been pending will demand some of your time today. Despite ongoing conflicts, your love life will remain strong, and you'll manage to keep your partner happy. You may feel disappointed if the recognition or rewards you’ve been anticipating are delayed, but remember—nothing is impossible with determination. Later in the day, you might enjoy a wonderful outing with your life partner. Remedy: To advance in your career, consider driving seven nails into your entrance door.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Scorpio: You may recover from a long-standing illness. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Friends will uplift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. You'll feel romantic today, so make special plans with your beloved. Positive changes at work will work in your favor, bringing significant benefits. It’s a rewarding day overall, as things fall into place, leaving you feeling on top of the world. Your marriage will reach a beautiful and fulfilling peak today. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Channel your energy toward helping someone in need. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it isn't used to benefit others? To maintain a stable standard of living, stay mindful of your finances today. It's a great day to strengthen your bond with your spouse—mutual love, trust, responsibility, and constructive communication are key to a harmonious relationship. However, minor disagreements with your partner could strain the day, so approach sensitive matters with care. Seek out experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Despite having free time, you may struggle to find activities that bring you satisfaction. Be prepared to encounter a bold and assertive side of your spouse today, which might leave you feeling unsettled. Remedy: Foster happiness in your love life by eating a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: A lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. Instead of being idle, engage in activities that can boost your earning potential. Avoid being rigid with your family, as it could disrupt the peace at home. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. If you’ve been considering starting a new venture, take decisive action today, as the stars are in your favor. Don’t hesitate to pursue your desires. Some friends might visit your home today, bringing joy, but avoid indulging in harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes during this time. Your efforts to improve your marital life will yield results beyond your expectations. Remedy: Support and assist people with physical challenges to enhance your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your anxiety will fade away as you take control of the situation, realizing it is as fragile and fleeting as a soap bubble, easily overcome with courage. If you play your cards right, you could earn some extra money today. However, don’t let friends take advantage of your generosity. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. Traders and businesspeople will enjoy profits due to rising demand. Despite a busy lifestyle, today offers you the rare chance to focus on yourself and enjoy some much-needed personal time. Be cautious, as neighbors might misrepresent aspects of your married life to your family and friends. Remedy: Gift a marble item or keepsake to your romantic partner to enhance mutual happiness and fulfillment in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your energy may dip just as success seems within reach. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it today to avoid potential legal complications. Friends and relatives will offer support, and you’ll find joy in their company. Love will feel deeply soulful, and you’ll cherish its beauty today. While you might feel isolated at work, with limited help from colleagues or associates, you’ll persevere. Although you may plan to reorganize your home, a busy schedule might prevent you from finding the time. By the end of the day, you’ll realize the profound bond you share with your soulmate—your spouse truly is the one. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds into flour, shape the mixture into soft balls, and feed them to fish for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.