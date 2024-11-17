Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 November 2024, Monday.

Aries: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant, and beautiful flower. Married individuals may face significant expenses for their children's education today. Celebrate your wife's achievements with genuine joy and appreciation for her success and good fortune. Be sincere and generous in your praise. You might playfully tease your romantic partner by extending a phone call. Stay attentive to your surroundings, as someone might try to take credit for your efforts. Keep your conversations authentic, as pretending to be someone you're not will lead nowhere. You'll enjoy a calm and relaxing day with your spouse. Remedy: To find success in your career and business, recite the twelve names of Jyotirlingas.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Taurus: Take a break and unwind today by engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy the most. Long-overdue payments and dues may finally come through. Relatives or friends might visit, making for a delightful evening. You may need to set aside thoughts of your beloved as you face practical realities. Ensure that important files are thoroughly completed before handing them over to your boss. Use your free time wisely to tackle the unfinished tasks you've been putting off. In your married life, you and your partner may benefit from giving each other some space. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Gemini: You may face a setback today as a health issue prevents you from attending an important assignment. However, use your reasoning to navigate the situation effectively. Unexpected bills could strain your finances, and an extravagant lifestyle might cause tensions at home. It's best to avoid late nights and excessive spending on others. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign might have to undertake an unwanted work-related trip, which could lead to mental stress. Working professionals should steer clear of gossip in the office. Use your time wisely—engage in creative activities instead of letting it go to waste. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll understand that they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cancer: Your generous attitude will prove to be a blessing, helping you break free from negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financially, things are looking up, and if you’ve lent money to someone, you are likely to recover it today. Spend your free time beautifying your home—your family will truly appreciate the effort. A romantic proposal might be on the horizon. Your growing confidence will lead to noticeable progress. Today, you’ll value the importance of relationships, dedicating much of your time to your family. By the day’s end, you’ll realize how wonderful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by chanting Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Leo: Prioritize your health today. A financial boost is likely, easing many of your monetary concerns. Relatives may step forward to offer support when needed. Avoid disappointing your partner, as it could lead to regret later. Progress at work is on the horizon, and efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring rewarding results. While family matters might create tension in your married life, you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely and harmoniously. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Your strong willpower will pay off today as you tackle a challenging situation. Stay calm and composed while making emotional decisions to avoid mistakes. Financial worries may ease with the support of your parents. However, minor family issues could be blown out of proportion, so handle them with patience. Your romantic journey may feel sweet but short-lived. Focus on your responsibilities at work, as relying on others for help might not be fruitful. Be mindful of your belongings to avoid loss or theft. A minor disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping might arise, but it can be resolved quickly. Remedy: Wear a bronze coin tied in a green thread to enhance your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Libra: Put sincere effort into enhancing your personality. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members and incorporate their tips into your daily routine. A change of residence could bring good fortune. Avoid one-sided infatuations, as they may lead to disappointment. Even with a heavy workload, you'll stay energetic and likely complete your tasks ahead of schedule. Your charming and magnetic personality will leave a positive impression on others. However, your spouse's actions might slightly impact your reputation, so handle the situation with care. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and affection toward your sister.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: Around 2:00 pm.

Scorpio: Fear might hinder your aspirations and ambitions today, so seek appropriate advice to address it effectively. You may go shopping with your spouse to purchase valuable household items, which could strain your finances temporarily. Children will be supportive in helping with household tasks. Your love life could face some challenges or controversies today. However, things at work will go smoothly and be in your favour. You might consider dedicating your free time to religious or spiritual activities but avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. Stress may lead to a pointless argument with your spouse, so try to stay calm. Remedy: Show respect to elders, seniors, and mentors, including teachers and scholars, to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Excessive worry may disrupt your mental peace. Avoid overthinking, as stress and anxiety can negatively impact your health. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects today, as they are likely to be fruitful. It's also a good time to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. An important project you’ve been working on might face delays, requiring patience. Use your free time to tackle tasks you’ve long planned but haven’t yet executed. A disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense may arise, so approach the situation calmly. Remedy: Consuming honey daily can add sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will remain in excellent condition. However, financial gains may fall short of your expectations. The health of your parents will improve, and they will express their love and care for you. If you've been rude in your love life, take the opportunity to apologize and mend things. Workplace matters look positive, and your good mood will last throughout the day. Use your free time wisely—consider reconnecting with old friends. Be cautious with food and drinks today; overindulgence with your spouse might affect your health. Remedy: Use floor mats for sleeping to maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aquarius: Focus on motivating yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability. At the same time, be ready to let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Today, have a discussion with your family about money, investments, and savings. Their advice will help improve your financial situation. You might hear from relatives living far away today. When you go out with your partner, be genuine in both your appearance and behaviour. Success will come to you if you make the necessary changes gradually and thoughtfully. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing personal secrets without knowing their true intentions, as it could be a waste of time and trust. Your spouse will show their caring and loving side today. Remedy: Drink milk with turmeric powder to improve your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm.

Pisces: Some people may think you're too old to learn something new, but that's far from the truth. Your sharp and active mind will allow you to easily pick up new skills. Those involved in tax evasion could face serious consequences today, so it's best to avoid such actions. You may consider buying jewellery or a home appliance. Romance could face challenges due to your spouse’s poor health. Partnership projects may lead to more problems than benefits, and you might feel frustrated with yourself for letting someone take advantage of you. Someone from your past is likely to reach out, making the day memorable. Your spouse’s behaviour might affect your professional relationships today. Remedy: For better understanding with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to the Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.