Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 September 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: Your energy levels will be high today, making it a good time to tackle any pending tasks. It's important to manage your time and money wisely, or you may face challenges ahead. An old friend may unexpectedly visit, bringing back fond memories. Communication with your partner is key—be patient and try to make them understand your perspective, as miscommunication could lead to issues. At work, your recent achievements will be appreciated by colleagues, boosting your support. A relative might drop by without prior notice, requiring you to spend time attending to them. If you're married, today will bring a deep sense of happiness to your relationship. Remedy: To ensure financial stability, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Auspicious Time: Yellow.

Taurus: Blood pressure patients should take extra precautions when travelling in crowded buses to protect their health. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will prove useful in the future, helping you avoid major financial difficulties. Your children will assist with household tasks, lightening your load. Love and romance will keep your spirits high. Focus on your work and try to avoid getting into emotional confrontations. While spending time alone can be good, you may feel anxious about something on your mind. It's a good idea to seek advice from someone experienced and share your concerns. Your spouse may be in a particularly romantic mood today. Remedy: For excellent health and to stay disease-free, drink water stored in copper vessels.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 to 3:50 pm.

Gemini: Your strong resilience and fearlessness will significantly boost your mental abilities. Maintain this momentum to help you stay in control of any situation. Today, you may meet someone at a party who offers valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Your knowledge and sense of humour will leave a positive impression on those around you. As work pressure builds, you may experience mental stress but try to relax during the latter part of the day. Take the opportunity to connect with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Time moves quickly, so make sure to use it wisely. However, your spouse may seem indifferent to your health concerns today. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Those heading out for fun today will experience sheer pleasure and enjoyment. Since money can be needed at any time, it's a good idea to plan your finances and start saving as much as possible. Spending time with relatives will work in your favour. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner today, realizing their love is truly soulful. Your boss's good mood might create a lively and positive atmosphere at work. Be cautious about forming friendships with people who tend to waste your time. In married life, touches, kisses, and hugs hold special meaning—you'll feel this deeply today. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, regularly worship the silver idol of your presiding deity at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm.

Leo: Smile, as it is the best remedy for all your problems. Unexpected financial gains could brighten your day. Your children may ask for your assistance with their school projects. Romantic feelings will be mutual today, adding joy to your relationship. Stay alert when interacting with important people—you might come across valuable advice. Elders under this zodiac sign may have the chance to reconnect with old friends during their free time. Your partner may unintentionally do something wonderful today, creating a truly unforgettable moment. Remedy: To remove obstacles in family life, use a bamboo, cane, or reed basket or tray to store fruits and bread (rotis).

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Virgo: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your morale. Those who haven't yet received their salaries may feel concerned about finances and might consider asking a friend for a loan. Expect visiting guests to keep your evenings busy. Your love life will reach new heights, starting the day with your partner's smile and ending with dreams of each other. You'll find yourself coordinating major land deals and organizing people for entertainment projects. Despite a hectic schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself, which could lead to a burst of creativity. Your married life will feel especially beautiful today, so plan a memorable evening for your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can help improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Today, you'll have the opportunity to relax and enjoy some leisure time. With support from your siblings, you may also see financial benefits. Don’t hesitate to seek their advice. However, be cautious—if you're overly generous, those around you may take advantage. This isn’t the best time to fall in love, as it may bring unexpected complications. On a brighter note, interacting with influential people could inspire fresh ideas and plans. You might also find yourself drawn to activities that remind you of your childhood favorites. While someone may show extra interest in your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Enhance positive family energy by hanging blue curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Take care of your mental health—it is essential for nurturing a spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to your experiences, whether positive or negative, and it plays a crucial role in solving life’s challenges by providing clarity. Instead of idling today, consider getting involved in something productive that could boost your earning potential. Your lack of focus might cause concern for your parents, so it’s important to earn their trust before starting any new venture. On the personal front, things will remain stable, and a new partnership could bring exciting prospects. Be mindful of how much time you spend on your phone; it's easy to lose track of time while browsing, only to regret it later. Today, your life partner will express their deep affection for you, despite any difficulties you've faced recently. Remedy: Feed dogs with roti, bread, or other food to enhance happiness and positivity within your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Smile—it's the best remedy for any problem you face. If you're feeling uncertain about your finances, consider seeking advice from an elder on money management and saving. Your kindness and understanding will be appreciated, but be cautious not to make quick judgments, as they may put unnecessary pressure on others. Watch your words today—harsh language could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you unexpected praise and rewards. In your free time, you'll finally get around to tasks you've been planning but hadn't had the chance to complete. However, be mindful, as relatives might spark a disagreement with your spouse today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting your partner a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: If you have high blood pressure, take extra care while traveling on crowded buses to avoid health issues. Financially, things are looking up—you may even receive repayment from someone you lent money to. Use your free time for acts of selfless service, which will bring immense happiness to both you and your family. A sweet moment shared with your partner, perhaps enjoying candyfloss or toffees, is also on the horizon. At work, one of your past efforts may be recognized, and your strong performance could lead to a promotion. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals about expanding their ventures. Today, you'll be brimming with good ideas, and your chosen activities could bring unexpected gains. Your life partner will be especially wonderful today, making the day even more memorable. Remedy: Showing kindness and offering support to widows will bring positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid long journeys today, as you may not be strong enough for the strain of travel. Be cautious and steer clear of suspicious financial deals. By resolving differences with family members, you'll find it easier to achieve your goals. A picnic with your beloved could help you relive some cherished moments. A new partnership may also hold great promise. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end, you could feel the time was not well spent. On a positive note, your partner might unintentionally do something remarkable that will leave a lasting impression on you. Remedy: Greet the rising sun while chanting "ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः" (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Pisces: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take care of yourself. However, you might find yourself in an exciting new situation that brings financial benefits. An old friend could visit you in the evening, stirring up nostalgic memories. Small acts of kindness and love will make the day feel truly special. It’s a favorable day for retailers and wholesalers. Feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, you might seek solace by visiting a spiritual teacher in search of inner peace. Those around you may do something that rekindles the spark in your life partner’s heart. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.