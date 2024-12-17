Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 December 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Today's entertainment options should focus on sports activities and outdoor events. Spend time with your spouse discussing finances and planning for a secure future. It's a good day to reconnect with people you rarely meet. However, romantic gestures might not yield the desired response. Consider taking steps toward the career changes you've been contemplating for a while. Be prepared for the day to feel slightly off-track, with plans not going as expected. A lighthearted discussion with your partner might take a serious turn if an old issue resurfaces, potentially leading to an argument. Remedy: To ensure harmony in your love life, consider donating leather shoes to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Taurus: Today brings positive outcomes and relief from a long-standing illness. If you're involved in a money-related court case, the decision is likely to be in your favour, boosting your finances. Some may have a reason to celebrate as a new family member arrives, bringing joy and excitement. While love might bring some disappointment, it won't dampen your spirit. Your ability to learn new things will stand out today. Expect good news from a distant place by late evening. However, your spouse might unintentionally cause you a small loss. Remedy: Share and enjoy sweets or snacks made from gram flour for a joyful and harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Gemini: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and visiting a health club regularly. Advice from your father could prove valuable in your professional life. However, tensions may arise with family members or your spouse. You might experience the joy of love, but those in creative fields could face challenges today, making you reflect on the value of a stable job. You'll have plenty of quality time with your spouse, making them feel cherished and loved. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to the needy for a harmonious and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cancer: Take breaks and relax as much as possible amidst your work. Influential people will be willing to support ventures with a unique touch. Resolving differences with family members will help you achieve your goals effortlessly. You'll realize today that your partner's love is truly enduring. Positive changes may occur in your workplace. It's an excellent day for participating in social and religious gatherings. If you and your spouse have been feeling low lately, today promises to bring unexpected joy and excitement. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Leo: Keep your emotions and impulses under control to avoid disruptions. Clinging to outdated ideas can hinder your progress and block your growth. Use your creativity to explore opportunities for extra income. Avoid arguments with those you live with, and try to resolve conflicts peacefully. You may face misunderstandings with your partner, making it hard to explain your perspective. Focus on your work to achieve greater productivity. Spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or another peaceful religious place to avoid unnecessary conflicts and find calm. You and your partner may benefit from giving each other some space to strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: You’ll feel full of energy and enthusiasm today, ready to seize every opportunity that comes your way. Financial gains are likely, but consider performing charity or making donations to find mental peace. Seek approval from others before making any changes to your home. The thought of meeting a long-lost friend might fill you with excitement. Today is a great day to showcase your talents. Make sure to use your free time wisely; otherwise, you may feel left behind. Your partner may do something unintentionally wonderful, creating a moment you'll always cherish. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in an isolated spot at sunrise. This will bring happiness and unity to your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Be mindful of others’ feelings when passing judgment. A wrong decision on your part could not only negatively impact them but also cause you unnecessary stress. Financial challenges may arise today, with money flowing out faster than it comes in. However, an unexpected message from a distant relative might bring a pleasant surprise and uplift your mood. Your partner may seem upset today due to family issues. Take the time to talk to them calmly and offer your support. At work, you might discover that someone you viewed as an adversary is actually a well-wisher, which could change your perspective. In the evening, you may feel the urge to spend some time outdoors, whether on the terrace or at a nearby park, to unwind. Be cautious about overindulging in food or drinks with your spouse, as it could affect your health. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family or personal deity to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.

Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. Business profits may bring happiness to many traders and entrepreneurs. However, it’s best to steer clear of controversial topics that might lead to disagreements with loved ones. You might find yourself arguing with your partner to prove a point, but their calm and understanding nature will help diffuse the tension. New projects initiated today could bring prosperity to your entire family. Be open to listening to others’ advice—it could prove beneficial. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a peaceful day filled with love and harmony, free of conflicts. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Sagittarius: Your polite and considerate behavior will win admiration, with many people expressing their appreciation for you. Your hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed and may bring financial rewards. Youngsters might approach you for guidance on their school projects, offering an opportunity to share your knowledge. An unexpected romantic encounter will brighten your day and uplift your mood. It’s also an excellent time to launch new projects and put plans into action. However, the day may bring some tension as differences arise with close associates. Handle these situations with patience and understanding. Later, you and your spouse will relive the joys of your teenage years, sharing moments of innocent fun and laughter. Remedy: Serve and support physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based treats to bring happiness and positivity into your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Capricorn: Engage in activities that bring excitement and help you relax. Your financial situation may improve today through speculation or unexpected gains. Make your family’s needs a priority—share in their joys and sorrows to show them how much you care. Your heart will resonate with the rhythm of love as you connect deeply with your partner. At work, your efforts will be acknowledged and appreciated by those around you. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you might choose to spend some moments in solitude, which could prove refreshing and beneficial. Later, an emotional and heartfelt eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse will strengthen your bond and bring you closer. Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bathwater for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook on life. Optimism not only boosts confidence and adaptability but also helps you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. While the day may start well, unforeseen expenses in the evening could cause some concern.

Believe it or not, someone around you looks up to you as a role model. Ensure your actions are praiseworthy, as they could enhance your reputation. Your love life might face some disapproval, but staying steadfast will help. There may be positive developments in business or education for some. A relative might drop by unexpectedly, requiring you to adjust your plans to accommodate their visit. Family matters could create some strain in your married life, but with mutual understanding and intelligent handling, you and your spouse will navigate these challenges effectively. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract greater financial success and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s time to prioritize your well-being and feel good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and stick to it consistently. Investments related to your home may bring profitable returns. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell; your presence could make a difference. Be cautious in your romantic relationships, as there is a possibility of feeling let down by your partner. Instead of waiting for opportunities to come to you, take the initiative and actively seek them out. If you find yourself in a disagreement, avoid making harsh comments, even if provoked. Your spouse’s health might experience a slight decline, so keep a close eye and offer your support. Remedy: Strengthen love in your relationships by drinking water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.