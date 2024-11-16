Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 November 2024, Sunday.

Aries: Your personality will radiate like a delightful fragrance today. If you're planning to spend time with friends, be cautious with your finances to avoid potential losses. It's a perfect day to indulge in self-care and engage in activities that bring you joy. A new romantic connection is on the horizon for some, adding a touch of magic to your life. Your innovative ideas and chosen pursuits could yield unexpected rewards. Married life will feel particularly fulfilling today, offering moments of true happiness. However, be mindful of your temper, as there is a chance of a disagreement with an elder. Stay calm and composed. Remedy: To boost prosperity, greet and admire the rising Sun while chanting “Om” 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Taurus: Your children may not behave as you expect, which could leave you feeling frustrated. It's important to control your anger, as losing your temper not only affects those around you but also drains your energy and clouds your judgment. Anger often complicates matters further. Today, you might need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health. While this may strain your finances, it will help strengthen your bond with them. Children might also require your assistance with school projects. A special friend may offer comfort during an emotional moment. A family member might ask for your time today. While you’ll agree, it could take up more time than expected. On the brighter side, your partner's romantic side will shine today, adding joy to your day. However, be cautious of potential eye strain due to excessive work at the office. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multi-coloured spots can improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Workplace pressure from seniors and disagreements at home may cause stress, affecting your focus at work. While the day may start well, unexpected expenses in the evening might leave you feeling uneasy. Dedicate yourself to your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions rather than greed. Personal relationships can be delicate and require care. Today, you’ll recognize the value of your relationships as you spend quality time with your family. However, your married life might feel strained due to unmet daily needs, such as issues related to food, cleaning, or household chores. Avoid exaggerating your experiences to make things more interesting, as it could lead to misunderstandings. Remedy: To enhance intimacy with your partner, chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaya Namaha) 11 times twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: You may feel less energetic than usual today, so avoid overburdening yourself with extra tasks. Take some rest and consider rescheduling your appointments for another day. Married individuals might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education. A fresh look, a new outfit, or meeting new friends could bring excitement to your day. An unexpected romantic encounter may happen if you go out with friends this evening. Be genuine in your conversations, as pretence will not get you far. You and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful memory today, making it one of the most cherished moments of your married life. A short and enjoyable trip with close companions may also be on the horizon. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes in the early morning to help improve your health and reduce deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

Leo: Avoid a pessimistic mindset, as it not only reduces your opportunities but also disrupts your physical and mental balance. If you own land and are considering selling it, you may find a good buyer today and secure a profitable deal. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring immense joy and pride, as they fulfill your expectations and make your dream a reality. It's a perfect day for romance—plan something special for the evening to make it memorable and full of love. Spend some of your free time reading spiritual books, as this could help you overcome certain troubles and provide clarity. Someone close to you might do something thoughtful that rekindles your spouse's admiration and love for you. Your ability to show respect and maintain dignity in social settings helps you build a positive image in front of others. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa regularly will improve your health and bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Virgo: Your overall health will be fine today, but travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. An uninvited guest might visit your home, but their arrival could bring unexpected financial benefits. To maintain harmony at home, work together with your family members. Neglecting your partner's feelings could lead to tension, so be mindful and attentive. Focus on the important issues that need your attention today. Your partner's lack of energy or enthusiasm might disrupt some of your plans, causing delays. You may spend time visiting malls or shopping complexes with your family, but this could result in higher-than-expected expenses. Remedy: Gift a marble-based item or souvenir to your partner to strengthen your relationship and make your love life more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Libra: You will feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with your health offering full support. Creative ideas will flow, leading to potential financial gains. In the evening, you may find yourself busy purchasing essential items for the kitchen. Love will be in the air, and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to express your feelings. While you’ll aim to spend quality time with family, a disagreement with someone close might dampen your mood. Despite differences, harmony between masculine and feminine energies will be strong today. To restore peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple for relaxation. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your health is likely to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not deliver the expected returns—avoid rushing into financial decisions. A pleasant surprise related to the inheritance of ancestral property could bring joy to your family. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval from others. Time is precious, so make a conscious effort to use it wisely. Be mindful in your interactions with your spouse to avoid any accidental mishaps. Later in the day, a conversation with a knowledgeable individual could provide valuable solutions to your challenges. Remedy: Improve your financial prospects by distributing or donating items like perfumes, fragrances, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Avoid self-medication, as it could lead to dependency. You will radiate positivity and start your day in high spirits, but an unfortunate incident, such as the loss of a valuable item, might affect your mood. Your loved ones are in a cheerful mood, making it a great time to plan an evening together. While you may intend to go on an outing with your partner, unexpected work might disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a heated discussion. Offering your children guidance on time management and productivity will prove valuable. Your spouse will shower you with extra care and affection, like a guardian angel. Later at night, you might have a long, heartfelt conversation with someone close, sharing thoughts and life updates. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant flower in full bloom. Make sure to invest your resources wisely. Alongside focusing on your personal life, consider engaging in charitable activities—they can bring you inner peace, but ensure your personal relationships don't take a backseat. A delightful surprise awaits you if you check your love partner's recent social media updates. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenge you take on today. Though life has been challenging lately, your spouse will make you feel as though you're in paradise. Remember, many sacrifice health for wealth, only to later spend wealth to regain health. Prioritize your well-being—shake off laziness and embrace an active lifestyle. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Frequent stress and anxiety could weaken your mental resilience and clarity. Encourage yourself to combat these challenges with positive thinking and determination. Businesspeople might receive financial support today through a close friend, which could resolve many ongoing issues. A function you attend may bring the chance to form meaningful new friendships. Take the opportunity to settle long-standing disputes—delaying could make reconciliation harder. As someone who thrives on both social interaction and solitude, you’ll enjoy moments with friends while also carving out some valuable “me time” from your busy day. However, tension may arise if your spouse seems indifferent to your daily needs, potentially upsetting your mood. A growing inclination toward spirituality might lead you to join a yoga camp, read an inspiring book, or listen to a spiritual guide. Remedy: Offer help and service to saintly individuals to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Pisces: Engaging in charity work today will bring you peace of mind and emotional satisfaction. Use your creativity to generate additional income, and channel your boundless energy and enthusiasm to resolve domestic issues effectively. For some, a new romantic connection will brighten the day and keep spirits high. However, be cautious with your belongings, as carelessness might lead to loss or theft. Your day will take an exciting turn as your spouse puts aside past disagreements and showers you with affection. Avoid procrastinating on tasks today, as delays could lead to unfavorable outcomes. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar to stay refreshed and energized throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.