Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 February 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Avoiding conflict can help maintain your well-being. We recommend steering clear of alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and financial stability. Spending time with children requires attention but brings joy. In matters of love, your feelings are likely to be reciprocated today. At work, being too assertive may lead to tensions—consider others’ perspectives before making decisions. Make the most of your free time by stepping away from distractions and engaging in activities you enjoy. This can bring positive changes to your life. If you’ve been feeling unlucky for a while, today may bring a sense of relief and blessings. Remedy: Wrap black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and immerse it in flowing water to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones today, leading to financial gains. Your cheerful and loving nature will spread joy to those around you. Let go of minor misunderstandings in your love life to maintain harmony. Joint ventures initiated today have the potential for long-term success, though you may face resistance from partners. With favourable planetary influences, you will find many reasons to be happy today. Your life partner will make special efforts to bring you joy and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Share cashew-based sweets with children to enhance success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 4:30 p.m.

Gemini: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, spend time with your children. Their hugs, laughter, and innocent smiles can instantly lift your spirits. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, now is the time to start saving. Increasing family responsibilities may add to your stress, but staying calm will help you manage them effectively. In matters of love, your romantic feelings will be returned today. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. You’ll have free time today to socialize and engage in activities you enjoy. A nostalgic moment with your spouse may bring back cherished romantic memories. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Letting anger take control can turn small issues into major conflicts, upsetting your family. True wisdom lies in keeping anger in check—burn it before it burns you. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and finances. Constantly finding faults in others may invite criticism from relatives and is ultimately a waste of time. Focus on self-improvement instead of negativity. Be cautious, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. However, if you present your ideas confidently and show determination at work, you are likely to succeed. Travelling out of town may be uncomfortable, but it will help you make valuable connections. A disagreement with your spouse over a major expense is possible, so handle financial matters with care. Remedy: Maintain faith in God and steer clear of negative thoughts or psychological stress to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Don't hold back from expressing your thoughts. A lack of confidence can complicate matters and slow your progress. Speak up, regain your confidence, and face challenges with a positive attitude. Financial matters may improve today, bringing potential gains. Sharing your concerns with family can lighten your burden, but letting your ego hold you back may only add to your troubles. Open communication is key. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work could disrupt your plans, possibly leading to a disagreement. New assignments might not meet expectations, so patience is essential. Spending your free time with a close friend or relative may seem like a good idea, but an unexpected comment could dampen your mood and prompt you to leave early. However, your spouse will make a special effort to bring joy to your day. Remedy: Worship an idol made of lead dedicated to your personal deity to enhance career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 p.m.

Virgo: Holding grudges and harbouring negativity will only add to your mental stress. Let go of such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Expect a pleasant evening with visiting relatives or friends. A sudden romantic encounter may brighten your mood and fill your heart with joy. Use your professional influence to advance your career. With dedication and effort, you can achieve significant success in your field. Stay focused and make the most of your skills. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will be beneficial, bringing joy to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. A heartfelt conversation with your partner will remind you of the deep love you share. Remedy: Regular consumption of pure honey can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Your personality will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. If you work or study away from home, be mindful of those who may drain your time and money. Your brother will offer more support than you expected. Those who are engaged will find immense joy in their fiancé(e). A polite and helpful attitude will bring highly positive responses from your partners. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting them may disrupt familial harmony. Your spouse will be especially loving and energetic today. Remedy: Boost your financial well-being by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Frequent stress and anxiety may weaken your resilience and clarity of thought. Motivate yourself to overcome challenges with a positive mindset. If you're seeking ways to earn a little extra income, consider investing in secure financial plans. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Love will feel as refreshing as spring, bringing warmth and excitement into your day. However, minor conflicts with servants, colleagues, or co-workers may arise. You might find yourself advising your children on effective time management and productivity. Your married life will be especially vibrant and fulfilling today. Remedy: Enhance success in your professional life by cleaning your teeth daily with a bay twig.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health requires careful attention today. Financial concerns will ease with support from friends. You may hear from distant relatives, bringing pleasant conversations. If you're considering a proposal, taking the step will bring relief and clarity. New opportunities will be tempting and hold the promise of good returns. Addressing pending issues is essential, and today is the perfect time to start with a positive mindset and determined effort. An old friend may visit, reviving cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: To promote good health, offer food to young girls below the age of nine.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you fully. While spending on essential household items may cause temporary financial strain, it will help you avoid bigger troubles in the future. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. Let go of unnecessary worries and cherish quality time with your romantic partner. Pending projects and plans will finally start taking shape. Time moves quickly, so use it wisely to maximize your potential. Today, you’ll realize that marriage is about much more than just physical intimacy—it’s about deep, genuine love. Remedy: For financial stability and success, donate black woolen blankets to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Stay calm and avoid raising your voice for the sake of your health. If you've been spending money carelessly, an urgent need today may make you realize its true value. Some of you might invest in jewelry or a home appliance. Recreate cherished memories by going on a picnic with your beloved. Your hard work may earn praise from your boss. Your partner simply wants quality time with you, and not being able to fulfill this may leave them feeling disappointed—something you’ll notice clearly today. However, your efforts to strengthen your marriage will bring even better results than expected. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Pale Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

Pisces: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope. If you’ve been facing financial difficulties for a long time, unexpected money may come your way, instantly resolving several issues. Some household cleaning requires your immediate attention. You’ll realize today that your partner’s love for you is truly endless. Long-pending decisions will finally be settled, and plans for new ventures will fall into place. Spending time with your siblings by watching a movie or a match at home will strengthen your bond. When it comes to your married life, things will turn in your favor in surprising ways. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.