horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 May 2025, Monday.

Aries: Destroy negative thoughts before they grow into mental health issues. You can overcome them by getting involved in donation or charity work, which can bring you a sense of peace and satisfaction. People working in the milk industry may see good financial gains today. It's a good day to enjoy some quiet and quality time with your family. If someone comes to you with their problems, don’t let it disturb your peace—just stay calm and ignore it. If you have something important to share with your partner, don’t delay—it might be too late tomorrow. At work, support from your seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. You may spend time watching a movie or sports match at home with your siblings today, which will strengthen your bond. Your life partner will express their love and affection for you today, despite any recent misunderstandings. Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you feel calm and relaxed today. You’re likely to have a good amount of money in hand, which will also bring peace of mind. Consider visiting friends who might need your support. Love will be on your mind, especially if you get to spend time with your partner. It’s a good day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. You may also enjoy a visit to a park or shopping mall with the younger members of your family. Today, you’ll feel deeply connected to your spouse and realize the promises made in your marriage hold true—your partner truly is your soulmate. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, use saffron moderately in your food.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Don’t feel nervous or lose your confidence while interacting with influential people today. Staying confident is just as important for your well-being as money is for business success. You’re likely to recover long-pending payments or dues. Household chores may keep you occupied for most of the day. Love is in the air—plan something special for the evening to make it a memorable romantic moment. At work, your colleagues will support your efforts to bring positive changes. Be ready to act quickly and encourage your team to give their best, as it will lead to good results. Some of you may have to travel unexpectedly, which could be tiring and stressful. Emotionally, today is a day of deep bonding—men and women may feel more connected and in sync with each other. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to the needy for a joyful and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You’re likely to earn well today, but be careful not to waste your money. Avoid being too strict or harsh with family members, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your love life looks positive, and you may feel especially lucky in matters of the heart. You might face some difficulty in getting your partners to agree with your plans. However, it’s a good time to try out new ideas. Your life partner is likely to show extra care and affection today, making you feel appreciated. Remedy: To remove obstacles in business and work life, fix four silver nails on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Take short breaks during work and try to avoid staying up late. It’s a favourable day for real estate deals and financial matters. Your family will be supportive, though they may have high expectations of you. You’ll feel loved and appreciated by your partner today. Positive changes at your workplace will work in your favour. If you go shopping, be careful not to overspend. Your day will be extra special as your spouse has something wonderful planned for you. Remedy: For a happy family life, worship Goddess Saraswati and offer blue flowers.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Virgo: Your health is likely to be good today, and because of that, you might plan to play or hang out with your friends. There will be frequent money-related activities throughout the day, and by the end of it, you should be able to save a decent amount. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more enjoyable than you expect. A short trip for fun may also refresh your energy and boost your mood. You’ll get chances to showcase your talents today. People of your zodiac sign are known for their interesting nature—you enjoy being around friends but also value your alone time. Today, you’ll manage to find some peaceful 'me time' despite a busy schedule. Your spouse will express their love and appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: To enjoy a happy family life, always respect women and avoid causing them emotional hurt.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: You may feel a bit stressed today due to work pressure. It's important to value both time and money—neglecting them now could lead to challenges ahead. Your quick wit will uplift the mood of those around you, adding a positive spark to the day. However, there’s a chance of disappointment if a date or personal plan doesn’t go as expected. Business owners should consider revising their strategies to stay ahead in the face of growing competition. To find some peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts, consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place. Remember to include your spouse in any plans today—making decisions without their input may lead to friction. Remedy: For better health and blessings of Jupiter, avoid plucking seedlings or young sprouts, as they are considered sacred manifestations of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: You’ve been gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make sure to channel these strengths wisely today. A creditor may approach you regarding a repayment; while you might be able to clear the dues, it could strain your finances. It's best to avoid borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Steer clear of unnecessary arguments and resist the urge to criticize others. Focus instead on harmony and understanding. If you're in love, today brings a deep emotional connection—so profound that it may make you forget the rest of the world. When you direct your energy with clarity and purpose, extraordinary results are within reach. You might spend time with a close friend today, but it's wise to avoid alcohol—it won't add value and could simply waste your time. In marriage, even the mundane can become sacred—and today, love might feel like a form of devotion. Remedy: Treat women outside your immediate circle—with respect and kindness. Doing so will invite prosperity and enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: A confrontational attitude today could increase tensions and even create new enemies. Stay calm and don’t let anyone push you into saying or doing something you’ll later regret. Avoid lending money unless absolutely necessary—and if you must, be sure to get a written agreement regarding repayment terms. A younger sibling may come to you for guidance, and your support could mean a lot to them. Despite work pressures, your partner's affection will bring warmth and joy to your day. You might even accomplish something impressive at work that earns you recognition. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may crave solitude—and spending some quiet moments alone could be especially refreshing and beneficial. Romance is in the air today. With delightful food, sweet aromas, and shared joy, you’re set to enjoy a beautiful time with your spouse. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa today will support your well-being and bring positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Today promises moments of fun and relaxation. Your dedication and consistent efforts are likely to be recognized, bringing not just appreciation but also some financial rewards. It’s an auspicious day to exchange gifts and express your affection to loved ones. However, you might feel the absence of emotional connection or romance at some point during the day. Be cautious in presenting your ideas—wait until you're confident they are solid and well-received. You’ll find yourself with ample free time today. Use it to indulge in activities that bring you joy, such as reading a good book or enjoying your favorite music. As the day winds down, a special surprise from your life partner will lift your spirits and turn your mood around. Remedy: For success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: “Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.”

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Health-wise, it’s a wonderful day. Your cheerful mindset will act as a natural boost, keeping you confident and energized. Financially, things look stable, but be mindful to avoid unnecessary expenses or impulsive spending. You’ll be in a joyful and loving mood, and your vibrant spirit will spread happiness to those around you. If you're engaged, your partner will be a wonderful source of joy and emotional support today. This is also a great time to express yourself and dive into creative projects—you’re likely to feel inspired and productive. An old item discovered at home may stir up warm childhood memories and leave you feeling nostalgic. In your married life, a delightful surprise may add a touch of magic to your day. Remedy: To strengthen your financial well-being, offer black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.45 pm.

Pisces: Your family may have high expectations today, which could leave you feeling a bit overwhelmed or irritated. Still, despite the usual hesitation around lending money, helping someone in genuine need will bring you a sense of relief and inner satisfaction. Your friends will add joy to your day by planning something fun and exciting for the evening. In matters of the heart, you'll realize just how deep and soulful your partner's love truly is. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and valued, adding a boost to your confidence. Mentally, you’ll be especially active—whether it’s solving puzzles, playing a game like chess, writing poetry, or mapping out future goals, your mind will be fully engaged. Married life brings a beautiful and heartwarming experience today, deepening your bond with your spouse. Remedy: For enhanced health and inner calm, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.40 pm to 5.15 pm.