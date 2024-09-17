Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 September 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Focus your energy on self-improvement projects that help you become a better version of yourself. Financially, you'll see a boost, but expenses may also rise. This is a good time to engage in activities involving younger people. Spending quality time with your partner is important to deepen your understanding of each other. A new partnership opportunity looks promising today. You'll be full of creative ideas, and the activities you choose could bring rewards beyond your expectations. A meaningful conversation with your spouse is likely today. Remedy: To encourage financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Your charming personality will draw attention. Financial improvements are on the way, but your parents' health may need extra care. Romance will be on your mind when you meet your partner. It’s a good day for fun and entertainment, but if you're working, be cautious in your business dealings. Those born under this zodiac sign will have plenty of personal time today, perfect for fulfilling your desires, reading a book, or enjoying your favourite music. Your spouse will go the extra mile today to make you feel truly happy. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Recovery from a physical illness is likely. You’ll have plenty of energy today, and unexpected gains are possible. Support from relatives will help ease the worries in your mind. Even if you face disappointment in love, don’t let it get you down. It’s set to be a great day at work, and your magnetic, outgoing personality will win people over. However, stress from your spouse may affect your health. Remedy: To ensure harmony in your love life, consider donating leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Cancer: Focus on physical, mental, and moral education to achieve well-rounded development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Financial improvements are on the horizon. The festive atmosphere at home will help relieve your stress—make sure to participate rather than just observe. Your romantic fantasies may come true today. Attending lectures and seminars will spark new ideas for growth. Be cautious while handling correspondence. Your partner is in a fantastic mood today, and a little effort from you can make it the best day of your married life. Remedy: For a balanced, healthy life, donate green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. This act of kindness helps reduce the negative effects of Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You'll realize that money stays with you only when you control extravagant spending, and today you might understand this well. A new addition to the family could bring reasons to celebrate and party. You may feel the absence of true love today, but don’t worry—things will change with time, including your romantic life. You'll be in the spotlight today, and success is within reach. However, avoid sharing too much about your feelings with others. If plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, you'll end up spending even better quality time together. Remedy: For a steady love life, mix red sandalwood in your bathwater.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Virgo: Channel your energy toward helping someone in need. After all, what good is this temporary body if it isn't used to benefit others? An increase in income from past investments is likely. Spend quality time with people who genuinely care for and love you. You may also meet someone special and experience the joy of love. Pending projects and plans are likely to take final shape. Expect good news from a distant place by late evening. However, frustration may arise between you and your partner due to not spending enough time together. Remedy: Water a money plant regularly to invite prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Libra: Your eagerness to assist everyone may leave you feeling drained. Financial speculation is likely to yield profits. In the evening, enjoy some time with friends—it will lift your spirits. Romance is in the air today. Hard work and focused effort will lead to success and rewards. Children born under this zodiac sign are likely to spend the day playing sports; parents should keep a close watch, as there is a risk of injury. Expect a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need for better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Today, some of you may face important decisions that could leave you feeling tense and anxious. If you've been spending recklessly, it's time to rein it in and start saving. Your friends and family will offer their love and support. While there may be some disappointment in love, don’t be discouraged—relationships often require patience. Your cooperative attitude will bring positive results at work, and you'll be given more responsibilities, boosting your standing in the company. Make time for younger family members, as neglecting them could disturb family harmony. Although your spouse may annoy you with their chatter today, they will also surprise you with something wonderful. Remedy: For good health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, along with good judgment and understanding, will lead you to success. While your attempts to save money might not go as planned today, there’s no need to worry, as the situation will soon improve. The cheerful mood of your family will create a light and joyful atmosphere at home. Be mindful of your partner’s emotions today. Carefully evaluate any expensive commitments before proceeding. Avoid spending too much time on TV or your phone, as it can lead to wasted time. Your spouse will shower you with compliments today, rekindling their admiration for you. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, offer a whole bulb of garlic and onion to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.30 pm.

Capricorn: Your health requires attention today. It's wise to avoid making any investments. However, unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. Today, you and your partner will be completely immersed in each other, setting aside all other concerns—work, money, friends, and family. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t worry—everything will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise will be easy to resolve when you return. Those born under this sign might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with siblings, strengthening your bond. Expect a truly wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Donate a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. However, any carelessness at work or in business could lead to financial losses today. If you're planning a party, be sure to invite your closest friends—their presence will lift your spirits. Your love life will offer renewed optimism. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign may need to take an unexpected work trip, which could cause some mental stress. Working professionals should steer clear of office gossip. It’s important to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting them could disrupt family harmony. You and your spouse may end up spending quite a bit of money today, but it will be well worth it for an amazing time together. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion in your daily prayers to attract wealth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating and consuming too much alcohol. Some natives of this zodiac sign may need to spend money on a land-related matter today. Avoid bringing up controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Your love life may progress slowly but steadily. If you're still unemployed, put in extra effort today—only hard work will lead to the results you desire. Later tonight, you might feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. If your married life feels dull lately, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something exciting together. Remedy: To maintain good health, ensure the central area of your home is kept clean and tidy.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.