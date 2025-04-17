Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 April 2025, Friday.

Aries: Spending time with children will lift your spirits this evening. Plan a nice dinner to unwind after a stressful day. Their presence will help you feel refreshed. You may face some financial strain today if you spend on necessary household items, but this will help you avoid bigger problems later. Your friends will offer more support than you expect. If you're upset with your partner, don’t act out of anger. Stay calm and express your feelings honestly. Be careful not to let others take credit for your work. Consider making changes to your appearance—it could boost your confidence and attract new people. Your spouse might unintentionally disrupt one of your plans or projects. Try to stay patient. Remedy: Regularly perform abhishek (ritual offering) to a Shivling to help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 am.

Taurus: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could have a strong impact on your thoughts and ideas. You’re likely to gain financially, but consider doing some charity or making donations—it will bring you peace of mind. Your spouse will try to make you happy, making the day joyful. Your partner will also be very thoughtful about your family's feelings. Avoid letting ego affect your decisions. Listen to what your juniors or team members have to say. Though you'll try to find time for yourself today, your busy schedule might not allow it. You often see jokes about married life on social media, but today, you'll feel emotional as you realise some truly beautiful things about your relationship. Remedy: For a successful career, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp at its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Gemini: Getting into an argument with a difficult person could ruin your mood today. It’s better to stay calm and avoid unnecessary conflicts—they won’t lead to anything good. Be careful with your spending habits, especially on entertainment. Don’t live just for the moment. It’s a good day to reconnect with old friends or contacts. Your romantic life may be affected today due to your spouse’s poor health. Your hard work might get noticed and appreciated by your boss. You might get so caught up watching a movie on TV or your phone that you forget to finish important tasks. Your spouse may be too busy with work today, which could leave you feeling neglected. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Cancer: Seek support from your family to ease your stress—accept their help with gratitude. Don’t keep your emotions bottled up. Talking about your problems regularly can bring relief. Businesspeople stepping out for work today should be careful with money—there’s a risk of theft, so keep it safe. It’s a lucky day for exchanging gifts with loved ones. Your partner will be especially thoughtful about family matters today. You’re likely to meet people who can help you move forward in your career. Surprise your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together. You’re likely to share some of the happiest moments with your partner today. Remedy: To maintain good health, always carry a copper coin or a small piece of copper with you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo: There’s no need to worry about your health today. The people around you will boost your mood and confidence. Married couples might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education. Let go of your worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and in your social circle. You may meet someone today who brings the joy of love into your life. It’s a great time to build professional connections, especially with people from other countries. You might spend most of your day relaxing or sleeping, but by evening, you’ll realise how valuable your time is. Today, you'll truly feel how lucky you are to have such a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to differently-abled or physically challenged individuals—this will lead to strong financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Virgo: You might unexpectedly receive money from someone who owed you, which will bring you joy. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home seems likely. Your relationship with your partner could get tense over minor issues, so try to stay calm and understanding. If you're thinking about applying for a job abroad, today could bring you good luck. You may want to spend your free time doing something you enjoy, but an unexpected guest might disrupt your plans. Some relatives could create misunderstandings that affect your married life, so be cautious. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer seven almonds and seven black gram seeds at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Today, you're charged up with vibrant energy! Your siblings might turn to you for financial support—while this could feel like a strain, hang in there, because brighter days are just around the corner. Spending time with kids will bring you unexpected joy and help you reconnect with your playful side. In fact, when it comes to love, it’s just you and your partner against the world today—no distractions, just pure connection. At work, your hustle will shine! Your ability to go the extra mile will leave slow-movers in awe. But remember—you matter too. Steal some time for yourself today, even if it's just a few quiet moments. However, be mindful: tensions and disagreements could surface, possibly affecting your relationships. Try to keep calm and communicate with empathy. Remedy for better finances: Plant a banana tree, nurture it with love, and offer it your prayers. It’s a beautiful way to invite abundance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Take charge of your well-being today! Minor health issues might pop up, so don’t ignore what your body’s trying to tell you—rest, hydrate, and prioritize self-care. Money tip of the day: Be cautious. If a relative who hasn’t repaid you yet asks for more, it’s perfectly okay to say not right now. Protect your financial peace. Family vibes are strong—spending time with kids will warm your heart. Want to spread some love? Place fresh flowers by your window. It's a small gesture with a big emotional impact. At work, you’re on a roll! Your recent wins won’t go unnoticed—colleagues are cheering you on and your momentum is contagious. The best part? Amid your busy routine, you’ll actually find time just for you. Do something you love. Read, walk, dream—whatever lights you up. And in love? Get ready—your partner is bringing the magic today. A sweet surprise or a tender moment will make you feel like you're starring in your own rom-com. Remedy for vibrant health: Read the Hanuman Chalisa—its divine energy can uplift your spirit and strengthen your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Today’s your day to shine and feel amazing! Do things that uplift your spirit and boost your self-worth—you deserve to feel good about who you are. You might need to spend a significant amount on a parent’s health today. While this could strain your finances a bit, it will also deepen the bond you share. Sometimes, love is shown through care—and today, that love will speak loud and clear. Put family first. Tune into their needs, celebrate their joys, and support them through their challenges. They'll feel your care in every moment you show up. You’ll be radiating charm and confidence, easily drawing others toward you—especially those from the opposite sex. Your natural charisma is hard to miss today! With patience and persistence, your goals are within reach. Keep going—you're closer than you think! This is a lucky, uplifting day where things begin to tilt in your favor—you’ll feel like you’re standing on top of the world. And when it comes to love? Your partner is about to melt your heart with genuine affection, despite any recent rough patches. True love stands tall. Remedy for financial harmony: Feed a white rabbit—this sweet act of kindness can open doors to abundance and smoother finances.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Take it easy today—your body needs rest more than the road. If you're feeling low on energy, it’s best to avoid long journeys and give yourself time to recover. Good news on the family front: support from a brother or sister could bring unexpected benefits. And by bridging gaps or resolving differences with loved ones, you'll find your goals becoming much more achievable. Romance alert: Today might not be the best day for bold romantic gestures—they may not land the way you expect. Keep things light and thoughtful. At work, momentum builds! Your efforts will finally gain speed, thanks to strong support from both colleagues and higher-ups. You're not alone in the grind—your team’s got your back. Later in the day, you might feel the need to step away for some solo time. That’s totally okay. Taking a quiet moment for yourself can bring clarity—your thoughts may be racing, but they’re also guiding you toward what matters. Just a heads-up: if you're making plans, loop your spouse in first! Skipping the heads-up might stir up some unnecessary tension. Remedy for better health: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it—especially on Saturdays. This sacred ritual is believed to bring strength, balance, and healing energy.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Aquarius: Your kindness is your superpower today! Your polite and gracious nature won’t go unnoticed—expect plenty of compliments and warm words coming your way. On the financial front, you're in a strong position. Thanks to the supportive alignment of planets and nakshatras, money-making opportunities will find their way to you. Keep your eyes open and your confidence high. Spending time with your loved ones—especially children and close friends—will recharge your spirit and bring you back to center. Romance is in the air! For some, a new spark could lift your heart and leave you glowing with joy. Thinking about starting something new? Go for it! The stars are in your favor, so trust your instincts and take bold steps. This is your green light. Later in the day, you’ll find yourself with some rare, peaceful free time. Use it wisely—meditation or quiet reflection will bring deep mental clarity and calm. As for your relationship? Get ready for a beautiful surprise—something special may rekindle that spark and make your heart full. Remedy for harmony at home: Offer a green coconut at a sacred place. It’s a symbolic gesture that invites peace and positive energy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.

Pisces: Time to hit the reset button—mentally and emotionally. Embracing spirituality can be your secret weapon to fight off stress today. Whether it’s meditation, deep breathing, or a few mindful moments, these simple practices will help you build inner strength and clarity. You might find yourself in a money-related disagreement with your partner—but don’t worry. Your calm, composed attitude will help smooth things over quickly. Keep communication gentle and open. Family matters. Make time for your loved ones, show them how much you care, and be present. Your attention today can mean the world to them—don’t give them a reason to feel overlooked. Romance may feel a little off today—you might not find the spark you're hoping for. But don’t lose heart. True love has its own timing. Your goals are still within reach, and with steady effort and patience, you’re inching closer every day. Keep showing up. Later, you may crave some peace and solitude—don’t hesitate to take a breather away from the noise. Some time alone can help realign your thoughts and energy. Just a heads-up: a difference of opinion with your partner could arise. Stay calm, listen first, and aim for understanding over being right. Remedy for love harmony: Gift a pair of white duck showpieces to your beloved—this sweet gesture symbolizes togetherness and can bring soothing energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.