horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 May 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Today, you'll be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. While money might seem to slip through your fingers, your lucky stars will ensure a steady flow of finances. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and a reason to celebrate. However, be cautious—there's a possibility of tension in friendships, so tread carefully in your interactions. Shopping and other errands will keep you occupied for much of the day. A difference in mood between you and your spouse—whether it's about going out or staying in—might lead to some irritation. Additionally, there's a chance of a disagreement with an elder, so it's wise to keep your temper in check. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant this evening to help enhance harmony and love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Prioritize your mental well-being today—it is the foundation of a meaningful and spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to your experiences, filtering both the good and the bad. A calm, clear mind can illuminate your path and help you navigate life’s challenges with wisdom. Avoid those seeking business credit; it's best not to engage in such matters now. Instead, try to spend your free time with children—their joy and innocence will lift your spirits, even if it means adjusting your schedule. Love will feel like the answer to everything today, offering comfort and fulfillment. You may come across a cherished old item at home, sparking nostalgia and inspiring a day of cleaning and reminiscing. In marriage, even the ordinary becomes sacred—and today, that sacredness may take center stage in a beautiful way. Let go of your worries and allow your creative energy to flow freely. Remedy: Support saintly individuals, monks, nuns, or others on a spiritual path. Doing so will help strengthen your financial stability and invite blessings into your life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Make time for meditation and yoga today—they offer not just physical benefits but also deeper spiritual nourishment. Businesspeople may find reason to smile, as profits are likely to bring satisfaction and optimism. It’s a favorable day for home and family matters, especially for tackling long-pending chores. When it comes to love, you won't just hear poetic lines like "love is limitless"—you’ll feel them come alive. The world may seem more vibrant, with colors appearing brighter and emotions running deeper, all thanks to the intoxicating energy of love. While travel may not be ideal today, the warmth at home and affection in your relationships will more than make up for it. Your positive traits may even become a topic of appreciation among elders. Remedy: Incorporate more green grams into your meals to boost your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Cancer: Try not to take life too seriously today—lightening your mood can bring unexpected joy. If you're involved in a legal matter related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing welcome financial relief. Some delightful and unexpected news from your children may brighten your day. Romantic memories will gently drift into your thoughts, wrapping you in a sense of warmth and nostalgia. It's important to avoid habits like smoking or drinking today, as they could end up consuming more of your time and energy than you expect. On the brighter side, your spouse may rekindle the charm of your early romantic days, bringing back the spark with heartfelt gestures. An online movie night with your partner or close friends could make for a memorable and cherished experience. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom may help improve your overall well-being and promote harmony in your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Leo: Avoid self-medication today, as it can lead to unwanted dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medicine—professional guidance is essential for your well-being. Businesspeople should tread carefully with financial decisions today. Thoughtful investment will be key to avoiding unnecessary risk. On the home front, it’s a favorable day to handle domestic matters and finally wrap up those lingering household tasks. You may find it difficult to express your emotions to your beloved, leaving you feeling a bit distant. In your spare time, consider turning to spiritual literature—reading uplifting texts could offer clarity and help ease many of your current concerns. Your spouse’s blunt behavior might leave you feeling unsettled today. However, by the day’s end, you’ll find peace in your creativity, which will help you rise above the stress and reconnect with your inner calm. Remedy: For improved health, donate red lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper and offer any additional help you can.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Today offers you ample personal time—make the most of it by going for a long walk to boost your physical and mental well-being. Some individuals under this sign may receive unexpected financial gains through their children, filling your heart with pride. While friends and relatives may seek your attention, it’s also an ideal day to retreat a little and indulge in self-care—you've earned it. Trust in your partner’s loyalty; avoid letting unnecessary doubts cloud your heart. You might plan to leave work early to enjoy quality time with your spouse, but be prepared—heavy traffic could interfere with your plans. Still, your partner’s kind words and affectionate gestures will more than make up for any delays, rekindling the spark between you. At work, your compassion will shine as you offer full support to a colleague facing sudden health issues. Remedy: To enhance your health, incorporate more green grams (moong dal) into your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your courteous and respectful demeanor will earn you admiration today, with many offering heartfelt praise. When it comes to financial matters and commitments, proceed with caution—attention to detail will serve you well. A surprise message from a distant relative may bring joy and excitement to the entire household. To add a spark to your love life, consider planning a simple outing or picnic—it could create beautiful memories. Your competitive spirit is strong today, giving you an edge in any challenge you take on. With your spouse, you’ll find yourselves reminiscing about the early, romantic days of your relationship, rekindling those cherished moments. While commuting—perhaps on the metro—you might have an unexpected encounter with someone who catches your eye and piques your interest. Remedy: Show respect and appreciation to scholars, wise individuals, and people known for their integrity. This practice will help foster continued growth in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

Scorpio: It's important to keep your emotions in check today. Someone with ambitious ideas may grab your attention, but before committing to anything—especially financially—be sure to verify their credibility thoroughly. Tensions may arise on the personal front, possibly from those close to you. Avoid sharing your romantic thoughts too freely, as they may be misunderstood or lead to complications. A loved one may long for quality time with you, but your busy schedule might prevent you from meeting their expectations—leaving you both feeling disappointed. Additionally, a minor oversight or forgotten detail could spark friction with your spouse. On a brighter note, your partner may surprise you with a lovingly prepared dish at home, melting away your stress and fatigue with a warm gesture of care. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can support a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and energy levels. You'll come to a valuable realization: money truly works for you when you control impulsive spending—today offers a clear lesson in financial discipline. If you're considering changes at home, it's wise to consult your elders first. Their guidance will help you avoid misunderstandings or emotional friction. Your boldness and sincerity will earn you affection and admiration in love. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from the crowd and indulging in something you genuinely enjoy. This quiet reflection could spark meaningful and positive changes in your life. If you've ever thought married life is all about compromise, today may surprise you—you’ll feel deeply grateful for the love and companionship it brings. However, you might feel let down by certain friends who aren’t there when you need them. Take it as a reminder to rely on yourself and those who truly stand by you. Remedy: For greater happiness within the family, extend your support to your daughter, aunt (on either side), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Today holds something special—your good health will empower you to achieve something truly remarkable. You'll gain a deeper understanding of the value of money and recognize how unnecessary spending can impact your future stability. Your friends will bring extra sparkle to your day by planning something fun and exciting for the evening. Emotionally, you’ll feel completely in tune with your partner—it’s one of those rare moments when love speaks without words. However, be mindful of how you spend your time today, as you might get caught up in unimportant distractions. On the bright side, your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever. You’ll also come to appreciate the rare gem that is true friendship—good friends, you’ll realize, never truly leave your side. Remedy: Feed cows with chane ki dal (split Bengal gram) to invite greater financial prosperity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid wasting time chasing unrealistic dreams. Instead, focus your energy on meaningful and practical efforts. You might find yourself spending quite a bit on small household items today, which could lead to some mental stress. Your parents’ health calls for extra care and attention, so be mindful of their needs. Sharing a quiet, candlelit meal with your beloved will deepen your bond and create a special moment. It’s a great day for relaxation and enjoyment, and you may even experience one of the happiest moments of your married life—the true joy and ecstasy of love. If you feel misunderstood by your family today, it’s okay to take some space and keep your conversations to a minimum. Sometimes a little distance helps to regain clarity and peace. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to invite positive changes in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.45 pm.

Pisces: Excessive worry can disturb your mental peace, so try to keep anxiety and fretfulness at bay—these emotions take a toll not only on your mind but also on your body. Your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses, so stay patient. Don’t let family tensions distract you from your goals. Difficult times often teach us the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, focus on what life is trying to show you. Love may keep you awake tonight, stirring deep emotions. It’s a good day to spend some quiet time with spiritual reading—this can help you find clarity and ease many of your troubles. Remember, marriage isn’t just about living under the same roof; quality time with your partner is essential for a strong bond. Students will benefit from open conversations with their teachers today, especially about subjects that feel challenging. Listening carefully to their guidance will help unravel complex topics. Remedy: For better health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.