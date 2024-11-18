Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 November 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: Start your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized throughout. You may realize today that previous investments could yield profitable returns. Make time to visit a relative who has been unwell. Your partner will feel like an angel in your life today, so cherish these moments. A positive and loving atmosphere is likely to prevail at your workplace. Use this day to reflect on your personal shortcomings and work towards self-improvement, which can lead to positive changes in your personality. If you and your spouse have been feeling distant lately, expect a delightful and joyful day together. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by chanting Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Taurus: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality through action rather than mere imagination. The key issue so far has been wishing without effort. Financial gains are likely by night, as any previously lent money may return to you. Be cautious, as someone you trust might withhold the full truth. However, your persuasive skills will help resolve upcoming challenges. Expect a wonderful day in your love life, filled with joy and excitement. At work, fresh challenges may arise, especially if you don't handle situations tactfully. Avoid running away from issues, as they may escalate if ignored. On a positive note, your partner might take you on a beautiful journey of love and passion today. Remedy: Improve your health by incorporating scented items into your routine.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Avoid conflicts today, as they could aggravate your health issues. Your attempts to save money might not succeed, but there’s no need to worry—things will soon get better. A family get-together will create a cheerful and pleasant atmosphere. Love is in the air, so embrace the joy it brings. A new partnership or collaboration may prove fruitful today. Take some time for yourself to unwind, as excessive work could lead to mental exhaustion. Your day will be truly special, as your spouse has planned a delightful surprise for you. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: A smile is the best remedy for all your problems, so wear one today. You might receive a lecture from a parent about the importance of saving money. Pay close attention to their advice, as it could help you avoid future financial troubles. Friends will light up your day with exciting plans for the evening. A romantic evening with gifts and flowers may await some of you. Avoid daydreaming, as it could lead to setbacks—focus on completing your own tasks instead of relying on others. You’ll likely have plenty of personal time today, which you can use for activities like playing a game or hitting the gym. Your married life will shine today, so take a moment to express your love to your partner. Remedy: Chant the twelve names of Ketu for career growth and success.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leo: Start your day with some exercise—it’s time to focus on feeling good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stick to it. Be cautious with financial matters today, as there’s a chance of money loss. Pay close attention while making transactions or signing documents. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy and excitement to your family. A thoughtful message or communication from your partner will uplift your spirits. At work, your rivals may face the consequences of their negative actions. The day looks promising, allowing you to spend some quality time with yourself. Rekindle your love for your spouse as the day deepens your bond. Remedy: Wear clean and well-maintained clothes to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Virgo: Take care of your health today. Avoid long-term investments and instead spend quality time with a close friend to lift your spirits. While enjoying time with friends, be extra cautious while driving. To support your wife emotionally, make an effort to understand her perspective clearly. You’ll have an active and socially engaging day, with people seeking your advice and readily agreeing with your views. It’s a great day for attending social or religious events. On the personal front, expect plenty of warm hugs from your spouse, which will boost your emotional well-being. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to stay fit and healthy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your mind may feel unsettled by recent events, but incorporating meditation and yoga into your routine can bring both spiritual and physical benefits. Today presents an opportunity to learn the art of managing money wisely and putting it to good use. Avoid imposing your decisions on others, as doing so could backfire and harm your interests—patience is key to achieving favorable outcomes. Singles might encounter someone special today, but it’s essential to clarify the person’s relationship status before taking things further. At work, you’ll likely feel energetic and productive throughout the day. Remember to value your time; staying around difficult or uncooperative people may only create unnecessary stress. On the bright side, you and your partner are set to enjoy a harmonious day together, filled with love and free from conflict. Remedy: To maintain peace in your family life, offer yellow flowers to your deity daily.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11.45 am.

Scorpio: Today brings positivity, with the potential for relief from a long-standing illness. Business ventures could see significant gains, offering an opportunity to take your enterprise to new heights. It’s also a favorable day to address domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. Spending quality time with your partner will deepen your understanding of each other. However, avoid being overly assertive at work; instead, consider the needs of others before making decisions. Make time to connect with friends—it’s essential to nurture your social life, as isolation can leave you without support when you need it most. The health concerns of a child or elderly family member may cause stress, potentially impacting your married life. Remedy: Chant "ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय" (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya) 28 or 108 times to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Yoga and meditation will be excellent for maintaining both physical fitness and mental well-being. Unresolved matters may become more complicated, and rising expenses could weigh on your mind. Unexpected responsibilities might disrupt your plans, leaving you prioritizing others' needs over your own. In your personal life, avoid being controlling with your partner, as this could lead to conflicts. On the professional front, some may experience positive advancements. Overall, it’s a favorable day, allowing you to carve out some quality time for yourself despite a busy schedule. However, having unrealistic expectations in your married life could bring feelings of disappointment. Remedy: For greater financial success, feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will ease your stress and provide much-needed relief. Consider yourself fortunate to have such supportive family members. Financial concerns may arise today, and seeking advice from your father or a respected father figure could prove helpful. Take time to unwind and enjoy moments with your family. Learn from past setbacks, as proposing to someone today may not yield the desired results. It’s a promising day to work towards your goals, and IT professionals might even receive an opportunity or call from abroad. Some friends may visit your home, offering a chance to relax and bond. However, avoid indulging in harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes, as it could have negative consequences. Be mindful, as your spouse's behavior could potentially strain your professional relationships. Remedy: Show love and care to girls under 10 years old by offering gifts, affection, or attention to nurture a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Ensure you get adequate rest today to recharge your body and mind; neglecting it could lead to fatigue and a negative outlook. Unexpected financial gains will uplift your spirits. If needed, friends will be there to support you. A romantic candlelight dinner with your beloved will add a magical touch to the day. It’s an excellent time to negotiate deals with new clients, so seize the opportunity. Steer clear of gossip and rumors to maintain your peace of mind. Your partner may surprise you with a delightful and memorable gesture, leaving a lasting impression. Remedy: Feed cows with wheat and jaggery to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Take some time to assist children with their schoolwork; your support will be appreciated. Stay positive and courageous when facing challenges in your love life. It’s a favorable day to put new plans and ventures into action. However, tensions may arise as differences with close associates surface, so handle situations with care. Though you might find your spouse’s chatter a bit annoying, they will surprise you with a truly thoughtful gesture. Remedy: Wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.