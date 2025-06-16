horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 June 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Even though you're feeling upbeat, you'll find yourself missing someone who couldn’t be with you today. Financially, it’s a good day—you're likely to have a decent amount of money, which will bring you peace of mind. Try to spend your free time with children; even if it requires extra effort, their presence will uplift your spirits. Stay positive and strong when dealing with ups and downs in your love life. At work, your skills may be put to the test, so stay focused to achieve the results you want. A family member might ask for your time today; you’ll agree, but it could take longer than expected. Keep surprising your partner now and then, or they may start feeling neglected. Remedy: For a sweet and memorable romantic time, have a little honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Children may not behave the way you expect today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Try to keep your temper in check—losing control only drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making the situation harder to handle. If you’ve been trying to secure a loan for some time, today could bring success. However, your spouse’s health might become a source of worry and stress. You may also feel a lack of emotional connection or affection in your love life today. On the bright side, your consistent hard work is likely to bring excellent results. Make the most of your time to achieve your goals. That said, don't forget the importance of being flexible and spending quality time with your family. Your married life may be feeling dull lately. It’s a good time to talk to your partner and plan something enjoyable to bring back the spark. Remedy: For better health, consider donating black and white clothes to saints.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: People with high blood pressure may benefit from consuming a small amount of red wine, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, offering a sense of relaxation. Married individuals might find themselves spending significantly on their children's education today. On a brighter note, friends are likely to lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. Some of you may experience a new romantic connection that brings joy and keeps you in high spirits. Taking bold decisions today could lead to promising outcomes. It’s time to tackle lingering issues—start with a positive mindset and take the first step toward resolution. Your spouse will make you feel truly special today, reminding you that happiness can be found in everyday moments. Remedy: For a healthy life, keep aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. A family function at home may lead to significant expenses, which could impact your financial stability. You might come across an unexpected family secret that takes you by surprise. Your partner may look for more commitment from you in the relationship. It’s a great day for business—ideal for negotiating with new clients. You’re likely to have ample free time, so enjoy watching your favourite shows and movies. Today, you’ll truly feel grateful for the joy and support your marriage brings. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. A sibling might reach out for financial help, which could put a strain on your budget—but the situation is likely to improve soon. You may feel worried about the health of a small child in the family. Romantic memories and dreams may occupy your mind throughout the day. Be respectful towards your seniors—taking them for granted could backfire. Avoid making quick judgments or impulsive decisions, as they may lead to unnecessary stress. A pleasant surprise from your spouse might make your day extra special. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it in sunlight, and drink it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: You are likely to receive some cheerful news today. However, be cautious with your finances—there's a risk of monetary loss, so double-check all transactions and documents before signing. Your laid-back attitude might worry your parents. It’s important to involve them and gain their trust before starting any new venture. Avoid letting doubts or suspicion damage your relationship. If something is bothering you, have an open and honest conversation with your partner to resolve it peacefully. Those who have been working hard may receive a promotion or financial reward. Your mind will be active today—some of you may enjoy activities like chess, crosswords, creative writing, or planning for the future. A minor disagreement with relatives could arise, but by the end of the day, things will settle down harmoniously. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Libra: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. However, avoid overspending just to impress others. If you're planning changes at home, ensure everyone involved is on board. Be especially mindful of your behavior—your partner may be more sensitive than usual, and a small misunderstanding could cause tension. Investing extra time in learning new skills or gaining knowledge will pay off significantly. It's fine to chat with acquaintances, but avoid sharing your deepest secrets without fully understanding their intentions—it could lead to misplaced trust. Your partner’s lack of enthusiasm might slow down some of your plans today. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or a silver khada to strengthen your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to keep your excitement in check, as overwhelming emotions might lead to unintended consequences. A new financial opportunity is set to be finalized, bringing a fresh flow of income. While work may feel demanding and exhausting, spending time with friends will uplift your spirits and help you unwind. Love will feel deeply meaningful and fulfilling today. You’re likely to reach your goals if you're open to seeking help from others. Students may struggle to maintain focus, and too much time spent socializing could be a distraction. A sense of disappointment in your partner may arise, possibly leading to serious thoughts about your relationship or marriage. Remedy: To bring harmony and prosperity to your family life, consider releasing a pair of parrots (male and female) into the open sky.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Those with high blood pressure may consider a moderate amount of red wine, as it can help manage blood pressure and cholesterol levels while promoting relaxation. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from your elders—incorporating their wisdom into your daily life can lead to better money management. You might hear from relatives living far away, bringing a pleasant surprise. A new relationship could blossom, offering emotional happiness. Your past efforts are now bearing fruit, so enjoy the rewards. In your free time, playing a game or engaging in light activity can be refreshing. However, stay cautious—there is a slight risk of an accident, so remain alert throughout the day. And remember, a warm hug can do wonders for your well-being—expect plenty of affection from your spouse today. Remedy: Clear out clutter such as old clothes and newspapers from your home to invite happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Maintain a balanced diet and stay committed to your exercise routine to keep fit and energized. Today is a good opportunity to consult senior family members for practical advice on managing finances and savings—applying their guidance can lead to long-term benefits. A surprise visit from relatives or friends could make your evening delightful. However, an unexpected shift in your partner's mood may leave you emotionally unsettled. Positive changes at work are likely to bring you benefits and open new doors. You may find yourself with plenty of free time today—perfect for relaxing with your favorite shows or movies. Be prepared, though—your spouse may reveal a less pleasant side, testing your patience. Remedy: Add more jaggery and lentils to your daily meals to help strengthen love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Those with high blood pressure may benefit from moderate consumption of red wine, as it can help manage both blood pressure and cholesterol levels while promoting relaxation. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, today may bring a wake-up call—an unexpected financial need might make you realize the importance of saving. If you're planning a party, make it special by inviting your closest friends—their presence will lift your spirits. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. When making decisions, don’t let pride cloud your judgment—be open to suggestions from subordinates. Try to see situations clearly and avoid overthinking, or you may end up wasting valuable time. The day promises warmth, affection, and joyful moments—expect love, kisses, hugs, and plenty of romance with your partner. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Inspire yourself to stay optimistic—positivity boosts confidence and adaptability. At the same time, make a conscious effort to let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Financial concerns may weigh on your mind today; speaking with a trusted confidant can help ease the burden. Your grandchildren will bring you immense joy and brighten your day. Romance is in the air, and you're likely to feel its uplifting energy. It’s advisable to postpone new projects and avoid unnecessary expenses for now. You’ll engage your mind creatively—whether it's playing chess or solving puzzles, writing poetry or stories, or planning for the future. As for love, today promises to be one of the most memorable days spent with your spouse. Remedy: Roast 1.25 kg of wheat flour, mix it with powdered jaggery, and feed the mixture to ants. This act is believed to support professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.