Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 September 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Practising meditation and yoga can provide both spiritual and physical benefits. You might unexpectedly receive money from someone who owes you today, which will come as a pleasant surprise. Your house will be filled with guests, making for a delightful evening. You will realize today that your partner's love for you is deep and lasting. Any new knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in professional interactions. It's also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. You and your spouse will experience great physical closeness today. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family or personal deity for improved health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Try to leave the office early today and enjoy some leisure time. There are chances of gaining financial benefits, but your aggressive approach may limit your earnings. Family entertainment will be enjoyable and bring everyone closer. Be mindful and avoid being disrespectful toward your girlfriend. Slow progress at work may cause some minor stress. Remember, time moves quickly, so make the best use of it. Today, you may see a more assertive side of your spouse, which could make you feel uneasy. Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room and offer daily worship to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: You may feel a surge of religious devotion today, prompting you to visit a holy place to seek wisdom from a spiritual figure. Your financial situation could improve through speculation or unexpected windfalls. If you're planning a party, invite your close friends—many will bring joy and support. Be mindful of your behaviour when out with your partner. New business opportunities may be tempting and show promise for good returns. Someone from your past may reach out, making your day special. You'll have plenty of time for intimacy with your spouse, though your health might require attention. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and care for your sister.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cancer: Your spouse's loyalty and courage will bring you joy today. Money will be a crucial support during tough times, so start focusing on saving and investing now to avoid future difficulties. Friends will uplift your spirits with exciting evening plans. You may find yourself missing a close friend, feeling their presence even in their absence. Deserving employees could see promotions or financial rewards today. Completing tasks on time will give you personal space later, while constant procrastination only adds to your workload. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a peaceful day filled with love, free from arguments. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by reading the Surya Chalisa and singing hymns in praise of the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm 7:35 pm.

Leo: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. You may go shopping with your spouse to buy some valuable items for the household, which could put a bit of strain on your finances. An evening at the movies or a nice dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and happy mood. Your partner will go out of their way to ensure your happiness. Work will be in your favour today, with everything going smoothly. Those living away from home may choose to unwind in a park or quiet spot after finishing their tasks. It's a wonderful day for your married life, so take the time to express your love to your partner. Remedy: For strong financial stability, apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Virgo: Only you know what's best for you—so be strong, bold, and make quick decisions, ready to accept the outcomes. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Your children may ask for your help with their school projects. It's a day filled with romance, so plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Whether it's office politics or controversies, you'll be in control today. You might spend time in the park to relax, but be cautious, as there’s a chance of an argument with a stranger, which could dampen your mood. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today will bring a sense of blessing. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night, and in the morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Your spouse's cheerful mood is likely to brighten your day. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will help you navigate any future challenges. There may be some disagreements with family members, but don't let it disturb your peace of mind. There’s a possibility someone might propose to you. Support from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. You could enjoy a relaxing day reading an engaging magazine or novel. Your spouse will express their appreciation, praising your qualities and falling in love with you all over again. Remedy: For stronger family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Today is a perfect day to take a step back, relax, and engage in hobbies and activities you enjoy most, whether it's gardening, listening to music, or simply taking a walk in a nearby park like Nandankanan. You'll likely make good financial gains, but be mindful not to spend it carelessly. It's important to stay reasonable and considerate, especially with those who care about you, like close family or friends. The power of love will give you a reason to cherish your relationships. Focus on your work and priorities, just as one would focus on a temple's rituals with full dedication. If you're a native of this zodiac sign, you'll find ample time today for personal relaxation—perhaps reading an inspiring book or listening to your favourite Odia songs. By the end of the day, you will truly experience the joy and fulfilment that comes with being married. Remedy: Mix red sandalwood powder in your bath water to boost success in your professional life, much like the rituals that bring blessings and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sagittarius: You may struggle to focus on work today due to less-than-ideal health. If you made investments in the past, you’re likely to see returns today. Friends might intrude into your personal life more than necessary. You might have a disagreement with your partner as you try to assert your point of view, but they will likely soothe the situation with their understanding. A friend's valuable support will be beneficial for your professional matters. If you're away from home for studies or work, use your free time to connect with your family; this could lead to emotional conversations. Overall, your married life looks exceptionally positive today. Remedy: Enhance your health by sharing your food with those in need or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Capricorn: Holding onto negative feelings towards others will only create mental stress. Avoid such thoughts as they waste your energy and reduce your efficiency. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term benefits. Your knowledge and sense of humour will win people over. Don’t let yourself be controlled in a romantic relationship. Be cautious and thoroughly review any business or legal documents before signing. Acting impulsively or jumping to conclusions could lead to a challenging day. You might experience some difficulties with family, but your spouse will provide comfort by the end of the day. Remedy: Improve your health by offering prasad made of jaggery and gram (chana).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Aquarius: You may feel stressed and tense due to work pressure today. It’s an excellent day to purchase items that are likely to appreciate in value. Those seeking emotional support might find comfort from their elders. If you've been feeling lonely, this might be the end of that phase, as you could meet your soul mate. Remember not to take your partner for granted. Tonight, you might feel the urge to escape the confines of home and enjoy a walk on the terrace or in a park. You and your spouse may receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: To ensure a prosperous business or work life, gift silver ornaments to your mother and other female family members.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Tension at home may make you feel angry, and holding it in could worsen your physical health. Engage in physical activity to release the stress and consider stepping away from the irritating situation. You'll radiate positive energy today and leave the house in a good mood, but any theft of your valuable items might affect your mood. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. You may face some disagreements with your partner and have trouble explaining your perspective. Despite any controversies or office politics, you will manage everything effectively today. It’s best to stay away from people and focus on yourself. Your spouse's poor health might impact your work, but you'll find a way to handle everything. Remedy: Donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil to maintain good health.