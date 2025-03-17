Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 March 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: You may recover from a prolonged illness. While people usually hesitate to lend money, you will feel a sense of relief by helping someone in need. Embrace generosity and cherish quality time with your family. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your loved one. You have great potential—pursue the opportunities that come your way. Today, a family discussion on important life matters may take place. Although your words might be unsettling for some, they could lead to a meaningful solution. You often come across jokes about married life on social media, but today, a touching realization about your relationship will deeply move you. Remedy: Feed fish with barley flour balls to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Outdoor sports will attract you, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today will help you navigate future challenges. It’s a great day to plan something fun and exciting with friends. However, your partner may want to express their thoughts rather than listen to you, which could leave you feeling upset. Work will go smoothly, and you might get a chance to leave the office early. Use this opportunity to enjoy a picnic or an outing with your family. However, family conflicts may impact your married life. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3.15 pm.

Gemini: Victory celebrations will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more special. Investments made today will strengthen your financial security and prosperity. Your focus will be on children and family, making it a fulfilling day. Any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, bringing harmony. Make the most of new money-making ideas that come to you. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly satisfying to do. Your emotions will be reflected in your eyes, and today, you and your spouse will share a deep, heartfelt moment. Remedy: Wrap black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and immerse it in flowing water to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Unwanted thoughts may trouble you, so keep yourself engaged in physical activities—an idle mind can lead to negativity. Your financial situation will remain stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary expenses. Your ability to impress others will work in your favour and bring you rewards. However, your love life may face some disapproval. It's a great day to negotiate deals with new clients. A party or gathering at home may take up much of your time. During a lighthearted conversation with your partner, an old issue might resurface, potentially leading to an argument. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm.

Leo: Take this day to relax and rejuvenate. A soothing oil massage will help relieve muscle tension. Your financial situation will improve as the day progresses. Enjoy a peaceful and loving atmosphere at home, and let go of minor disagreements in your love life. At work, avoid being too pushy—understanding others' needs before making decisions will help maintain harmony. While you may have plenty of free time today, you might struggle to use it productively. Your married life will feel special as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: To achieve great progress in your career, nail seven iron nails on your entrance door.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Virgo: Keep your emotions, especially anger, in check today. If you have borrowed money, you may need to repay it under any circumstances, which could strain your financial situation. Take time to unwind and enjoy peaceful moments with your family. Your love life will be filled with excitement and romance. Female colleagues will be especially supportive, helping you complete pending tasks at work. You’ll be brimming with great ideas, and your choices today could lead to unexpected success. Expect a deeply intimate and affectionate day with your spouse, making it one of the cosiest moments of your married life. Remedy: Nailing the four corners of your bed with copper nails will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Engaging in creative hobbies can help you unwind and stay relaxed. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables — a moment of carelessness could increase the risk of loss or theft. At home, your efforts to please those around you may go unnoticed, so try not to take it personally. Reflecting on fond memories from the past could occupy much of your time. If you're planning a journey to improve your career prospects, it may turn out well. However, be sure to seek your parents' permission beforehand to avoid potential conflicts later. A pending task at work may demand your attention in the evening, so prepare to adjust your schedule accordingly. On a brighter note, an old friend may visit, bringing with them cherished memories of special moments with your life partner. Remedy: Lighting a sesame oil lamp daily can attract positive financial outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Today promises sheer pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Exciting new opportunities to boost your income are on the horizon, so keep an eye out for them. If you're offering advice today, be equally open to receiving it — meaningful insights may come your way. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, adding warmth to your thoughts. You'll find yourself well-positioned to manage significant land deals and coordinate entertainment projects involving multiple people. Charity and social work may draw your attention today, giving you a chance to make a meaningful impact. In a heartwarming moment, you'll realize just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is — even sweeter than saccharin! Remedy: For a stable and strong financial future, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the time it usually takes. Financial matters may see positive developments, potentially bringing you some monetary gains. It's a great day to dedicate some time to helping others. However, your romantic life may face a setback due to your spouse's poor health. Staying focused at work will bring you well-deserved rewards and benefits. As someone with an intriguing personality, you'll find joy both in the company of friends and in moments of solitude. Fortunately, you’ll manage to carve out some much-needed 'me' time from your busy schedule. Be prepared for a possible emotional bump — your spouse may say something hurtful today, leaving you upset for a while. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, avoid cruelty toward animals and consider embracing a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner. This can significantly strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy and boost your spirits. Be cautious with your finances today — avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from before. On the bright side, your parents and friends will go out of their way to keep you happy. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. At work, presenting your ideas with confidence and enthusiasm is likely to earn you gains. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will also bring you well-deserved recognition. Minor frustrations may arise with your spouse, possibly over grocery shopping. Try to stay calm and understanding. Remedy: For financial stability, consider offering raw turmeric in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Aquarius: It's time to confront your fears — they not only drain your energy but can also take a toll on your well-being. Today, you may need to spend money on your partner's health. Fortunately, your savings will come in handy, so there's no need to stress. Steer clear of any questionable business dealings; protecting your mental peace is crucial, and staying away from unethical activities will help. Your love life may take an exciting turn today, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. New partnerships may show great promise, offering positive prospects. Despite a busy schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself — a perfect opportunity to engage in something creative. Your married life appears calm and content today, bringing a sense of joy and harmony. Remedy: For financial stability, consider sleeping on a floor mat.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Married couples may find themselves spending a significant amount on their children's education today. Fortunately, your partner will be supportive and understanding, standing by you throughout. Romantic thoughts and fond memories may fill your mind, adding warmth to your day. Positive progress at work is also on the cards, giving you a sense of achievement. With some free time at your disposal, consider meditating to calm your mind and enhance your inner peace. If you believe that marriage is all about compromise, today may surprise you — you'll realize it's one of the most rewarding experiences in your life. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep it safely in your home.

Lucky Colour: Pearl.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.