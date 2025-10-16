horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 October 2025, Friday.

Aries: Personal growth efforts will bring you benefits, boosting your self-confidence. Property deals are likely to yield excellent returns. Your innocence may help resolve family issues. Courage will help you attract love. Promising new partnerships are on the horizon. Shop wisely to avoid overspending. Expect romantic memories to resurface in your relationship.​

Lukcy Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Mind your posture to avoid injuries and maintain your confidence. Small household expenses may add up, causing stress. An old acquaintance could stir up complications. Some Taureans will hear wedding bells, while others will enjoy romance. Seek new opportunities actively. You may crave a quiet walk tonight. Married life feels blissful and fulfilling.​

Lukcy Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Gemini: You’ll feel energetic. Guard against unnecessary spending to build wealth—consider talking finances with your partner or family. Surprises from loved ones are possible. Love empowers you. Today is not ideal for business partnerships. Business travel will be rewarding long term. Cherish special moments with your spouse.​

Lukcy Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7.15 pm to 8.20 pm.

Cancer: Friendly advice can inspire health improvements. Secure savings for future needs. An extravagant lifestyle might create household tensions, so avoid late nights and overspending. Your partner may be upset; calm conversations will help. Plan tasks thoughtfully for satisfying outcomes. Despite a busy day, you’ll find quality time for family. Any daytime conflicts will be resolved by dinner time.​

Lukcy Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Leo: A cherished dream may come true—keep your joy balanced to avoid unexpected problems. Finances look better later in the day. Children’s focus on outdoor fun could disappoint. Romance blossoms with travel plans. Today is excellent for launching new projects. Personal space will be valued; use free time for leisure activities. Your partner will shower you with affection.​

Lukcy Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Exercise patience, especially during challenges. A friend may help you improve your financial situation, easing worries. Don’t dwell on self-pity—search for life’s lessons instead. Romance will lift your mood. Business partners offer helpful support and teamwork. Be cautious and thoughtful with decisions. Reconnect with your spouse through nostalgic memories.​

Lukcy Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Your smile will help lift spirits and ward off sadness. Expect to earn money but be mindful not to squander it. Ensure everyone’s agreement before changing your home. Your darling’s unpredictable behavior could spoil romance. Despite a heavy workload, you’ll stay energetic and productive. Household reorganization may not fit your busy schedule. Your spouse may feel hurt by a secret from your past.​

Lukcy Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your spouse’s health requires attention. Unexpected gains or speculation may boost finances. Overspending and late nights could stir family tension. Keep personal feelings private with your beloved today. Outstanding work performance may impress others. Indulge in childhood passions. Your partner might be less supportive in tough times.​

Lukcy Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Health is good despite a busy agenda. Be careful not to overspend or lose money—carelessness can cause losses. Act lovingly for your family’s welfare, not out of greed. Forgive past mistakes to build a more rewarding life. Your loyalty and attention to detail will be recognized. Avoid distractions and focus your mind. After a rough patch, married life looks brighter today.​

Lukcy Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.

Capricorn: Resilience and courage will sharpen your mind—use this confidence to manage any situation. You may receive money from unexpected sources, easing financial worries. Wedding prospects are positive for eligible Capricorns. Relationship friction may arise due to outside interference. Adapting new work techniques will impress observers. Travel will lay solid foundations for future benefits. Relatives or friends could bring tension to your marriage.​

Lukcy Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Meditation and self-reflection will help you. Financial gains are likely from varied sources. Unexpected news from children will delight you. A surprise message may brighten your day. Stay focused on your tasks and priorities. Plans with your spouse may be disrupted due to their health, but married life will bring you happiness.​

Lukcy Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Shake off gloom and make progress. Shopping for household necessities could strain finances. Elders may provide emotional support. Romance is strong. Tackle problems directly; ignoring them won’t help. Enjoy free time—today is lucky for self-care. Your spouse will listen and engage deeply with you, strengthening your bond.​

Lukcy Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.