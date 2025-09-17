horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 September 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your confidence is set to rise today, paving the way for progress. Unexpected financial gains may come your way, helping you overcome money-related worries. This is also a favourable time for considering marriage prospects. However, avoid being harsh with your partner, as it could disturb harmony in the relationship. You may feel inclined to invest in technology to improve your efficiency, but refrain from taking impulsive decisions that could backfire later. A disagreement with your spouse over a major expense is possible. Remedy: Your love life will strengthen if you extend help to the sweeper community.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Leave work early today and spend time doing what truly makes you happy. Seeking financial advice from your elders can prove valuable and help you manage your savings better. Children may demand attention, but they will also fill your day with joy. Romance is set to blossom as your love deepens—your day may start with your partner’s smile and end with dreams of each other. At work, colleagues will admire and support you. However, be careful not to waste time on unimportant things, as ignoring key responsibilities could cost you. A delightful evening with your spouse is likely to make the day memorable. Remedy: Family harmony will grow if you distribute kheer (sweet rice dish) among underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: You will find relief from the long-standing stress and pressures of life. This is the right time to bring positive lifestyle changes that will help you keep worries at bay permanently. Financial issues may ease as your parents step in with support. On the domestic front, tensions could arise, so be mindful of your words. Love is in the air, and Cupid seems to be favouring you—just stay aware of your surroundings. Business or partnership prospects look promising, but make sure every agreement is put in writing. Avoid wasting too much time on movies or mobile entertainment, as it could cause you to neglect important responsibilities. Disappointment from your partner may leave you disheartened, even putting strain on your marriage. Remedy: Place black or white marbles/pebbles in potted plants at home to bring happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: Avoid wasting energy on unrealistic thoughts—channel it in the right direction instead. Financial stability is likely today, bringing you peace of mind. Take bold steps toward something meaningful and beneficial for your family, as missed chances may not return. A clash with your partner is possible if you insist on proving yourself right, but their maturity and understanding will restore harmony. New connections may open doors to exciting opportunities, so use your confidence to expand your circle and make friends. Your spouse will stand firmly by your side, especially in a crucial matter today. Remedy: Prioritizing the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams will help boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Personal growth efforts will bring multiple rewards, boosting both your confidence and overall well-being. Be cautious with finances today—trusting others’ advice blindly may lead to losses. Your cheerful and lively nature will spread positivity, making those around you happy. If marriage is on your mind, this is a good day to discuss it with your partner, but be sure to understand their feelings first. Expect a busy, socially active day where people will admire you and value your words. Guard your belongings carefully, as there is a risk of loss or theft. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, leaving you content and joyful. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by offering black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Your hopes will blossom today like a radiant and fragrant flower. You may learn valuable lessons in saving and managing money wisely. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening and take you down memory lane, reviving cherished childhood moments. Don’t miss the chance to express your love—it could make this day unforgettable. Businesspersons may find the day especially favourable, with sudden work-related travel bringing positive outcomes and long-term benefits. At home, your spouse’s warm embrace after a long time will fill your heart with joy. Remedy: Arrange acts of charity, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to attract luck and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Today, you are surrounded by a magical aura of hope. Avoid betting or gambling, as those who indulge may face financial losses. Over-involvement in office work could create tension with your spouse, so try to strike a balance. Romance will strongly influence your heart and mind, filling the day with warmth. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you admiration and even unexpected rewards. Stay away from gossip, as it could waste your valuable time. The day will feel like spring—refreshing and romantic—with special moments shared with your partner. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract positivity and success in business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: A special compliment from a friend will bring you happiness, a reward for the way you live—like a tree that offers shade to others while enduring the harsh sun itself. Avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and your finances. Your wit and charm will make you stand out in social gatherings, but beware—secret affairs could damage your reputation. At work, excuses won’t impress your boss, so focus on delivering results to stay in his good books. A sense of time’s fragility may inspire you to seek solitude, which will actually benefit you. On the domestic front, unmet daily needs such as food, cleaning, or household chores may cause stress in your married life. Remedy: Serve and assist patients in hospitals to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: An evening at the movies or a cozy dinner with your spouse will leave you relaxed and cheerful. A sudden inflow of money will help you cover bills and immediate expenses. However, work pressures may weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Love and romance will dominate your thoughts, but pending tasks could keep you busy throughout the day. Businesspersons may prefer spending quality time with family over office matters, which will strengthen harmony at home. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as it could spark unnecessary conflict. Remedy: Strengthen family life by chanting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Patience, combined with steady effort, practical sense, and understanding, will ensure your success. Be cautious with money today, as overspending or even misplacing your wallet could lead to losses caused by carelessness. Offer support to children in completing their homework—it will strengthen your bond. Staying away from your lover may feel especially difficult today. Professionally, use your influence and skills wisely to boost your career growth, as the potential for remarkable success is high. Family outings to a park or shopping mall with younger members may bring joy. However, a difference of opinion with your partner could spark an argument, so handle conversations with care. Remedy: Add black pepper to your daily diet in any form to improve financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today. On the brighter side, you and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and future wealth planning. The company of friends and relatives will bring joy, while your partner may surprise you with a delightful new side of their personality. Your hard work will begin to pay off, and rewards are on the way. Value your time wisely—avoid lingering with people who are hard to understand, as it may only invite unnecessary problems. The warmth and affection of your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, like royalty. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds into flour, shape them into soft balls, and feed them to fish to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Don’t take life too seriously today—keep things light. Politely avoid anyone approaching you for business credit. Happiness fills your day as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. Your partner, however, may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you a little upset. Business partners will be supportive, helping you clear pending tasks together. In the midst of today’s fast-paced lifestyle, you’ll surprisingly find some precious time for yourself. On the marital front, a lack of comfort may make you feel suffocated, but an open, honest conversation can ease the tension. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positivity and balance.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.