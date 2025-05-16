horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 May 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Today is a day to relax and enjoy yourself. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t returned what they borrowed earlier. Your charm and communication skills will win you appreciation and rewards. Some people may hear wedding bells, while others will enjoy a romantic mood. In your free time, you might finally work on tasks you've been planning but couldn’t start earlier. Something unexpected and special may happen in your married life today. Remember, you can shape your life the way you want—just make sure you surround yourself with the right thoughts and supportive people.

✨ Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for better financial luck.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Try to shift your thoughts towards positivity, especially if you're struggling with fear. If you don’t, fear could take over and make you feel helpless. If you're travelling today, be extra cautious with your belongings to avoid theft or losing something important. Use your free time to improve and beautify your home—your family will truly appreciate the effort. Your love life could take a serious turn, possibly leading to a marriage proposal. Expect a joyful day filled with laughter, with most things going your way. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Avoid starting anything new before finishing your ongoing tasks. Ignoring this could lead to unnecessary trouble.

✨ Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place. This is believed to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gemini: Today, you’re likely to take part in some sports or physical activity that will help you stay fit. Financial gains are possible tonight, especially if you had previously lent money—it may be returned to you now. Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable and might also include planning a holiday. Stay positive and strong in love, even if there are a few rough moments. A business trip taken today could bring good results in the future. You might have some tense moments with family, but your spouse will comfort you by the end of the day. Be mindful of how much time you spend on social media—it can waste valuable time and affect your health.

✨ Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider gifting red clothing to your partner from time to time.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Cancer: A friend may challenge your patience and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and think carefully before making any decisions. Before leaving home, seek blessings from your elders—it will bring you good luck. Sharing your worries with family can ease your mind, but your ego often holds you back from opening up. Bottling things up will only make problems worse. A surprise romantic moment may brighten your day. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll manage to spend some quality time with your children. This will remind you of the little joys you've been missing. Your day will feel like a romantic spring—full of love and special moments with your partner. But be careful not to overwork yourself, as doing more than you can handle may affect your health.

✨ Remedy: Prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it after moonrise, under the moonlight. This is believed to help bring happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: You may face a situation where your father threatens to cut you off from family property. Don’t be disheartened—prosperity can spoil the mind, while struggles make it stronger. Money will be your support during tough times, so start saving and investing wisely from today to avoid future difficulties. It’s a great day to plan something fun and exciting with your friends. You’ll feel deeply connected with your partner today—it’s a clear sign of love! Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumours. Your partner may make you feel like you're in a whole new world of love and emotions today. Remember, while others can give you advice, you need to find your own solutions to life's challenges.

✨ Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight. Later, mix this water into your bath to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Work pressure and tensions at home may cause some stress today. Try to use your creative ideas to earn a little extra money. It’s a lucky day for a housewarming ceremony. You'll also feel excited as your partner may surprise you with gifts or presents. You might have a relaxed day with plenty of free time to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows. Something unusual and special may happen in your married life today, making the day stand out from your daily routine. Repeating the same tasks every day can lead to mental fatigue—you might feel the effects of that today too. Try to break the routine if possible.

✨ Remedy: Chant Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your focus on fitness and weight loss will help you move toward a healthier and more confident self. Financially, today looks promising—you may come into a considerable amount of money, bringing with it a welcome sense of peace and security. Your charm and ability to impress others will not go unnoticed and may open doors to rewarding opportunities. A special connection may spark today, offering a glimpse into the bliss of love. As night falls, you might feel the urge to step away from the routine—perhaps a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park will soothe your soul. After a long stretch, you'll finally enjoy meaningful, quality time with your life partner. Your natural respect for others, even in a crowd, continues to shape a strong and positive image—people admire the grace you carry yourself with.

✨ Remedy: Wearing black more often may help strengthen and stabilize your love life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Train your mind to welcome uplifting emotions—love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings guide your thoughts, your mind naturally begins to respond positively to life’s challenges. Be cautious today, as there's a possibility of losing a valuable belonging. Keep a close eye on your movable property. It’s a good day to reconnect and strengthen your bonds with family and loved ones. If you're stepping out with your partner, let your authentic self shine—your uniqueness is your charm. However, some news from your in-laws may dampen your mood. You may find yourself lost in thought, processing the emotions. On a brighter note, peace and harmony will finally return to your relationship. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a day filled with love and understanding, free of conflict. For traders and businesspeople of this zodiac, today may bring long-awaited profits and fulfillment of goals.

✨ Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home—it may invite prosperity and strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: You’re likely to spend time engaging in sports or physical activities to boost your stamina today. If you’re planning a trip, be extra cautious with your valuables and bags—there’s a risk of theft. In particular, keep your purse or wallet secure at all times. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will help ease any domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. Despite challenges or misunderstandings, you continue to show love to your beloved. Amidst your busy schedule, you’ll find some time to spend with your life partner. While small disagreements may arise, they won’t overshadow the bond you share. The demands from your spouse might cause some stress, but finding moments for your hobbies—whether it’s listening to music, dancing, or gardening—will bring you joy and fulfillment.

✨ Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your lover to invite auspiciousness and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Capricorn: Today is a fortunate day, offering you relief from any long-standing illness. An old friend may share valuable advice on boosting your business profits—if you follow it, luck will be on your side. Emotional risks you take now are likely to turn in your favor. It’s a good time to forgive small grievances in your love life and embrace harmony. Pay close attention to any tax or insurance matters that require your care. You can expect to share some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today, filled with joy and connection. Helping others or volunteering for a social cause may surprisingly boost your energy, like a revitalizing tonic.

✨ Remedy: Distribute chocolates, milk sweets, and toffees among girl children to invite happiness and harmony into your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.20 pm to 5.20 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you are touched by the magic of hope. You’ll realize that money flows more smoothly when you curb extravagant spending—a lesson that becomes clear today. Friends will offer valuable advice about your personal life, so be open to their guidance. If you’re going on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics to keep the atmosphere pleasant. Be cautious about making quick decisions—you might regret them later. Expect a beautiful and romantic day, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Reading the autobiography of a well-known personality today can inspire and strengthen your thoughts and goals.

✨ Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha will bring blessings and benefit your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Today, your personality will shine like a captivating fragrance, drawing others to you. If you’re seeking ways to earn some extra income, consider investing in secure financial schemes for steady growth. At home, be mindful not to offend anyone and try to adapt to your family’s needs with patience and understanding. Your mood might feel unsettled due to some harsh words from your sweetheart, but remember to stay calm. You’ll prefer spending the day away from relatives, seeking peace and quiet. Married life may face some stress today due to unmet daily needs—whether it’s about food, cleaning, or other household chores. Although you’ll remain at home, familial conflicts could cause some worry.

✨ Remedy: Presenting black and white clothing as a gift to your boyfriend or girlfriend will help your love life flow smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.