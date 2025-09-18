horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 September 2025, Friday.

Aries: Don’t lose your calm when faced with a difficult situation. Just as food tastes better with salt, a little unhappiness is necessary to truly appreciate happiness. Attend a social gathering to lift your mood. Financial gains are likely. The festive environment at home will help reduce stress—be sure to join in rather than staying a silent observer. You’ll find yourself more popular today and may easily attract the opposite sex. At work, if you’ve been waiting to start a conversation with someone, this could be your chance. After a hectic schedule, you’ll finally get time for yourself. The day promises romance and togetherness with your partner, making it feel like the springtime of your life. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: No need to worry about your health today, as people around you will keep your morale high. You are likely to gain from commissions, dividends, or royalties. Social gatherings may bring you in touch with influential people. Take time to understand your beloved’s feelings. At work, you may have the upper hand in everything, and your magnetic, outgoing personality will put you in the spotlight. Your partner might do something unexpectedly wonderful that will leave a lasting memory. Remedy: Keep a bowl filled with a mixture of milk, water, and sugar near your bedside at night. The next morning, pour it at the root of a tree near your home for prosperity in business and stability in work-life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Keep a check on your eating habits and avoid overeating to maintain your weight. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial deals. Spending the evening with friends will uplift your spirits. A picnic or outing can add spark to your love life. Avoid daydreaming and don’t rely on others to finish your tasks—focus on your own efforts. The day is also good for recreation and entertainment. With your spouse, you are set to experience some of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: For professional growth, offer prayers daily to the Sun God by chanting his twelve names—Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Don’t let unnecessary worries about your health make things worse. Before investing in any scheme that catches your attention, dig deeper and consult experts before making commitments. Be cautious during discussions—if conversations don’t go smoothly, you might lose your temper and say something you’ll regret. In love, your feelings may grow slowly but steadily. At work, people will listen to you attentively. A lack of time for family or friends may leave you feeling upset today. Your spouse might also get annoyed if you forget to share something important with them. Remedy: Offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak on your forehead using the wet soil near its roots for better health and auspiciousness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Leo: A friend might challenge your tolerance and open-mindedness today. Stay rational in your decisions and don’t compromise on your values. Though expenses may rise and money may slip away, your lucky stars will ensure a steady inflow of finances. Be cautious before sharing confidential matters with your spouse, as there’s a chance it could be disclosed unintentionally. Avoid doubting your beloved’s loyalty, even if your partner seems difficult to handle. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. The day will turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life, filled with pure love and happiness. Remedy: To maintain harmony at home, recite Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: You are likely to engage in sports or physical activity today to boost your stamina. Be cautious at the workplace, as a colleague may try to steal one of your valuable belongings—keep your items safe. A significant development on the personal front will bring joy to you and your family. Love life looks promising, and you may experience moments of deep affection. Some behind-the-scenes events in your life may surface today, opening doors to good opportunities in the coming days. Pay attention to the advice of others, as it could prove beneficial. While you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you may get emotional as you realize the beautiful truths of your own marriage. Remedy: Improve your financial life by opting for green vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Don’t let minor issues trouble your mind today. A parent may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as their guidance could help you avoid future challenges. A gift from a relative living abroad will brighten your day, while your beloved may seek greater commitment in the relationship. Favorable conditions at work will boost your confidence and productivity. Students, however, should be mindful not to waste too much time on television or mobile phones. On the personal front, your spouse will stand firmly by your side, offering support in a crucial matter of your life. Remedy: Perform Surya Namaskar—twelve rounds of Sun Salutations—at sunrise for vitality and good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will remain in good condition today. However, a friend may approach you for a large loan—think carefully, as extending help could strain your own finances. Devote quality time to your family and show them how much you care, leaving no room for complaints. On the personal front, you may experience deep and genuine love. Success will come your way through persistence and hard work. Take some time for self-reflection if you feel lost in the crowd; understanding yourself better will bring clarity and confidence. With a little effort, today has the potential to become one of the most fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled and physically challenged individuals—this will invite positive energy and contribute to your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your charm and personality will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. Financial gains are likely, though rising expenses may balance out the benefits. Someone at home may feel annoyed by your recent actions, so handle matters with patience. Romantic life could see a dip due to your spouse’s health concerns. Professionally, you’ll shine—demonstrating efficiency and proving your worth to those around you. It’s also a favorable day to seek legal advice if needed. However, your partner may not extend much support in challenging situations today. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider gifting a silver elephant to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Your friends will be supportive today and bring you joy. Avoid making hasty investments, as rushing into decisions may lead to losses—analyze every aspect carefully before committing. Some tensions could arise within the family or with your spouse, but patience will help you handle them wisely. For those engaged, your fiancée will be a source of happiness and comfort. At work, staying focused will bring you success and recognition. Students may struggle to concentrate on their studies and could end up spending too much time with friends instead. On the brighter side, your sincere efforts to strengthen your marital bond will bring results that exceed your expectations. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Spending quality time with your children will help you relieve stress and feel rejuvenated—their innocence and energy hold remarkable healing power. Keep a close watch on your expenses, as careless spending may create difficulties later. Sharing your worries with family will lighten your heart, but don’t let ego stop you from opening up; bottling things inside will only add to your troubles. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so plan something special with your beloved. Work pressures may still weigh on your mind, leaving little time for friends and family, so try to maintain balance. Avoid getting caught up in gossip, as it will only waste your time. Today, you may deeply realize that your spouse is truly your soulmate and that the vows you exchanged in marriage hold genuine meaning. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls during their marriage by gifting them silk clothes—this noble act will also enhance your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain stable today, even with a packed schedule. If you’re involved in a money-related court case, the verdict is likely to come in your favor, bringing financial relief. Support from friends and relatives will uplift your spirits, and their company will bring you joy. Your love life will flourish beautifully, filling your heart with warmth. In business, stay cautious and alert to avoid being misled or deceived. Travel and academic pursuits will broaden your horizons and deepen your awareness. Life often brings unexpected moments, and today you may be pleasantly surprised by a wonderful side of your partner. Remedy: Wear a silver chain around your neck to attract success in business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.