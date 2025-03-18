Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 March 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: No need to worry about your health today, as those around you will uplift your spirits. Financial concerns are likely to ease with the support of your parents. Consider performing rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home. However, family members from your spouse’s side may cause some disruptions, affecting your day. Be cautious of a hidden adversary who may try to prove you wrong. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen, you may finally find some relief. On the personal front, your spouse might express dissatisfaction with your married life. Remedy: Recite Goddess Durga Kavach to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:50 pm.

Taurus: Prioritize your health over social commitments. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term benefits. Spending too much time at work may create issues in your domestic life. You might strongly feel the absence of your partner today. However, your professional approach and work quality are likely to improve. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park. A special blessing from your parents for your spouse could bring positivity to your married life. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati for harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.

Gemini: Your health will remain good despite a hectic schedule. Financially, today will be better than usual, and you will earn well. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—be sure to participate rather than just observe. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day, so planning a surprise could make it truly special. Expect appreciation at work for your efforts. Despite your busy routine, you’ll find time for yourself and enjoy your favourite activities. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today. Remedy: Worship a lead idol of your personal deity to boost your career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for all your problems. Avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as they not only harm your health but also strain your finances. Your stubborn nature may upset family members and close friends. Unpredictable behaviour from your partner could put a damper on romance today. Success is within reach if you make gradual but crucial changes. You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, making them feel loved and cherished. However, minor issues related to daily household needs might create tension in your married life. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you. However, be cautious at work or in business, as negligence could lead to financial losses. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Being away from your beloved may make the day feel longer. Expect appreciation at work for your efforts. The day is favourable for social and religious gatherings. Remember, marriage isn’t just about sharing a home—it’s essential to spend quality time with your partner. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Celebrating your victory will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more special. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, you may get it back today. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. Despite some conflicts, your love life will remain strong, and you’ll be able to keep your partner happy. However, convincing your associates to stick to your plans may be challenging. Be open to advice from others, as it could benefit you today. A truly romantic day awaits, filled with good food, delightful fragrances, and joyful moments with your spouse. Remedy: For professional success, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Libra: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina. Financially, you may find success without relying on others. Your knowledge and cheerful nature will leave a positive impression on those around you. By truly understanding your partner's feelings, you can provide meaningful emotional support. This is an excellent day to connect with new clients and showcase your hidden talents. A heartfelt conversation with your partner will remind you of the deep love you share. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white cows may help revitalize and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Scorpio: Neglecting your parents may affect your future prospects, so be mindful of their well-being. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—can create harmony or discord. What we sow today shapes what we reap tomorrow. Those engaged in international business are likely to see financial gains today. If you face challenges, your friends will be there to support you. Lovers will show extra care and respect for family feelings. A positive mood from your boss could make the workplace lively and enjoyable. Consider spending quality time with your siblings by watching a movie or match at home—it can strengthen your bond. Additionally, you and your spouse may receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: Feeding cows with green millets (Jvaar, Sorghum) may bring positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Pay some extra attention to your health today. Businesspersons should be cautious about lending money to family members who may not repay it. An unexpected visit from an old friend will bring back fond memories. Your charm and bright presence will captivate your partner. However, avoid blending business matters with personal time. Although you may plan a special outing with your spouse, their health may prevent it. Instead, you'll find comfort in reminiscing about your cherished romantic moments together. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to crows may help boost your career prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Capricorn: Today is a favorable day to focus on your religious and spiritual interests. Married couples may find themselves spending significantly on their children's education. Be mindful that your stubbornness could disturb family harmony; listening to your parents' advice and being cooperative can help maintain peace. Brighten your partner's day with a warm smile, and be cautious before committing to any expensive ventures. If you're traveling, take extra care of your belongings. On a positive note, your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention today. Remedy: Support girls from underprivileged backgrounds to promote harmony and well-being in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Exercise caution while driving, especially when navigating turns, as someone else's carelessness could cause trouble. Financial gains are likely tonight, possibly from money you had previously lent being returned promptly. Be mindful that some people close to you may try to take advantage of your generosity. On the bright side, your romantic feelings will be warmly returned today. If you're traveling for job opportunities, expect positive outcomes. Stay calm and express yourself confidently during interviews. While you'll realize the importance of spending time with family, you may still struggle to do so effectively. However, your spouse's love will bring comfort and help you forget life's recent hardships. Remedy: Feeding birds with seven types of whole grains may contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Pale Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

Pisces: Your friends may introduce you to someone special today who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. Keep your investments and future plans private for now. Plan something fun and engaging for the latter half of the day to keep your spirits high. You may find yourself feeling extra sensitive to your partner's remarks—try to manage your emotions and avoid escalating tensions. This is a day for productivity and achievement, yet you might also have ample free time to relax and binge-watch your favorite shows. Be mindful, as your spouse's actions could result in a minor financial setback today. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values can help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.