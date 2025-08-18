horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 August 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: You can begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced throughout. However, an old ailment might trouble you today, possibly leading to hospital expenses. Family responsibilities will need your immediate attention—avoid negligence as it could prove costly. Consider planting a sapling today, as it will bring positivity. At the workplace, you are likely to have a fulfilling day. Your colleagues will admire your efforts, and even your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons, too, may see profits and find this the right time to test new ideas. On the personal front, be cautious—neighbors may try to misrepresent aspects of your married life before others. Remedy: Offer ladoos made of green grams at Lord Ganesh’s temple and distribute them among children. This will help you create sweet and memorable moments with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Taurus: Nurture a harmonious outlook to overcome feelings of hatred, as negativity can harm both mind and body more than anything else. Keep in mind that while evil may seem to succeed quickly, goodness endures longer. New avenues of income may open today through your acquaintances. Before making any changes in your home, ensure you have everyone’s approval to maintain peace. The day is also favorable for love—plan something romantic in the evening to make it truly special. Some of you may receive encouraging overseas news or business opportunities. In your free time, you could finally accomplish tasks you had long been postponing. A pleasant surprise may also add joy to your married life. Remedy: To preserve family happiness, offer respect and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow cloth to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Gemini: Your friends will be supportive today and bring you happiness. You may also learn the importance of saving money and using it wisely. Family matters, however, may not be as calm as expected—an argument or dispute could arise, so it’s best to remain composed. Your partner might get upset over one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. On the brighter side, your confidence is on the rise, paving the way for growth and progress. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and enjoy doing things you love. An old friend may reconnect with you, reviving cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bathing water to bring harmony and joy into family life.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. Financially, past investments are likely to bring rewarding results today. A deeper understanding with your spouse will usher in peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. Show your love openly—your partner may feel like an angel in your life if you do. Remember not to take them for granted. An unexpected journey might disrupt your family plans, but your spouse could surprise you with something truly special, making the day memorable. Remedy: Wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in a multicolored cloth and keep it with you to support business growth and career advancement.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo: Open your mind to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these guide your thoughts, you naturally respond to every situation with strength and positivity. Financially, spending on essential household needs may strain your budget today, but it will help prevent bigger troubles later. Small improvements around the home could also uplift its appearance. You may find yourself enchanted by natural beauty, while professionals in the banking sector could receive encouraging news—some may even have promotions on the horizon. Sharing your success with colleagues will only amplify the joy. Travel opportunities may also present themselves. With a little extra effort, today could become one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Recite ॐ हं हनुमते नमः (Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha) 11 times early in the morning to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Virgo: You will feel a surge of energy today, enabling you to accomplish something remarkable. Seeking financial guidance from your elders could help you improve your savings and money management. It’s also a favorable day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. Avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it may create unnecessary strain. From morning till evening, your energy at work will remain high, allowing you to perform well. Shopping and other activities are likely to keep you occupied for most of the day. However, a touch of rudeness from your spouse might leave you feeling low. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by offering black and white sesame seeds into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Libra: Your health will remain good today, and your cheerful mood will act as the perfect tonic, boosting both confidence and positivity. Extra funds can be wisely invested in real estate for long-term benefits. Taking a short break from your routine to spend time with friends will refresh you. A romantic encounter may bring excitement, though it might not last long. Businesspersons are advised to keep their plans and proposals private, as revealing too much could invite trouble. By evening, good news from a distant place is likely to brighten your day. However, your spouse may be deeply absorbed in work, which could leave you feeling a little neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Regular exercise can help you keep your weight under control. Though money may seem to slip away quickly, your lucky stars will ensure a steady flow of finances. For some, the arrival of a new family member will bring joy, celebrations, and togetherness. Your partner may miss you deeply today—surprising them could turn the day into a truly memorable one. At work, tasks will pick up pace with full support from colleagues and seniors. You may even get the chance to leave the office early and spend quality time at home, perhaps watching a movie or enjoying an outing with family. A delightful evening with your spouse will make the day even more special. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract prosperity and improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Take good care of your health today, as neglect could lead to complications. Financial stress may cloud your thinking, so try to remain calm and constructive. This is also a favorable day to reconnect with old contacts and revive past relationships. Romantic memories will keep you pleasantly engaged. Be mindful of others’ demands on your time—before committing, ensure that your own work doesn’t suffer and that no one takes undue advantage of your generosity. If you manage to carve out some personal time amidst your busy routine, use it wisely to build a stronger future. On the personal front, your spouse will make special efforts to keep you happy today. Remedy: Distribute and eat white sweets to attract positive health vibrations.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your spouse’s health may cause some stress and anxiety today, so be attentive and caring. Financially, it is a day to invest wisely. Strengthening your bond with your partner will bring harmony, happiness, and prosperity at home. Reconnecting with old friends and reminiscing about cherished moments will also refresh your spirit. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to draw admiration and may even bring unexpected rewards. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will leave you satisfied with the results. Adding to the joy, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, further enriching your married life. Remedy: Share your meals with the needy or physically challenged to improve health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.45 pm.

Aquarius: Engage yourself in activities that are both exciting and relaxing to keep your spirits high. Support from your brother or sister may bring you valuable benefits today. It’s also the right time to shed any dominating attitude within the family—working together and sharing life’s ups and downs will bring joy to everyone. A heartfelt message or good communication from your spouse or beloved will uplift your morale. At work, however, you may struggle to focus due to a lingering dilemma and lack of motivation. On the personal front, you’ll spend quality time with your spouse, though an old, unresolved issue might spark a brief conflict. Still, the day holds the potential to become one of the most memorable moments of your married life. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to bring harmony and bliss into family life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Pisces: Clear your mind of unnecessary tension to find peace. An old friend may offer valuable advice today on boosting profits in business—following it could bring you good luck. Spending the evening with friends will refresh you, though a miscommunication or misleading message might momentarily dampen your mood. Taking bold decisions is likely to yield favorable outcomes. People of your sign often strike a balance between enjoying time with friends and cherishing solitude—and today, you’ll manage to carve out some much-needed “me time.” Be cautious, however, as your spouse’s actions might unintentionally cause you a financial setback. Remedy: Offer kapoor aarti (camphor light) to Lord Krishna to strengthen love and harmony in your life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.