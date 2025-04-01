Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 April 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your biggest dream is set to come true, but it's wise to keep your excitement in check, as excessive joy might lead to unexpected issues. While people generally hesitate to lend money, you'll find relief in helping someone in need. Your friends and spouse will bring joy and comfort, brightening an otherwise slow day. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your attire, as it could impact your partner's mood. Work will progress smoothly with the full support of colleagues and seniors. After office hours, you may unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, bringing a sense of peace. There could be a minor disagreement due to relatives, but by the end of the day, everything will settle harmoniously. Remedy: Show love and care to young girls below the age of 10 by offering gifts and attention for a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Spending quality time with your children can help relieve stress, as their presence has a healing effect. Children possess deep spiritual and emotional strength, and being around them will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Those engaged in international business may see financial gains today. Some of you might consider purchasing jewelry or a home appliance. You will also realize that your partner’s love for you is truly eternal. To excel at work, embrace new technologies and stay updated with the latest trends. Avoid repeating outdated routines, as it only leads to wasted time. This day promises to be one of the most intimate and cherished moments of your married life. Remedy: For great success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: "Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha."

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Holding grudges against others will only lead to mental stress. It's best to let go of such negative thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Important plans are set to materialize, bringing you fresh financial gains. Your sharp wit will uplift the atmosphere around you. Take a moment to browse through your partner’s recent social media posts—you might come across a delightful surprise. Attending trade shows and seminars will be beneficial for expanding your business network. Unfortunately, some unnecessary tasks may consume your free time today. However, love will fill your married life with warmth and joy throughout the day. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or decorative items made of Plaster of Paris (POP) at home will contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cancer: Today is a perfect day to unwind and relax. A soothing oil massage will help relieve muscle tension and refresh your body. Be mindful of your finances, as unrealistic planning could lead to a shortage of funds. Your energy levels will be high, making it a great day to organize a gathering and bring everyone together for a celebration. Love will flourish today, reminding you of the beauty of your relationship. Positive changes may take place in your work environment, bringing fresh opportunities. Stay polite and charming to those around you—only a few will truly understand the magic behind your charisma. Your married life will reach a beautiful peak of happiness today. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by using alum to clean your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: With your immense confidence and a light workload, you'll have plenty of time to relax today. Seeking advice from your father may prove beneficial in your professional life. Spend quality time with your family and cherish peaceful moments together. You will realize today that your partner’s love for you is eternal. Retailers and wholesalers can expect a profitable day. You may have the luxury of free time to indulge in your favorite TV shows and movies. Your married life will be more vibrant and joyful than ever before. Remedy: For a blissful love life, recite Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Spending time with humorous relatives will ease your stress and bring much-needed relief. Consider yourself lucky to have such uplifting people in your life. Your finances will see a boost today, but be mindful as expenses may rise alongside your earnings. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring great news for your family, especially for you. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Interestingly, the most irritating person at work might surprise you with unexpected wisdom. You'll have plenty of free time today, which you can use to pursue your interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful, making the day truly unforgettable. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Libra: Health should take precedence over social life. The investments you made in the past to secure a prosperous future may yield positive results today. Your sharp wit will uplift those around you. However, your love life could face some challenges. Those engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired outcomes. Meanwhile, professionals of this zodiac sign can make the most of their skills at work. Elderly individuals may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Be mindful, as your spouse may seem indifferent to your well-being today. Remedy: A head and body oil massage before meeting your partner may help foster harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. However, unexpected expenses might put a strain on your finances. Visiting guests will keep your evenings busy. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day—consider planning a surprise to make it truly memorable. At work, you’ll receive special recognition. While your family may turn to you with their concerns, you might find yourself absorbed in your own world, indulging in something you enjoy during your free time. On a positive note, your life partner will show extra care and affection toward you today. Remedy: For financial stability, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive influences, avoid ill thoughts about others, and practice emotional restraint.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Today brings positive energy, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. While your financial situation remains stable, it's wise to avoid overspending on unnecessary items. Make time to address any concerns related to your children. Love knows no boundaries—you may have heard this before, but today, you’ll truly feel its depth. Unfortunately, a crucial project you’ve been working on for a while may face delays. A distant relative might drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. On the bright side, you and your spouse will share a deeply emotional moment through an unspoken yet heartfelt gaze. Remedy: Supporting visually impaired individuals and distributing sweetened rice in orphanages can contribute to success in your career and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: You may face a setback today as health issues prevent you from attending an important assignment. However, relying on logic and resilience will help you move forward. If you've been struggling financially for a long time, unexpected money may come your way, resolving several pressing issues. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell. Be cautious, as outside interference could create tensions in your personal life. Challenges at work will ease with the timely support of colleagues, helping you regain your professional confidence. Any travel plans might be postponed due to last-minute schedule changes. Your partner’s lack of enthusiasm may disrupt some of your tasks today. Remedy: To enhance your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your tendency to criticize others may invite some criticism in return. Maintaining a sense of humor and lowering your defenses will help you handle any cryptic remarks with ease. If you’ve taken a loan, you may have to repay it today, which could put a strain on your finances. However, unexpected gifts from friends or relatives may lift your spirits. Family members of your spouse might cause minor disruptions in your day. It’s best to postpone new projects and expenses for now. You may plan to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, but heavy traffic could get in the way. Additionally, a relative, friend, or neighbor may bring tension into your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: Use your free time to engage in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. The Moon’s influence may lead to unnecessary expenses today, so if you aim to build financial stability, consider discussing money matters with your spouse or parents. It’s a great day to reconnect with people you rarely interact with. Be mindful of your behavior, as your partner’s mood may be unpredictable. Those involved in art and theater will discover exciting opportunities to showcase their creativity. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your opinions will be valued. However, your spouse’s off mood might test your patience. Remedy: For a sweeter love life, have a spoonful of honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.