horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 17 September 2025, Wednesday.

Aries Fitness and weight-loss programs will support your journey toward better health. Today, you won’t have to worry about expenses, as an elder in your family may assist with finances. The cheerful attitude of your loved ones will create a lively atmosphere at home. By forgiving your partner’s past indifference, you will add more meaning to your life, though handling your beloved may still be challenging. It is also a favourable day for social and religious gatherings. Your spouse will make sincere efforts to bring you happiness. Remedy: Mars, known as Bhoomi-Putra (Son of the Earth), is believed to bless work and business. Each morning, before placing your feet on the ground, bow to Mother Earth with respect. This simple act can bring positive results in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing, helping you overcome negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. However, unexpected expenses may cause some mental stress. With your extra energy today, you might feel like hosting a big gathering or organizing an event for your friends. Be careful in your relationship—trying to control your partner’s actions could lead to conflict. At work, you are likely to accomplish something impressive. Value your time and avoid spending it with people who are hard to understand, as it may only create unnecessary problems. Also, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, you may face disapproval. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of your presiding deity at home regularly to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: A spiritual person’s blessings will bring you peace of mind today. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones, which could lead to financial gains. An invitation to your child’s award function will fill you with pride and joy, as their achievement lives up to your expectations. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling uncertain, so it’s best to avoid joint ventures or partnerships for now. On the brighter side, you’ll have plenty of personal time today—use it to fulfill your wishes, read, or enjoy your favorite music. Your partner may also reveal a wonderful side that strengthens your bond. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract success in your job or business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Self-improvement efforts will bring multiple rewards, boosting both your confidence and overall well-being. If you are seeking ways to earn extra income, consider investing in secure financial schemes. A family member’s behavior may leave you unsettled, but an open conversation can help resolve issues. Romance is favored today, while your dedication at work will also be appreciated. Spending time with an elder could give you valuable life lessons. On the personal front, your partner may reveal a delightful side that brings happiness. Remedy: Share the prasad offered at a Durga temple with those in need to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Engage yourself in sports or physical activities—it is the key to staying youthful and energetic. Investing in religious or spiritual activities today may bring you peace of mind and emotional stability. This is also a favourable time to reconnect with old friends and relations. By evening, an unexpected romantic attraction may capture your thoughts. Businesspersons could benefit from sudden gains or unexpected profits. On the personal front, you may feel upset about not having enough time for family and friends. However, in married life, the day promises something unusual and memorable. Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times to gain positive energy: “Palasha Pushpa Sankasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraatmakaam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.”

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Cataract patients should avoid polluted places, as exposure to smoke may worsen eye problems. Limiting time under direct sunlight is also advisable. You may feel inclined to travel and spend money today, but such choices could lead to regret later. An evening at the movies or dinner with your spouse will lift your spirits and bring relaxation. Romance looks promising—reach out to your beloved and make the most of the day. Avoid entering into joint ventures, as partners may try to exploit you. A distant relative might arrive unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. On the positive side, your sincere efforts to strengthen your marital bond will yield results beyond expectations. Remedy: Wrap any ancestral property, heirloom, or family souvenir in yellow fabric and keep it safely in a locker to attract financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Your willpower will be put to the test today, but facing a tricky situation with calm and clarity will bring you rewards. Avoid letting emotions cloud your judgment when making sensitive decisions. Some important tasks may get delayed due to financial constraints, yet support from your family will keep things steady and encouraging. Your affectionate nature will bring warmth and positivity to those around you. Be cautious about entering joint ventures, as partners may not have your best interests at heart. Spending time with an elder in the family could offer you valuable insights into life’s deeper lessons. On the personal front, you may feel a profound realization today—your spouse truly embodies the vows of your marriage, reaffirming their role as your soulmate. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Scorpio: There may be concerns about inheritance today, but don’t lose heart. Remember, prosperity pampers the mind, while deprivation strengthens it. To maintain stability and a smooth standard of living, pay close attention to your finances. This is also a favorable day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling your heart with joy. At work, tact and patience will be essential while dealing with colleagues. The day may bring a mix of pleasant and challenging moments, leaving you somewhat drained, yet reflective. On the personal front, an emotional eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse will reveal unspoken feelings and deepen your bond. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight, then mix this water with your bathing water for a healthier, disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today, helping you make significant progress. Financial gains are likely, though rising expenses may make saving a challenge. It’s a day when you’ll attract plenty of attention and opportunities, leaving you with the pleasant dilemma of deciding which path to follow. The power of love will give your heart a reason to rejoice. At work, deserving employees may see promotion or monetary rewards. Though you’ll wish to spend your free time caring for your mother, unexpected urgencies may prevent it, causing you some concern. On the personal front, if you’ve been yearning for deeper affection from your spouse, today brings fulfillment and warmth. Remedy: Regular intake of triphala (a blend of three herbs in powdered form) will bring excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 pm to 11 am.

Capricorn: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will bring you relaxation and happiness today. Be mindful of how you manage your time and money, as carelessness could lead to challenges ahead. Your partner will be supportive, and you’ll feel a renewed sense of how deeply your sweetheart cares for you. Exciting opportunities in the form of new jobs or fresh business proposals may brighten your prospects. Travel and educational pursuits are also likely to broaden your horizons and enrich your awareness. On the marital front, harmony and joy will make everything feel truly delightful. Remedy: For improved financial stability, plant a banana tree, nurture it, and offer regular worship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain stable today, though some mental pressure may linger. If you are running a business with close relatives or family members, exercise extra caution to avoid financial setbacks. Make sure to devote time to your loved ones—let them feel valued and cared for. Spending quality moments together will prevent misunderstandings or complaints. On the romantic front, the day promises excitement and joy. Seek out the company of experienced individuals, as their insights may prove valuable. In your free time, you’re likely to tackle tasks you had long planned but never got around to completing. Married life today will be filled with fun, pleasure, and blissful moments. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and then donate them to the underprivileged to attract financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts and outlook. Financially, conservative investments are likely to bring steady gains. On the family front, minor tensions with your spouse or relatives may arise, but they can be managed with patience. Romance looks promising, with the possibility of a delightful evening filled with love, gifts, and flowers. Putting extra effort into gaining new knowledge and skills will bring you long-term benefits. While people close to you may seek your company, you’ll prefer solitude for some much-needed mental peace. Married couples may relive cherished moments, recalling the sweetness of old romantic days. Remedy: To preserve family happiness, offer respect and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow fabric to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.