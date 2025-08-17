horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 August 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your hopes are set to flourish like a vibrant and fragrant flower. Financially, it is important to save carefully and spend wisely, otherwise regrets may follow in the future. Domestic matters could remain a bit uncertain. Your charm is strong enough to brighten your partner’s darkest moments. Those working in art and theatre are likely to receive fresh opportunities to showcase their creativity. If you are travelling today, be extra cautious with your belongings. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention. Remedy: Mix a few drops of Gangajal in your bath water to attract prosperity and boost income.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your playful, childlike side will come to the fore today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Investments made earlier on someone’s advice are likely to bring good returns. Paying attention to your children’s needs will be important. Matters of the heart may leave you restless and sleepless tonight. Your artistic and creative talents are set to win appreciation and may even bring unexpected rewards. It is a positive day overall, giving you the chance to enjoy some quality time for yourself. Although there may be minor tensions with family members, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort by the end of the day. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Control your impulsive and stubborn side, especially in social gatherings, as it could spoil the mood of the party. An exciting new opportunity may come your way, bringing with it financial gains. Friends will add joy to your day with exciting evening plans. In matters of love, there is a chance of being misunderstood. At work, you may finally discover why your boss has been harsh with you, and this realisation will feel relieving. Recognition or appreciation may also come your way for the help you extended to someone earlier. Although the day may not unfold exactly as you wish, you will still cherish a beautiful time with your spouse. Remedy: Share sweets and savouries made of yellow chana dal with the needy to gain good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Today is favourable for pursuing religious and spiritual interests. To maintain a smooth life and stable standard of living, pay close attention to your finances. Children will keep you engaged and also bring happiness. In love, physical presence may not matter much as you and your partner feel deeply connected. Success is within reach if you take important changes step by step. You won’t be concerned about others’ opinions today and may prefer solitude over socializing. On the marital front, the day promises joy and harmony. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate and make use of curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Begin your day with some exercise—it will help you feel better about yourself, and making it a daily habit will be beneficial. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you gains today. Give priority to your family’s needs, though you may find it difficult to make your partner understand your viewpoint. A major work-related decision may arise, and taking timely action will put you ahead of others. Listening to suggestions from subordinates could also prove useful. The day looks positive overall, offering you time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. Romance will be fulfilling, though minor health concerns may trouble you. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Control your impulsive and stubborn side, especially during gatherings, as it could dampen the mood. Money saved over time may prove useful today, though expenses could leave you slightly disappointed. A letter or message is likely to bring joyful news for the family. Don’t neglect your partner’s feelings, as it could lead to regret later. At work, your cooperative attitude will yield good results, and you may be trusted with greater responsibilities that enhance your position in the company. Free time during the day can be well spent reconnecting with old friends. Although someone may show undue interest in your spouse, by day’s end you will realize there is nothing to worry about. Remedy: Include more liquid-based foods in your diet to improve health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Engage your mind with some light mental exercise—perhaps by reading something that sparks your interest. Financial improvements are likely to ease the burden of long-pending bills and dues. Your wit, knowledge, and cheerful nature will leave a lasting impression on those around you. A sweet, playful moment—like sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved—could be on the horizon. At work, tasks will move ahead smoothly as colleagues and seniors extend their full support. Married individuals may face gentle complaints from children about not spending enough time with them, so try to balance responsibilities. Meanwhile, someone’s thoughtful gesture may rekindle romance, making your partner fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Regular intake of triphala (a blend of three herbs in powdered form) can bring excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Excessive worry may disturb your inner peace, so try to keep anxiety at bay, as constant fretfulness can impact your health. Established and well-known businesspersons of this zodiac sign should be extra cautious and thoughtful while making investments today. Unexpected responsibilities may alter your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. A journey could bring opportunities for romantic connections. However, be mindful—someone may secretly try to challenge or disprove you. This is a day for cautious steps, where using your mind over your heart will serve you best. As for love, today will reveal that marriage is not merely about physical closeness but about the deeper essence of true companionship. Remedy: Distribute milk and mishri (sugar crystals) to five young girls to invite greater joy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: If frustration has been weighing on you lately, remind yourself that the right actions and positive thoughts taken today will bring the relief you seek. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be cleared, easing your mind. Engage in activities that connect you with like-minded individuals, as this will refresh your spirit. When spending time with your beloved, let your originality shine through in both appearance and behavior. A new partnership formed today holds great promise for the future. Your sense of humor will prove to be your strongest asset, winning hearts and lightening the mood around you. Married individuals will truly cherish the joy of a happy, fulfilling relationship today. Remedy: Perform abhishek of panchamrit (a sacred blend of five ingredients) on Lord Shiva to attract robust health and divine blessings.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Capricorn: Channel your mind toward positive thinking as you face the daunting shadow of fear—otherwise, you risk becoming its silent victim. Financial gains from past investments are likely to come your way. Celebrate the evening with your family over a warm candlelight dinner to make the day truly memorable. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive—maintain balance and self-respect. A possible salary increment may brighten your mood, giving you fresh energy. This is the right time to let go of old complaints and disappointments. With some free time at hand, you’ll be able to socialize and indulge in hobbies you truly enjoy. Married couples may share tender and intimate moments today, though minor health issues could call for attention. Remedy: Nurture white flowering plants at home to invite wellness and good health into your life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your friends will be supportive today and bring you joy. However, be cautious in the morning, as a financial setback could affect your mood for the day. This is an excellent time to plan for the future of your children and focus on their growth. Personal relationships may feel a bit delicate, requiring care and understanding. At work, you could cross paths with someone truly remarkable who leaves a positive impression. The day also favors participation in social and religious gatherings, enriching your connections. On the flip side, interference from your spouse’s relatives might momentarily disrupt the peace in your married life, so patience will be key. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and affection toward your sister.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Do not let unwanted thoughts cloud your mind. Stay calm and tension-free, as serenity will strengthen your mental resilience. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic indulgences. A pleasant surprise awaits in the form of a letter bringing joyful news for the whole family. A call from your beloved will make the day even more exciting. At work, circumstances will align in your favor, boosting your confidence. Your family may share their concerns with you today, but you’ll prefer to retreat into your own space and spend free time doing what you enjoy most. In love, expect harmony—today, Venus and Mars will beautifully blend, deepening your bond. Remedy: Perform abhishek of panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.