Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 April 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Pressure from seniors at work and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus on the job. If you want a smooth and stable life, pay close attention to your finances today. Home repairs or social events might keep you occupied. You could meet someone special and feel the joy of love. However, getting too caught up in watching a movie on TV or your phone might make you neglect important tasks. Lack of time may lead to frustration in your relationship. It might be wiser to avoid meeting your partner today, as it could lead to an argument. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer regular prayers.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Taurus: Personal issues might affect your peace of mind today. To handle the stress, try engaging in some mental activity like reading something interesting. It's a good day to invest in items that are likely to increase in value. A dispute with a neighbour could upset your mood—stay calm, as reacting angrily will only worsen the situation. Avoid arguments and try to maintain friendly relations. If you’re thinking of proposing to someone, it may not go as planned today, so proceed with caution. Spending too much time on TV or your mobile could lead to wasted hours. You or your spouse might want to go out while the other isn’t in the mood, which could cause irritation. You may end up feeling like the day was unproductive, so it’s best to plan your time wisely. Remedy: Feed fish to bring positivity and excitement into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Stay calm today, as you may face some challenges. Losing your temper could land you in serious trouble—remember, anger is just a moment of madness. You might step out with your spouse to buy some important household items, but this could put a strain on your finances. Avoid judging others too quickly. They may be going through a tough time and could use your support and understanding. You might feel disappointed in love, but don’t lose hope—relationships take time and effort. Try to give more attention to the people who matter most in your life. Someone may seem overly interested in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise there’s nothing to worry about. You’ll also enjoy quality time with your children, showering them with love and attention, which will bring you closer. Remedy: For better financial progress, avoid holding grudges or speaking harshly to your brother.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cancer: The support of influential people will boost your confidence today. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. Friends and family may seek your attention, but it’s also a good time to take a break from everything and pamper yourself. Put in some extra effort—luck is on your side today. Stay away from people who tend to waste your time. You’re likely to enjoy a wonderful evening with your spouse. It could turn out to be a great day, especially if you plan a movie outing with friends. Remedy: For maintaining happiness in the family, show respect and offer donations to a Brahmin—these may include raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. If someone has been delaying repayment of your money, there’s a good chance they might return it today, unexpectedly. Some happy news from your children could brighten your mood. You may meet someone who loves you deeply. It’s also a good day to reconnect with old friends and relive fond memories. If you think married life is full of compromises, today you might realise it's actually one of the best things that’s happened to you. Avoid the temptation to exaggerate your stories to make them sound more interesting—it’s best to stay honest. Remedy: To bring happiness in your relationship with your brother, watch a movie together.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Virgo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. Some new deals may seem promising, but they might not bring the expected profits, so avoid making quick investment decisions. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring you joy. There could be a third person trying to create distance between you and your partner. However, the day overall looks good. Use this time to reflect on your weaknesses—it will help you grow and improve your personality. Your neighbours might try to disturb your married life, but your strong bond will remain unaffected. You’ll feel calm and be able to communicate openly with others. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from its soil on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Libra: Tap into your creativity today—engaging your mind will bring you peace and satisfaction. Avoid falling into a routine of idleness, as it may disturb your mental well-being. Any investment related to your home is likely to yield good returns. An enjoyable visit from friends or relatives could brighten your evening. When it comes to love, try to be gentle and understanding rather than assertive. You may find joy in watching a movie or a match with your siblings—it’s a simple way to strengthen your bond. However, your spouse’s harsh words might weigh on your emotions today, so take a moment to breathe before reacting. There might also be conversations about marriage at home that you’re not quite ready for—stay calm and honest about your feelings. Remedy: For harmony in your love life, consider donating a coconut and seven almonds at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

Scorpio: Your evening will glow with joy, thanks to the cheerful presence of children. Planning a cozy dinner can be the perfect way to unwind after a long, hectic day—their lively energy will leave you feeling refreshed. Be mindful not to overspend in an effort to impress others. Instead, seek comfort in the wise words of family—they’ll help ease any mental strain. You might fall short on promises today, which could leave your partner a little disappointed. Try to communicate with warmth and honesty. Much of your time may go into activities that don't feel productive—don’t worry, it's okay to have slow days too. A disagreement with your spouse might soften unexpectedly when a sweet old memory resurfaces. In the heat of the moment, recalling happier times can work wonders. And if you're lucky, your beloved might even whip up a surprise dish just for you—melting away any stress with a single bite. Remedy: To attract better financial fortune, make it a habit to wear clean, well-maintained clothes.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your cheerful spirit will lift the moods of everyone around you today. Financially, you're on solid ground, but be mindful of unnecessary spending—save where you can. A touch of tension might linger in the air, but the unwavering support of your family will help you sail through. You may feel a bit empty without the presence of your beloved—just remember, even in solitude, strength comes from within. As the saying goes, God helps those who help themselves. Your spouse might unintentionally interrupt a plan or project today—stay calm and patient, and things will work out smoothly. On the brighter side, nothing beats catching up with friends! A lighthearted conversation is just the remedy for boredom. Remedy: Before meeting your special someone, have a little crystal sugar (Mishri) with water—it’s said to sweeten both your words and your bond.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Lingering fears or anxiety might try to shake your peace today, but positive thinking and focusing on the brighter side will help you rise above it. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it may bring unexpected support and good fortune. Opening up to your family can bring relief and clarity, but don’t let pride or ego stop you from sharing what truly matters. Bottling things up will only weigh you down—letting loved ones in could make all the difference. A refreshing outing or short trip might be on the horizon, offering a much-needed burst of energy and enthusiasm. You may even find yourself wanting to leave work early just to spend some relaxed, quality time with your family—maybe a movie night or a quiet walk in the park. Your spouse might take you on a sweet trip down memory lane, playfully reminding you of your younger, mischievous days. Don’t hold back your feelings—speaking from the heart deepens love and builds lasting understanding. Remedy: For a healthier, more harmonious life, set aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Aquarius: Holding onto resentment or negative thoughts about others will only create inner stress. Let go of such emotions—they drain your energy and hinder your ability to perform at your best. Businesspeople might face some financial setbacks today, possibly requiring extra investment to steady or grow operations. Be thoughtful with your spending, and don’t hesitate to seek the guidance of elders—especially if you're planning changes at home. Ignoring their input could lead to misunderstandings or hurt feelings. If you've been feeling low, your mood may affect your spouse too. Try to communicate openly—it's your strongest asset today. However, be prepared for a minor disagreement sparked by something your partner might have heard through the grapevine. To regain inner peace, consider visiting a riverbank or a place of spiritual significance—such moments of stillness can do wonders for your mind and soul. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight. Drink this water in the morning to foster well-being and strengthen harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Step out for a refreshing walk today—it’ll do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. Financial relief is on the horizon, as long-standing dues and arrears are likely to be recovered. Consider planning something meaningful for your children. Keep it realistic and heartfelt—a gesture they’ll cherish and remember for years to come. A new romantic connection may be on the cards, but remember to keep personal and sensitive information close to your chest, at least for now. An unexpected invitation may come your way, opening new doors or delightful surprises. Your spouse seems to be truly appreciating your presence today—make the most of this beautiful energy and share some quality time together. It’s also a wonderful day to nourish your spirit. Visiting a temple, helping someone in need, or simply spending time in meditation can bring you deep peace and clarity. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead today—it’s believed to promote good health and protect against illness.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.