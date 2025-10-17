horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 October 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Your confidence will provide time to relax. Some household purchases may strain your finances. Consider visiting an unwell relative. Unrequited love may bring disappointment, while attending seminars or exhibitions brings new connections. An action by your spouse might seem odd at first, but it turns out for the best. Take time for health today—visit a park or gym.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Take it easy at work and enjoy moments of relaxation. Avoid risky money-making schemes and keep your actions ethical. Your romantic desires might be fulfilled. If living away from home, you'll seek peace in nature after work. Love colors your world today, and you'll selflessly support a colleague in need.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 7.20 pm.

Gemini: Stress at work or home can lead to irritability. Financial demands may arise, so save where possible. While generally a good day, someone may disappoint your trust. Avoid secret relationships and excessive spending. Your partner might prioritize their own family; students will find helpful guidance from teachers.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Change your mood by joining a social gathering. Lending money, though rare, brings relief. An overseas gift lifts your spirits. A passionate encounter may not last. Personal plans could be disrupted by work. Some words from your father or elder brother may sting but are for your betterment.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Leo: Support from influential people boosts morale. Unrealistic planning could drain your funds. Spend quality evening time with loved ones, and discuss any misunderstandings openly with your partner. Avoid gossip that wastes your time. Your spouse’s health may concern you, and you’ll appreciate home-cooked delicacies.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Virgo: Quick, motivated action brings success. Broaden your perspective to grow personally and professionally. Commissions or dividends may offer financial benefit. Old friends lend support. Avoid controversial topics on dates, and use free moments for spiritual or religious pursuits. Remember, eating out today could upset your digestion.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Outdoor sports, meditation, or yoga benefit you. Financially stable, but avoid unnecessary spending. Your wit uplifts those around you. Love feels soulful. Try giving your family members time—even if it’s hard today. Physical intimacy in relationships is high, but don’t overextend yourself.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Engage in hobbies you love during free time. Business advice from a close one may benefit your enterprise. Open communication strengthens your bond with your spouse; your love deepens. Financial matters like taxes need attention. Appreciate your partner and consider some self-care, like a spa treatment.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Don’t let fear dampen your joy—it’s a product of your thoughts. Channel your creativity for financial gain. Appreciate and celebrate your spouse’s achievements. Be mindful of third-party interference in your relationships. Meeting old friends recharges you, but your spouse may cause a minor loss.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Smile to counter negativity. Investment in property is favorable. Avoid domineering your family—cooperation prevents conflict. New romance uplifts you. An unplanned visitor could take up your time. Your efforts will enhance your marital life, but frequent late-night chatting should be balanced.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Emotional control may be difficult—unusual behavior may confuse others. Poor planning can limit your resources, and someone might create financial stress at home. Romantic communication brings happiness. Your spouse provides a listening ear. Prioritize your health today—move away from laziness.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: A pleasure trip with friends or family brings relaxation. Business profits bring happiness. Someone close might be unpredictable. Your partner shows their caring side, and travel or study increases your awareness. Work through misunderstandings with your spouse; cooking together may rekindle harmony.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.