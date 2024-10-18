Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 October 2024, Saturday.

Aries: You may feel overwhelmed by too much travel today. Financial concerns could also weigh on your mind, so it might help to talk to someone you trust for advice. Children could bring some surprising news. It will be difficult to stay away from your partner, but avoid sharing too much about your feelings with others. If you have a disagreement with your spouse, recalling a happy memory could help ease the tension. Spending time with family will bring you joy today. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Taurus: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you relax today. If you've been looking to sell land, you might find a good buyer and get a good price. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Your partner cares about you, which is why they sometimes get upset. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. You may plan to work on creative projects in your free time, but they might not go as expected. Your spouse could be influenced by others and start an argument, but your love and patience will help resolve it. Be careful with your jokes around friends, as they could hurt your friendship. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m and 4:30 p.m.

Gemini: Those going out for fun today will have a great time. You might spend a lot on a party with friends, but your finances will still be stable. However, someone you live with may be annoyed by something you’ve done recently. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your partner. You may feel lazy and not want to get out of bed, but later you'll realize how much time you wasted. This evening with your spouse could be one of the best of your life. You may also feel drawn to spirituality and might visit a spiritual teacher. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family, hang cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cancer: You may need to make an important decision today, which could leave you feeling anxious and nervous. Unexpected financial gains could come your way, helping to solve many of your money problems. You’ll make positive changes at home, and personal advice will help improve your relationships. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge. Today, you'll truly understand that the promises made in your marriage were meaningful—your spouse is your soulmate. Helping a friend today will make you feel good. Remedy: For better health, drink water from a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 11:30 am.

Leo: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. Financially, you’ll be strong as favorable planetary positions bring many opportunities to earn money. You’ll also make valuable connections through your friends. Your partner will surprise you with something beautiful today. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost confidence and attract potential partners. Your spouse may gift you something special. While you might feel lazy in the morning, a productive day awaits if you push yourself to go out. Remedy: For more peace and happiness in your family, perform a taila-abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am to 12:00 pm.

Virgo: You'll finally find relief from the stress and tension you've been dealing with for a while. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes to keep them away for good. Unexpected bills may add some financial pressure. Exciting news of a new family member could bring joy—celebrate by hosting a party. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. You might spend your free time watching a web series on your phone. No matter what happens in the world, you won't want to leave your partner's embrace. Your family will be happy to see you in good health. Remedy: For better financial stability, feed a white rabbit.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Libra: Today may be a wake-up call about the value of money. You might find yourself needing finances but lacking the resources to fulfill your plans, bringing an unexpected realization of its significance. On a brighter note, your charm and personality will attract new friendships, enriching your social circle. Your energy levels will be high, thanks to the joy your beloved brings into your life. There will be plenty of quality time to share with your spouse, strengthening your bond. Your partner will feel deeply cherished and loved, as your attention will make them feel special. Those around you might also do something sweet that rekindles your partner’s feelings, making them fall for you all over again. Consider ending the day on a lighthearted note by watching a movie with your loved ones, turning it into a fun and memorable experience. Remedy: Start your mornings with Pranayama (breathing exercises) to keep your body fit and your mind refreshed throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Building mental resilience is key to living a contented life. You may feel tempted to travel and splurge, but acting on impulse might leave you with regrets. Be mindful not to disclose personal or confidential information today.

You've likely heard that love knows no limits—but today, you'll experience its depth firsthand. While your family might share their challenges with you, you'll be more inclined to retreat into your own world, focusing on activities you enjoy in your free time. A sweet revelation awaits—you’ll realize your life partner is even more loving and delightful than you imagined. Though relationships are important, today offers a chance to reconnect with yourself and explore the unique world you hold beyond them. Remedy: To nurture harmony in your family life, offer milk to dogs, especially black ones.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Unexpected travel might leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. To ease the strain, pamper yourself with a soothing oil massage to relax your muscles. Today, you’re likely to receive financial support from your mother’s side—perhaps from a maternal uncle or grandfather. It’s an excellent day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, bringing joy and strengthening connections. However, love may also test your emotional endurance, leaving you with some heartache. Fortunately, you’ll have time to socialize and pursue activities you enjoy the most. Although the day may involve a heated argument, the evening will make up for it with quality time spent with your spouse. After a long stretch, you’ll finally catch up on sleep, leaving you refreshed and recharged. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by donating a flag or banner at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.45 pm.

Capricorn: Maintaining your mental well-being is essential for spiritual growth. The mind serves as the gateway to life—everything, whether positive or negative, flows through it. A clear mind not only solves problems but also brings clarity and insight when you need it most. Today is favorable for real estate dealings and financial transactions. Expect an enjoyable evening with friends or relatives who might drop by for a visit. You may also receive recognition or rewards for your fairness and generosity in love. Take this opportunity to unwind with your closest friends, as the day offers ample time for meaningful connections. If you’ve been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today will bring the warmth and love you’ve been missing. You might also explore places where the chance to meet inspiring people is high, making your day even more memorable. Remedy: To ensure steady financial growth, treat Kinnars (eunuchs), who are governed by Mercury, with kindness and respect.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Aquarius: Keep your disruptive emotions and impulses under control, as they may hinder your progress. Clinging to old ideas and orthodox thinking can slow your development and create unnecessary obstacles. Financial gains are likely today, but consider donating to charity—it will not only benefit others but also bring you inner peace. You may also have the opportunity to clear any outstanding family debts, easing a burden that’s been weighing on you. Love will feel like a dream today, blurring the line between fantasy and reality. Older individuals under this zodiac sign might reconnect with old friends, making good use of their free time. Life often surprises you, but today your partner will reveal a side that leaves you amazed. You’ll also experience how quickly time flies when catching up with a long-lost friend. Remedy: For good health, worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Pisces: Begin your morning with yoga and meditation to maintain high energy levels throughout the day. This simple practice will help you stay focused and refreshed. Business prospects look promising today, with the potential for substantial profits and exciting growth opportunities. However, it’s crucial to manage your anger and frustration, as these emotions can cloud your judgment and lead to significant setbacks. Stay calm to safeguard your mental peace and ensure smooth progress. Love will be in the air, filling your day with the warmth of spring—think flowers, sunshine, and butterflies. Romance will touch your heart, making it one of the most beautiful days with your spouse. Be mindful with your belongings today to avoid loss or theft. In your free time, nothing beats catching up with friends, as light-hearted conversations are the perfect antidote to boredom. Remedy: Spread joy by distributing sweets at a blind school or among differently-abled children to cultivate lasting happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.