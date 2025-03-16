Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 March 2025, Monday.

Aries: Enjoy life to the fullest and embrace the joy it brings. Today, you may come across several financial schemes—analyze their pros and cons carefully before committing. Take a moment to express gratitude to relatives who supported you during tough times; even a small gesture can uplift their spirits. Gratitude enriches life, while ingratitude diminishes its beauty. You may find yourself reminiscing about a dear friend in their absence. Your confidence will play a key role in your professional life, helping you persuade others and gain their support. Prioritize personal time over social interactions today—it’s essential to focus on yourself. A delightful outing with your spouse might be on the cards, making for a memorable day. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, keep half of them in your locker at home to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus: You will find joy in moments of leisure today. However, a creditor may approach you for loan repayment. While you will manage to settle the dues, it could lead to financial strain, so it’s best to avoid borrowing in the future. Household responsibilities will keep you occupied for most of the day. Be mindful of your emotions, as you may be deeply affected by your partner’s words—stay calm and avoid actions that might escalate tensions. Some will see progress in their careers, with quick problem-solving skills earning them recognition. Challenges in your marriage may arise, requiring patience and understanding. Remedy: Incorporate spices (garam masala), dry fruits, and jaggery in your daily meals in moderation to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Gemini: Others may believe you’re too old to learn something new, but your sharp and active mind proves them wrong. You’ll grasp new concepts with ease. If you run a business with close relatives, be extra cautious today to avoid financial setbacks. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. You’ll find yourself attracting attention and gaining popularity, especially among the opposite sex. A colleague may surprise you with a kind gesture at work. In your free time, you might focus on finding a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your marriage will make you feel truly fortunate today. Remedy: Feed black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder for good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 pm.

Cancer: Investing in self-improvement will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting both your confidence and well-being. Financial gains are likely through smart speculation. Your children will lend a helping hand with household tasks. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. If you're employed, your recent achievements will earn appreciation and support from colleagues. Your communication and work skills will leave a lasting impression. Expect a heartfelt gesture from your spouse that will make your day extra special. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: Your playful and childlike side will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. If you have been waiting for a debtor to repay you, luck may be on your side as they might return your money unexpectedly. A surprise piece of good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. Romance is in the air, and there's a chance you won't escape Cupid’s arrow. Be open to fresh money-making ideas that come to mind. Listening to advice from others can prove beneficial. Your spouse will be in a particularly romantic mood today. Remedy: Lovers can exchange crystal beads (Sphatik) as a gift to maintain harmony and positivity in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm and 7:15 pm.

Virgo: You will enjoy a relaxing and leisurely day. Financial gains through your children are likely, to bring you immense happiness. However, family members may have high expectations from you. A sudden romantic encounter will brighten your mood. Businesspersons might experience unexpected profits or a financial windfall. Time moves quickly, so make sure to use it wisely and productively. Today, you and your partner will have a heartfelt conversation, sharing beautiful emotions and strengthening your bond. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 11 am and 12:30 pm.

Libra: Be mindful when eating and drinking, as carelessness may lead to illness. Tap into your creativity to explore new ways of earning extra income. Your home will be filled with guests, creating a warm and enjoyable atmosphere. Love takes center stage in your heart. The connections you make today could open exciting career opportunities. You'll have a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your feelings openly. Today, your marriage may feel more fulfilling than ever before. Remedy: Wearing red clothing more frequently can positively impact your health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: You are likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others by offering them genuine praise. Today, with the support of a close relative, you may achieve positive results in your business, bringing financial gains as well. Expect a lively and delightful evening as guests fill your home. Be cautious — your romantic partner may try to charm you with sweet words like "Don't leave me alone in this world." If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry — things will run smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you'll handle them effortlessly upon your return. While sports are an important part of life, remember to maintain a healthy balance so your studies aren’t affected. Today, your marriage may feel more wonderful than ever before. Remedy: Pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak made from the moist soil near the tree on your forehead to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Take care of your mental well-being, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind acts as the gateway to life, influencing both positive and negative experiences. A healthy mind helps you tackle challenges and guides you with clarity. Today, you may need to dip into your long-saved funds, which could dampen your mood. Before making changes to your home environment, ensure you have everyone’s approval to avoid misunderstandings. Your partner may shower you with love and affection, even as work-related stress lingers in your thoughts. Be cautious when submitting important documents to your boss — double-check that everything is complete and accurate. If you're living away from home, you may find comfort spending your evening in a peaceful park or quiet spot after finishing your tasks. Be mindful of growing suspicions toward your partner, as they could escalate into a serious argument. Remedy: Encourage your family to participate in yoga and meditation to build stronger, more harmonious relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Now is the ideal time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption could strain your heart unnecessarily. Today, spending on essential household items may put a strain on your finances, but it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. Grandchildren will fill your day with joy and warmth. Your love life is set to bring you something truly delightful today. Meanwhile, your artistic and creative talents are likely to receive praise and may even lead to unexpected rewards. This is a great day to focus on self-reflection. Take some time to assess your weaknesses — doing so will help you improve and bring positive changes to your personality. Today, you'll experience firsthand why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your household deity regularly to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Aquarius: An increase in family medical expenses may be unavoidable. While travel might feel exhausting and stressful for some, it is likely to bring financial gains. You may get the chance to attend social gatherings, offering valuable connections with influential individuals. Love flourishes today, reminding you of the wonderful choices you've made in your relationship. It's an excellent day to put new projects and ideas into action. However, steer clear of gossip and rumors to maintain focus and peace of mind. Today, you'll come to appreciate your marriage in a way that feels more beautiful than ever before. Remedy: Store water in a red glass bottle, place it in the sun, and drink it daily to promote vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Embrace smile therapy to help improve your long-term illness — it's one of the most effective remedies for both physical and emotional well-being. Today, you’ll find success in earning money independently, without outside assistance. However, be prepared for some tension at home, as someone close to you may overreact to financial matters. Amid the hustle and bustle of life, you’ll realize just how fortunate you are to have such a wonderful partner by your side. At work, some colleagues may quietly disagree with your approach to important tasks. If the results don’t meet your expectations, consider reviewing and adjusting your plans for better outcomes. While you may intend to spend your free time on a favorite activity, unexpected company could disrupt your plans. Tensions and disagreements may arise today, which could strain your relationship. Focus on patience and understanding to keep things calm. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to foster harmony and strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.