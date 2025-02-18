Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 February 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Avoid oily and spicy foods. You may face a financial loss at the start of the day, which could affect your mood. Set aside some time to address your children's concerns. Don’t be discouraged—failures are a natural part of life and contribute to growth. Despite some minor challenges, the day holds the potential for great achievements. Be mindful of moody colleagues who may react negatively if things don’t go their way. Amid your busy schedule, you will manage to spend time with your children, making you realize what you've been missing. However, your spouse's behaviour might create some professional disturbances today. Remedy: Sharing meals in the kitchen can strengthen your bond with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet by avoiding high-calorie foods and staying committed to your exercise routine. It’s a great day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. Be polite to your guests, as rude behaviour could not only upset your family but also strain relationships. Avoid wearing clothes that your partner dislikes to prevent unnecessary disagreements. Leverage your connections to navigate challenging situations effectively. Today, you won’t be concerned about others’ opinions and may prefer solitude over socializing. Your spouse might initially feel insecure due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and express their love with a warm hug. Remedy: The Sun symbolizes discipline—living an organized and structured life will naturally bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 p.m.

Gemini: Divine wisdom from a saintly person will bring you peace and comfort. Be mindful of your spending and focus only on essential purchases today. Family issues should take top priority—addressing them without delay will create a more harmonious home environment and strengthen your influence over loved ones. Your partner’s harsh words may upset you, but try not to let them affect your mood. Pending projects and plans will finally start taking shape. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for you. However, your spouse’s demands might cause some stress. Remedy: The Moon governs women—respecting and valuing their emotions, especially your partner’s, will help maintain a smooth and loving relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Cancer: The support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence. Wise investments in conservative options will help grow your wealth. Unexpectedly, your brother will come to your aid. Mutual support and teamwork will strengthen your bond and bring happiness to both of you—remember, cooperation is the key to life. Those planning a short vacation with their loved ones will create cherished memories. Stay honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will not go unnoticed. Completing tasks on time will allow you to have personal space at the end of the day, whereas frequent procrastination only increases stress. Exciting moments await as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, offer rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm.

Leo: The support of influential people will significantly boost your confidence. However, financial gains may fall short of your expectations. Enjoy time with friends, but be mindful of your spending to avoid returning home empty-handed. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your life. At work, things could take a positive turn if you simply greet someone who dislikes you. Surprising your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together will strengthen your bond. It’s a wonderful day for your married life—express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Maintaining a strong moral character will help improve your financial status.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am and 12:30 pm.

Virgo: Your health will be in excellent condition today. However, unexpected expenses may put a strain on your finances. On the brighter side, love, companionship, and bonding will grow stronger. Love goes beyond the senses, but today, you will experience its bliss in a tangible way. You will excel in whatever you do—prove your efficiency and worth to those around you. However, be prepared to face criticism from your senior for past unfinished tasks. Your free time may also be spent catching up on pending office work. A special realization awaits you today—you will truly feel the presence of your soulmate. Your spouse is indeed the one meant for you. Remedy: Offering Dhruva (Durva grass) at Lord Ganesha’s temple will bring financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is added stress or tough decisions. Fortunately, with the support of a close relative, you can make solid progress in your business, leading to financial gains. While a family member may seek extra attention, they will also offer care and support. Romantic opportunities may arise but are likely to be short-lived. Joint ventures started today could prove beneficial in the long run, though you may encounter resistance from partners. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors. Your spouse will be attentive and provide a listening ear. Remedy: Using scented items can have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your playful and childlike energy will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. Business professionals heading out for work should take extra precautions with their money, as there is a risk of theft. A relaxing evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will lift your spirits. Romance will dominate your thoughts and emotions. Stay honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will be recognized. Your ability to communicate effectively will leave a strong impression. Your spouse will bring you comfort and ease your worries in no time. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by offering black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Engage in a sport today—it’s the key to staying youthful and energetic. A financial boost could help ease many of your monetary concerns. Your kindness and understanding will be appreciated, but be mindful—rushing to conclusions may put unnecessary pressure on others. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who truly captures your heart. Positive changes in your work environment are likely. However, travel may not be in your favor today. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving, and you might receive a delightful surprise from them. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality—wishing alone won’t bring results. Your biggest challenge has been hesitation; now is the time to take action. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses to avoid financial strain. Today, you may have the opportunity to prevent someone’s heartbreak. At work, avoid being too forceful—understanding others’ needs before making decisions will help maintain harmony. While you may long to spend time with loved ones, circumstances might not allow it. Doubts in your relationship could escalate into a major conflict if not addressed. Remedy: Drink water mixed with jaggery before leaving home to enhance success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will be in excellent condition today. This is a great time to sit with your spouse and discuss financial planning for a secure future. While focusing on the needs of others is important, being overly generous with children may lead to unnecessary complications. In love, maintain your independence and avoid being overly submissive. Your colleagues or associates may get frustrated if you aren't clear in your communication, so be direct. Avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. Family matters could create some tension in your married life today, but with wisdom and patience, you and your partner will handle things smoothly. Remedy: Refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to enhance harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your generosity will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negativity such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and jealousy. You’ll radiate positivity and step out with a great mindset, though an unexpected loss of a valuable item could dampen your mood. Be prepared for a lively evening as unexpected guests may drop by. A deep and soulful connection in love will bring joy—make time to cherish it. Businesspeople may experience sudden, unexpected profits today. Time moves swiftly, so use it wisely to maximize opportunities. Relationship struggles may test your patience, but don’t give up too easily—perseverance can make a difference. Remedy: Using green-colored vehicles can help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.