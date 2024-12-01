Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 December 2024, Monday.

Aries: Today, a sense of hope surrounds you, bringing positivity to your day. Financially, you may receive support from an elder in your family, sparing you from spending your own money. A letter arriving by post could bring joyous news to your loved ones. When stepping out with your partner, stay true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour. Your inner strength will guide you to excel at work and make the day productive. Despite your hectic schedule, you'll find time to indulge in activities you love. If you're married, you'll feel grateful for the bond you share with your spouse. Tip for the day: Visit a Shani temple and offer oil and prasad to strengthen the romantic connection in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Avoid long journeys today, as you may not feel physically strong enough for travel. Businesspeople might face setbacks and could need to invest extra money to improve their trade. Pay attention to your relationship with your spouse, as neglect could strain your bond. Take some time to cherish past memories and bring back the happiness of earlier days. Romance may feel a bit challenging to navigate. On a brighter note, your seniors at work might surprise you with their supportive attitude. Be careful with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Although you may feel overlooked by your spouse, you’ll later discover they were busy planning something special for you. Tip for harmony: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times in the morning to ensure a peaceful and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your dreams into reality, rather than just imagining them. The key issue has been wishing without taking action—it's time to change that. Financially, you’ll find yourself in a stable position today, which will bring you peace of mind. However, meddling in your spouse's matters without consulting her could lead to unnecessary tension. A little consideration can easily prevent conflicts. Your partner will have you on their mind throughout the day. Stay alert at work, as someone might try to claim credit for your efforts. After a hectic period, you’ll finally have some time to relax and enjoy yourself. Emotional connection with your partner will make your love life truly fulfilling. Tip for stronger bonds: Donate items associated with the Moon, such as rice, sugar, or milk, to religious institutions to enhance love and harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cancer: Focus on activities that enhance your health today—it’s a great time to prioritize your well-being. Avoid entertaining requests for business credit, as they may not be beneficial. You’ll find yourself in the spotlight, with multiple opportunities vying for your attention, making it challenging to decide where to focus. Be mindful of your emotions, especially in your romantic relationship, as sensitivity to your partner's remarks could escalate tensions. At work, showcasing your ideas with determination and enthusiasm will likely bring success. Attending seminars or exhibitions can help you gain valuable knowledge and build important connections. However, challenges in your married life might test your patience today. Tip for financial stability: Avoid intoxicants to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Engage in outdoor sports to refresh yourself, and consider incorporating meditation and yoga into your routine for added benefits. Businesspeople may experience profits today, bringing cheer to many. This is also an ideal time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents, gaining their trust and support. Social barriers might hold you back, but at work, you could land a task you’ve always wished for. Travel, entertainment, and socializing are likely to fill your day, adding variety. However, stress from your spouse might affect your health, so take care of your well-being. Tip for a harmonious love life: Plant and nurture yellow flowering plants at home to enhance love and positivity in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Stay calm and patient, especially during challenging situations. Financial stability is crucial for navigating tough times, so start saving and investing today to avoid future difficulties. Spending time with friends will bring joy, but be cautious while driving. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so handle matters delicately. At work, delays in receiving recognition or rewards may leave you feeling disappointed. Feeling disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family, you might seek solace by visiting a spiritual teacher for inner peace. If you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, it could impact your health, so be mindful. Tip for good health: Offer food to girls under the age of 9 to promote well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Libra: Overcome feelings of isolation and loneliness by spending quality time with your family. However, financial challenges may cause certain important tasks to stall. Your spouse could play a key role in supporting and transforming your life. Strive to be proactive and self-reliant, shaping your future through your own efforts rather than depending on others. Romantic prospects seem unlikely today, so avoid making commitments unless you're confident you can fulfill them. Your charming and outgoing personality will win admiration, but tension may arise with your spouse regarding unmet expectations in your relationship. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa can bring positive health outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Scorpio: A friend might challenge your open-mindedness and patience today. Stay firm in your values and approach every decision with rationality. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realize its importance as unexpected expenses arise. Spending time with grandchildren will bring immense joy. Love is in the air—romance will feel like a beautiful spring day, filled with warmth and excitement. At work, be prepared for sudden scrutiny of your tasks, as any mistakes may come to light. For entrepreneurs, this is a favorable day to explore new directions or test innovative ideas in business. The day is perfect for love and affection, so cherish romantic moments with your partner. Remedy: Use incense sticks, camphor, scented candles, or room fresheners at your workplace to create a positive and refreshing environment.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9.30 am.

Sagittarius: Engaging in charity work today will bring you a sense of peace and fulfillment. Trust in your abilities—you have the potential to earn independently without relying on others. However, neglecting your family could lead to conflicts at home, so make an effort to spend quality time with loved ones. You may find it hard to pass the time without your partner. New business ventures look promising and could yield good returns. Use your free time to relax, perhaps by watching a web series on your phone. After a period of misunderstandings, the day will end on a sweet note, as your spouse showers you with love and affection. Remedy: To boost your career prospects, float an empty clay pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Capricorn: Start your day with yoga and meditation to maintain high energy levels throughout. However, the Moon's position may lead to unnecessary spending. If you’re looking to save and build wealth, consider discussing financial strategies with your spouse or parents. Avoid letting stubbornness disrupt family harmony; listening to your parents’ advice and showing obedience can help maintain peace. Brighten your surroundings and express affection by placing flowers at your window. Any additional knowledge or skills you gain today will give you a competitive advantage when interacting with peers. Your partner may feel upset because they simply want quality time with you—a desire you might unintentionally overlook. Be attentive to their feelings, as open communication can ease tensions. By evening, you’re likely to share a deeply fulfilling moment with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by chanting ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: You will feel a surge of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Past financial decisions could catch up with you, creating a pressing need for money with no immediate solution. Consider visiting friends who may need your support—it could also uplift your spirits. Be cautious in your relationships, as the interference of a third person could lead to tension with your beloved. Avoid taking your partner for granted, as doing so could strain your bond. While you may finally get some time for yourself, household responsibilities might consume much of it. Additionally, a secret from your past could unintentionally hurt your spouse, so be prepared for an open and honest conversation. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 2 pm.

Pisces: Channel your high confidence into productive efforts today. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find ways to recharge and stay energized. If an investment opportunity catches your attention, take time to research thoroughly and seek expert advice before making any commitments. Spend quality time with family or close friends to turn the day into a memorable one. Romance is in the air—you'll savor the sweetness of love. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve favorable outcomes, and working professionals can showcase their talents effectively at the workplace. You might leave the office early due to unforeseen circumstances, creating the perfect chance for a family outing or picnic. On the marital front, the day holds surprising positivity, strengthening your bond with your spouse.

Remedy: Recite ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times to foster growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.