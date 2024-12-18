Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 December 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Your confidence will grow today, paving the way for progress. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advised for long-term financial benefits. However, your daughter’s illness may affect your mood—show her love and support to help her recover, as love has incredible healing power. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from someone special. Your artistic and creative talents will be widely appreciated today, potentially earning you unexpected rewards. Take this opportunity to surprise your spouse by spending quality time with them, and setting aside work. If you've felt burdened lately, today will bring a sense of blessing and positivity. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to fill your home with happiness, satisfaction, and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and stress in your life. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes to keep them away permanently. Use the day to discuss finances with your spouse and plan for a secure future. However, some friends may disappoint you when you need them the most. Romance is in the air, and the day promises excitement. You will perform exceptionally well and leave a strong impression. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Be cautious, though, as suspicion in your relationship could escalate into a major conflict. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: After 2 pm.

Gemini: Adopt a generous outlook on life and avoid dwelling on complaints about your living conditions. Negative thinking can rob life of its joy and diminish hopes of contentment. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Encourage your child to meet your expectations, but be patient and realistic—it’s your support that will inspire them. Your partner will make extra efforts to bring happiness to your day. Positive changes at work will benefit you, and despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out time for yourself, though it may not go entirely as planned. Your spouse will go out of their way to ensure your happiness today. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your hopes will blossom like a beautiful, fragrant flower. However, be cautious at work today—a colleague might attempt to take something valuable from you, so keep your belongings secure. Focus on working hard for your family's welfare, guided by love and a positive outlook rather than material greed. Your partner may make a request today that you’re unable to fulfil, which could lead to some disappointment. On the bright side, you’ll have the energy and skills to boost your earning potential. Unfortunately, you might receive upsetting news from your in-laws, leaving you lost in thought for much of the day. Despite this, your married life will feel harmonious and joyful. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles for auspicious events like weddings, as it may weaken Venus’s blessings. For financial stability, refrain from such acts.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You will recover from a long-standing illness, but it’s important to steer clear of a selfish and short-tempered person, as they could cause stress and worsen your condition. Those with loans might face challenges in repayment today. Your children may turn to you for assistance with their school projects, giving you a chance to support them. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. You’ll find yourself in a commanding position, taking charge of whatever you do. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied, but the highlight of your day will be a wonderful evening spent with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am and 10:45 am.

Virgo: Your quarrelsome nature may create more enemies, so try to stay calm and avoid actions you might regret later. While the day may start off well, unexpected expenses in the evening could trouble you. Be cautious and don’t let friends take undue advantage of your generosity. Emotional unrest might also affect your mood. Work will bring positivity and a sense of achievement. Although you may plan to reorganize and clean your home, a busy schedule might prevent you from completing these tasks. Additionally, a relative, friend, or neighbour could cause tension in your married life today. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your weight at a goshala or cowshed to maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy, reflecting the selfless life you lead—like a tree providing shade to others while enduring the scorching sun itself. Handle all commitments and financial dealings with care today. Avoid making hasty judgments about people; they may be under stress and need your understanding and compassion. Your dreams of romantic fantasies might become a reality today. However, avoid being overly pushy at work, as it could lead to conflicts. Take the time to consider others’ needs before making decisions. Although you’ll plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy workload may prevent you from following through. Life will surprise you today, as you’ll discover a wonderful and unexpected side of your partner. Remedy: Chant Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times daily to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Scorpio: Your health will improve as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don't neglect it, as this could lead to issues later. A sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. An important letter or message will bring joy to your entire family. Put in extra effort today, as luck is on your side. At work, your ideas and opinions will be sincerely heard and respected. Take some time for self-reflection to identify and work on your shortcomings, leading to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel exceptionally happy today. Remedy: For good health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health today. Avoid getting involved in questionable financial schemes. Someone at home might feel annoyed by your recent actions, so try to address the situation calmly. Treat your partner with kindness and respect to maintain harmony. Your hard work at the workplace will be acknowledged and appreciated. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. However, marriage can come with its challenges, and you might encounter one of them today. Remedy: Wear a gold ring engraved with a Mangal (Mars) Yantra to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Shake off the gloom that is holding you back and disrupting your progress. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and finances. Take the time to visit a relative who has been unwell, offering your support and care. The absence of your beloved may make it hard to pass the time, but it's a great opportunity to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Be prepared for some challenges today, as things may not go as planned. Miscommunication could lead to issues, but you can resolve them through open and honest dialogue. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu-- Achutha, Keshava, Vishnu, Hari, Sathyam, Janaardhan, Hamsa, Narayana-- to bring prosperity and auspiciousness to your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Aquarius: You are likely to recover from a physical illness, which may allow you to participate in a sports competition. Long-overdue payments and arrears are expected to come through. Sharing your concerns with family will help lighten your mind, but holding back on important matters due to ego may only worsen the situation—open communication is key. Love may strike at first sight today, adding excitement to your day. Businesspeople can look forward to unexpected profits or windfall gains. Engaging in charity or social work will be fulfilling, as your efforts can make a significant difference. Today, you'll realize that marriage is about more than physical connection; it's about experiencing true love. Remedy: Respect and obey your father to foster a positive and peaceful family environment.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Pisces: Keep mental tension and stress at bay for a pleasant and happy day. With assistance from someone of the opposite sex, you might gain financial benefits in your business or job. Your children will pitch in to help with household tasks, making things easier for you. Love will dominate your day, although an old issue might lead to an argument with your partner later in the evening. At work, circumstances will align in your favour, boosting your confidence. Take some time for self-reflection to identify and improve your weaknesses, bringing positive changes to your personality. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, with plenty of moments to cherish. Remedy: Wear red clothes more frequently to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.