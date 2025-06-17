horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 June 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: You’ll have a lot of responsibilities today, so staying mentally clear will help you make the right decisions. It's a good day to sit down with your spouse and discuss finances to plan for the future. Children may seek more of your time, but they’ll be caring and cooperative. Avoid showing off your love in every situation — doing so could backfire and strain your relationship. Luck will favour you today, helping you gain benefits just by being at the right place at the right time. Although travelling out of town may not be very comfortable, it could help you make useful connections. After several days of distance, you and your spouse may feel a renewed closeness. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8.30 am.

Taurus: Your friends will be supportive today and help lift your spirits. Financial worries may ease as your parents step in with their support. Be kind and open-minded while handling personal matters, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care about you. A new romantic connection may begin for some, bringing joy and positivity into life. Try to learn new methods to boost your work efficiency—your unique approach will catch the attention of those around you. You’ll have some free time today, which you can enjoy by chatting with the younger members of your family. Your spouse will admire you and express their love, bringing warmth back into your relationship. Remedy: Respect and treat women kindly to bring happiness into family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Today is likely to be a positive day, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. However, if you've taken a loan, you might have to repay it now, which could strain your finances. Be polite to guests — rude behaviour may upset your family and damage important relationships. Love may come into your life unexpectedly, making your day feel special. If you’re still searching for a job, you’ll need to put in extra effort today. Success will come only through hard work. Also, avoid getting into unnecessary arguments, as it could spoil your mood and waste your time. Your partner might pleasantly surprise you today with a memorable gesture, even if unintentional. Remedy: To improve your career prospects, float an empty earthen pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Cancer: If possible, avoid long-distance travel today, as your health may not support it and it could make you feel even weaker. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the entire family. The day will be filled with love and affection, though an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner at night. Your recently made business connections could prove beneficial in the future. The day might start off a bit tiring, but things will gradually improve, and you’ll begin to see positive results. By evening, you'll find some personal time, which you can spend meeting someone close. A pleasant dinner followed by a peaceful night’s sleep will make your married life feel especially comforting today. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to Lord Hanuman for positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Control your temper today, as a quarrelsome attitude could seriously harm your relationships. Try to stay open-minded and let go of any biases to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It’s a good day for financial matters — you might be able to raise capital, recover pending payments, or secure funds for new projects. However, a disagreement with a neighbour could sour your mood. Stay calm and avoid reacting, as your silence can help de-escalate the situation. Focus on maintaining peaceful relations. Avoid wearing something your partner dislikes, as it could unintentionally hurt their feelings. Your dominating behaviour at work may draw criticism from colleagues, so try to be more cooperative. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you stay away from stress and negativity. By the end of the day, your partner might surprise you with something thoughtful that will lift your spirits. Remedy: For better health, eat almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee. Also, consider offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Don't let your unpredictable behaviour affect your married life. If you’re not careful, it could lead to regrets later. On the bright side, some financial relief is likely today as money comes in, helping you tackle pending issues. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances, as it may lead to misunderstandings. Your partner may want quality time and a thoughtful gift from you today. Investments made now could bring good returns, though you might face some resistance from business partners. A pending task at work may require your attention in the evening, taking up some of your free time. You and your spouse may spend quite a bit today, but the joyful moments you share will make it all worthwhile. Remedy: To support better health, toss a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Be open to listening—someone’s words might hold the key to solving your problems. Today is a great day to take your family out for a get-together, though it may involve some extra spending. The evening promises joy in the company of friends and could spark ideas for an upcoming holiday. Romantic prospects may arise but are likely to be fleeting, so avoid making promises you’re unsure about keeping. You may also enjoy spending quiet moments immersed in a good book or magazine. In relationships, avoid pressuring your partner—gentle understanding will strengthen your bond more than demands ever could. Remedy: Installing a Mangal Yantra at home or the workplace can bring positive energy and support success in career and business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Some mental discomfort may affect your peace today, but a supportive friend will play a key role in helping you find clarity. Listening to calming music can also help soothe your nerves. Businesspersons may receive financial gains today through a trusted friend—money that could help resolve several ongoing issues. Your friends will be there if you need assistance. However, your partner’s unpredictable behavior might leave you feeling a bit low. Instead of waiting for things to change, take initiative and actively seek out new opportunities. Seniors of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Later in the day, your spouse may display a strong-willed or assertive side, which could feel a little unsettling. Try to approach the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Adding jaggery and lentils to your daily meals can help attract warmth and affection in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: A spiritual soul may offer you blessings today, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to your mind. Although you may have taken money matters lightly in the past, today could bring a moment of realization as financial needs arise and resources fall short. A change in residence or environment is likely to bring positive energy and good fortune. Be mindful of your words with your partner—harsh remarks could lead to regret later. At work, new challenges may emerge, especially if situations aren’t approached with diplomacy and tact. You might stumble upon an old item at home that brings back fond childhood memories and a wave of nostalgia. However, be cautious—a stranger could unintentionally spark a misunderstanding between you and your spouse. Remedy: Offering service and support to saintly or spiritual individuals can bring harmony and blessings to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.

Capricorn: A day of pure joy awaits those stepping out for fun and leisure. However, individuals with pending loans may face some difficulty in repayment—plan your finances wisely. Domestic matters may require your prompt attention, so don’t put them off. You’re likely to meet someone who loves you deeply—perhaps more than life itself. Be sure to claim credit for your hard work; don’t let others overshadow your efforts. Spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place could help you find peace and steer clear of unnecessary tensions. Today, your partner may express an intensely romantic side, leaving you pleasantly surprised. Remedy: Feeding rotis, bread, or dog food to stray dogs can boost harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.15 am.

Aquarius: Engaging in a sporting activity today will not only uplift your mood but also help you stay physically fit. You and your spouse may have meaningful discussions about finances and begin planning for a secure future. However, avoid making unnecessary purchases—doing so might upset your partner. In matters of love, be careful not to be too controlling, as it could lead to tension with your significant other. It's best to avoid hosting your boss or senior colleagues at home today, as the timing may not be ideal. Spending the day immersed in a good book, enjoying your own company, could feel deeply fulfilling. An unexpected visitor may disrupt your plans, but their presence is likely to bring unexpected joy and brighten your day. Remedy: Place black or white marbles or pebbles in plant pots at home to enhance happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your confidence is set to rise today, paving the way for growth and progress. However, a key task may face delays due to financial constraints. Thankfully, friends and loved ones will be there to support you when needed. Your love life may face some challenges, so approach matters of the heart with patience and understanding. The stars are in your favor today, granting you exceptional clarity—use this to make wise decisions that benefit your long-term goals. You might feel inclined to spend time in solitude rather than socializing, and that’s perfectly okay. Engaging in household cleaning could bring a sense of satisfaction and peace. Be mindful, though—certain relatives may unintentionally disturb your marital harmony. Remedy: To attract prosperity, greet the rising sun with respect and chant ‘Om’ 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.