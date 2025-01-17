Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 January 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Your strong confidence and relaxed work schedule give you plenty of time to unwind today. While you might not usually focus on the importance of money, today's financial needs may highlight its value as you find yourself short of funds for your plans. Seeking advice from your parents could prove highly beneficial. If you're engaged, your fiancée will bring you immense joy today. It’s fine to chat with acquaintances, but avoid sharing your deepest secrets without fully understanding their intentions, as it may lead to disappointment. The love and support of your spouse will make you forget all your struggles. Remember, while caring for your loved ones is important, don't neglect your own health in the process. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Taurus: You are set to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. It’s a great opportunity to learn how to save and use money wisely. Avoid arguments with those you live with; any conflicts should be resolved peacefully. Bring meaning to your life by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Focus your energy on important tasks today instead of procrastinating. By the end of the day, you’ll cherish the feeling of a happy married life. However, if you keep delaying key activities, you may regret wasting the day. Take action while you can. Remedy: To foster love and harmony within your family, donate items associated with the Moon, such as rice, sugar, or milk, to religious organizations or institutions.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Gemini: Sharing happiness with others will positively impact your health. Promising opportunities to earn money will come your way, helping you clear all outstanding family debts. You may feel the absence of true love in your life today, but remember, time has a way of bringing changes, including in your romantic life. Stay polite and charming to everyone you meet—only a few will truly understand the secret of your charisma. Your spouse’s low health might pose a challenge to your tasks, but you’ll find a way to manage everything effectively. Taking a moment to sit under the shade of a tree will relax your mind and body while teaching you valuable life lessons. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Don't take life too seriously today. You might end up spending a significant amount on small household items, which could cause some mental stress. Plan something fun and unique with your family to lighten the mood. Love may feel absent, but it's a good day to indulge in recreation and entertainment. Pay attention to the little needs of your spouse; ignoring them—like a craving for a favourite dish or a simple hug—could hurt their feelings. If you have a pleasant voice, serenading your partner with a song can bring joy to their day. Remedy: For good health and positive energy, pour milk over a Banyan tree and apply a tilak made from the wet soil near the tree on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your cherished dream is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check to avoid any unintended problems. Traders and businesspeople involved in international dealings should exercise caution, as there is a risk of financial loss. Concerns about your child’s studies are temporary and will resolve with time. If you're single, you may meet someone special today, but ensure clarity about their relationship status before moving forward. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, adding a positive vibe. A pleasant dinner and restful sleep are on the cards for your married life. However, your family members might ignore your suggestions today, which could test your patience and trigger your anger. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before starting any important work.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and positivity. Be cautious about lending money without proper consideration, as it could lead to significant issues later. A visit to a religious place or a relative's home is likely. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day, so planning a thoughtful surprise can make it truly memorable. You might decide to leave work early to spend quality time with your spouse, but heavy traffic could disrupt your plans. If your relationship has been strained lately, today promises moments of pure joy and laughter. A spa session could leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Remedy: For sustained financial growth, distribute Kadi-Chawal (curry and rice) to those in need and enjoy some yourself.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Channel your confidence effectively today. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to recharge and regain your energy. Investments in antiques and jewelry could yield financial gains and enhance prosperity. Expect a day filled with happiness, as your spouse goes the extra mile to bring you joy. A romantic connection will further brighten your day. Take some time for self-reflection and evaluate areas where you can improve. This introspection can lead to positive growth in your personality. Your spouse’s loving gestures will remind you that true happiness is found in the present moment. Additionally, purposeful internet browsing might provide valuable insights and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Offer jaggery and roasted gram (chana) as Prasad to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don’t let them discourage you. Use these challenges as stepping stones and work harder to achieve your goals. Support from a relative during a crisis will provide comfort and assistance. Financially, you might not need to dip into your own savings, as an elder in your family could offer help. Be mindful of an infant’s health, as it could be a cause for concern. Avoid expressing your love excessively in every situation, as it might strain your relationship instead of strengthening it. At home, rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies may bring positivity to the atmosphere. Be cautious of growing suspicion in your relationship—it could escalate into a major argument. Instead of dwelling on conflicts, take this opportunity to plan a brighter future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping to foster joy and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your sense of humor is your greatest strength—use it as a tool to uplift your spirits and aid your recovery. Financial worries will ease as your parents step in to provide support. Encouragement from a sisterly figure will inspire you, but avoid losing your temper over minor issues, as it could work against your interests. Your love life will flourish today, reminding you of the beauty in your relationship. Make an effort to complete your tasks on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for your presence and care. Your spouse will bring back the magic of those early romantic moments, filling your day with joy. Before leaving the house, double-check all your important documents and belongings to avoid any inconvenience. Remedy: Cultivate faith in God and steer clear of negative thoughts or psychological aggression. This will help you maintain good health and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Stick to a healthy diet and stay committed to your exercise routine to maintain your well-being. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial transactions, so take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. However, be attentive to the health of an elderly family member, as it may require your care. Love will take on a deeper, almost spiritual dimension today, reminding you of its profound connection to devotion and faith. Make an effort to complete your work on time, as someone at home is eagerly awaiting your attention and presence. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel truly cherished, as if you’re royalty. If you find yourself with spare time, consider using it productively to repair or organize things around the house. Remedy: Include pure honey in your daily diet to nurture harmony and joy in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a profound impact on your perspective. Speculative activities are likely to yield profits, so stay alert to opportunities. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding will grow stronger, making the day sweeter and more memorable. Romance will take center stage, and you’ll experience the delightful richness of love. However, your partner may feel disappointed due to your inability to spend quality time together. Their frustration might be evident, so consider finding a way to reconnect and meet their emotional needs. With your spouse, it’s set to be an exceptionally romantic day filled with joy and affection. Watching a film or drama might even inspire you to plan a visit to a serene hilly retreat. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating pure cotton clothing and snacks (namkeens) to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy levels and maintain a positive mindset throughout the day. Be mindful of your spending and stick to your budget to avoid financial stress. Don’t let empty promises from others distract you—focus on actions, not words. Personal guidance or advice will help strengthen your relationships. With some free time on your hands, consider meditating to achieve mental peace and clarity. Your spouse will express heartfelt appreciation for your presence in their life, making the day even more special. Cooking something delightful together could add warmth and excitement to your relationship. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly to invite financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.