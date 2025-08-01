horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 August 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Be extra cautious about what you eat and drink today—carelessness may lead to illness. When it comes to finances, make thoughtful and well-planned investments. While friends and family may seek your attention, this is also a good day to take a break and pamper yourself. Avoid making overly sentimental remarks to your partner today, as they may not land well. Also, steer clear of hasty decisions that you might regret later. An old issue could trigger a disagreement with your spouse—perhaps something like a forgotten birthday—but don’t worry, things will settle down by the end of the day. After spending much of your time with others, you’ll likely devote your evening to your partner. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your health is likely to be good today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun time with friends. Financially, the day looks promising—especially in the evening—as money you had lent earlier may be returned unexpectedly. You may receive surprise gifts from friends or relatives, adding a pleasant touch to your day. However, avoid opening up about personal feelings or secrets to your partner for now, as it might not be the right time. Attending seminars or exhibitions could help you gain fresh knowledge and make valuable connections. On the home front, your spouse’s relatives may cause some disturbance in your marital harmony. Job seekers might face setbacks today in finding their desired position, so stay persistent and put in extra effort. Remedy: To strengthen love in relationships, drink water stored in an orange-coloured glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: You’re likely to feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood today—perfect for enjoying some downtime. You seem to understand what others expect from you, but be careful not to overspend. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra love and attention, bringing warmth to your day. Your love life looks hopeful and positive. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel the time wasn’t well spent. Still, your partner’s gentle support and understanding will lift your spirits and make you feel deeply appreciated. There may be a moment of disappointment when you feel let down by friends during a time of need, but try not to dwell on it. Remedy: For a happier day, float red plants in water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Today, memories from your childhood may keep you occupied, but dwelling too much on the past could lead to unnecessary stress. A sense of losing your playful, childlike side might weigh on your mind and add to your anxiety. While money matters are important, don’t let financial concerns affect your relationships. Be careful not to become overly sensitive about money, as it may create tension with others. Someone at home may feel upset if you’ve been neglecting your household responsibilities—make time to address that. If you’re thinking of marrying your partner, today is a good day to start that conversation—but make sure you understand their feelings first. You’re likely to receive good news from a distant place by the evening. Your spouse will be especially loving and supportive, making you feel cherished. It’s also a great day to reconnect with old friends. Just be sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa today will support your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your plans. There’s a chance of receiving unexpected financial gains, which could help ease many of your money-related concerns. Focus on your family’s well-being, and let your actions be guided by love and good intentions—not by greed. Taking personal advice or guidance will help strengthen your relationships. Students should avoid wasting time socializing too much. This is a crucial stage in their academic journey, and focused study is essential for success. If you think marriage is all about making compromises, today you might realize it's actually one of the best parts of your life. On the health front, consider running—it’s free, highly effective, and could do wonders for your fitness. Remedy: Distribute and eat white sweets to attract positive health energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Be mindful of your words today—rude behavior may upset your spouse. Remember, showing disrespect or taking your partner for granted can seriously harm your relationship. If you plan to spend time with friends, manage your expenses wisely, as there's a risk of financial loss. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight, allowing you to take center stage. You may feel restricted by certain social limitations today, which could be frustrating. On the brighter side, you’ll likely have plenty of free time to relax and enjoy movies or TV shows. There may be a sense of imbalance as your partner could prioritize their own family over yours during a time of need. Take it as an opportunity for reflection, and try to remain calm. Spending some quiet time under a tree’s shade will help you relax both mentally and physically, offering valuable insights about life. Remedy: Use red-colored bed sheets or carpets at home to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: A demanding work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today. However, a pleasant financial surprise awaits you by evening, as money previously lent is likely to return unexpectedly. Be cautious—your kindness toward your children should not be mistaken for leniency. Matters of the heart could bring emotional discomfort today, so tread carefully in romantic affairs. Your compassion and willingness to help others will earn you respect. However, placing too many expectations on your partner may lead to disappointment in your marital life. Remember, love is one of the most powerful emotions—speak words that uplift your beloved and strengthen the bond you share. Remedy: Distribute and consume white sweets to invite positive energy and good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: You may struggle to keep your emotions in check today, and your unpredictable behavior could confuse those around you, leaving you feeling frustrated. Avoid the impulse to live only in the moment or overspend on entertainment and leisure. Social gatherings may present opportunities to connect with influential individuals—make the most of these moments, but steer clear of being overly assertive in romantic matters. Refrain from indulging in alcohol or smoking, as these habits could consume your time and energy today. Family dynamics might cause a strain on your marital harmony, so stay calm and avoid unnecessary confrontations. Make sure to complete pending tasks before starting anything new—ignoring this could lead to complications you’d rather avoid. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa regularly for improved health and inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Your dedicated efforts, combined with timely support from family members, are likely to yield the results you’ve been striving for. However, stay consistent—continued hard work is key to maintaining this momentum. Financially, things look promising as long-pending payments are expected to come through. Avoid getting entangled in other people’s matters today—it could lead to unnecessary stress. On the personal front, expect a beautiful day filled with warmth and happiness in your love life. A business-related journey may bring fruitful results in the future. With your spouse, this could turn out to be one of the most romantic days you’ve ever shared. If certain life challenges are weighing you down, consider speaking to a psychologist for clarity and peace of mind. Remedy: To strengthen family harmony, feed green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your ongoing health issues may be affecting your overall happiness and the mood at home. Prioritize your well-being to restore positivity within the family. While financial concerns might occupy much of your day, there’s a good chance of seeing profits by evening. Take time to engage with your children—instill good values and help them understand their responsibilities. On the emotional front, your partner’s unpredictable behavior could leave you feeling unsettled. Consider making subtle changes to your appearance—it may boost your confidence and attract positive attention. However, don’t expect much support from your spouse in handling challenges today. Instead, confiding in a close friend or trusted relative could provide much-needed emotional relief. Remedy: For better health, place copper rivets on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Begin your day with light exercise—it’s a great way to boost your mood and build a positive routine. Making this a daily habit will help you feel better both physically and mentally. Your strong understanding of money management will benefit you today, as the amount you save could help you overcome future financial challenges. However, be mindful of your stubborn nature—it may upset family members and close friends. On the brighter side, love is in the air! You and your partner may share a deep emotional connection today, strengthening your bond. Avoid engaging with individuals who could harm your image or reputation. A heartfelt embrace from your spouse will bring warmth and comfort after a long time. If you're planning to visit a relative with your family, it’s a great day to do so—just steer clear of bringing up unpleasant past events, as it may lead to awkward moments. Remedy: For better harmony in the household, switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest corner of your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm.

Pisces: Tensions at home may leave you feeling irritable. Bottling up emotions could take a toll on your health, so consider releasing stress through physical activity. When faced with frustrating situations, it’s often better to walk away than to dwell on them. Those who have been spending money carelessly may face a wake-up call today, as an urgent financial need arises during a tight spot—highlighting the true value of saving. On a brighter note, unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy and excitement to the entire family. Romance takes center stage today. A heartfelt connection may blossom into something unexpectedly beautiful. Your creative energy will be high, and the activities you choose could yield results far beyond what you imagined. You and your spouse may share an intimate and deeply emotional conversation, strengthening your bond. Cooking something special together could add an extra spark to your relationship. Remedy: For better health, place a container of milk beside your bed at night and pour it at the base of the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.