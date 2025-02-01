Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 February 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Engage in activities that help you stay calm and composed. A financial boost will make it easier for you to buy essential items. Don’t overlook your social life—set aside time from your busy schedule to attend a gathering with your family. This will not only ease your stress but also boost your confidence. Be cautious of one-sided attraction, as it may lead to disappointment. Traveling will be enjoyable and bring great benefits. Tension may arise in your married life due to unmet daily needs, whether related to food, cleaning, or household chores. However, your inner peace will help create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Sharing meals in the kitchen will strengthen your bond with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today. However, the Moon’s influence may lead to unnecessary spending. If you want to save money, consider discussing financial plans with your spouse or parents. The cheerful mood of family members will create a warm and lively atmosphere at home. Take this opportunity to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Be mindful of your words while speaking with family members, as misunderstandings could lead to unnecessary arguments, draining your time and energy. Your love life will take a joyful turn when your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue—listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by giving, gifting, or using fragrant items such as perfume, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking impossible situations—focus it in the right direction instead. Financial matters may not be in your favor today due to planetary influences, so be cautious and safeguard your money. Enjoy a joyful time with family and friends, as uplifting moments await you. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who captivates your heart today. If you go shopping, you may find a beautiful outfit for yourself. With a little effort, today could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Time flies when you're with children, and you’ll be reminded of this while cherishing moments with them. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, scented sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Shift your mindset toward positive thinking to overcome the powerful grip of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming its helpless victim. If you have a pending court case related to financial matters, expect a favorable decision that will benefit you monetarily. Use your free time wisely by supporting your family members. Expressing your feelings through a proposal may feel overwhelming, but it will also bring relief. Today, you may plan creative projects but might struggle to execute them successfully. However, your day with your spouse is likely to be better than usual. Take this opportunity to educate younger ones about the importance of water in life. Remedy: Maintain a balanced and healthy life by donating green fabric or bangles to eunuchs. Since Mercury governs them, showing kindness to this marginalized group can help reduce its malefic effects.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You are naturally blessed with confidence and intelligence—make the most of these qualities. Today, you'll realize the value of money and how reckless spending can impact your future. Avoid bringing up sensitive topics that might strain your relationships with loved ones. A sudden romantic encounter is likely to brighten your day. People of your zodiac sign have a unique charm—you enjoy the company of friends but also cherish moments of solitude. Fortunately, today you’ll find some much-needed "me time" despite your busy schedule. Your married life will be filled with nostalgia as you relive the excitement of courtship and romance. Adding to the joy, your partner may surprise you with a special homemade dish, easing your fatigue and lifting your spirits. Remedy: To maintain a happy family life, chant "ॐ" (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm and peaceful mind, day and night.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: A deep sense of spirituality may inspire you to visit a sacred place and seek wisdom from a holy person. Today, with the support of a close friend, business owners are likely to receive financial gains that could help resolve several challenges. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere at home. Your bond with your partner will take center stage today, making everything else—work, money, and social obligations—fade into the background. You understand the value of personal space and will have plenty of free time, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. Your marriage will enter a beautiful phase, bringing happiness and warmth. A family member may open up about a love-related issue—listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Maintain good health by incorporating pure honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Libra: Avoid constantly discussing your health concerns—keeping your mind engaged in productive activities will help divert your focus from illness. The more you dwell on it, the worse it may feel. The Moon's influence today may lead to unnecessary spending, so if you're looking to save money, consider discussing financial matters with your spouse or parents. Enjoy a peaceful day with your family, and don’t let others’ problems burden your mind. Trust is the foundation of any relationship—unfounded doubts can create unnecessary friction. If something is bothering you deeply, have an open and honest conversation with your partner to find a solution together. Spending time alone can be beneficial, but overthinking may lead to anxiety. If something is weighing on your mind, seek guidance from an experienced person. Your married life might face some challenges due to family influences, but both of you will handle the situation wisely. A candlelight dinner with someone special could be the perfect way to unwind and recharge after a long week. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Avoid interfering in your wife's personal matters, as it may lead to unnecessary conflicts. It's best to focus on your own responsibilities and minimize involvement to prevent creating dependency. Financial gains are likely to come your way tonight, as any previously lent money is expected to be repaid quickly. However, concerns about your parents' health may cause you some anxiety. Romantic moments may take a backseat today due to your spouse’s health issues. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer solitude over social interactions, which could be beneficial for your mental well-being. Be mindful, as your spouse might bring up an issue based on something heard in the neighborhood. Embrace a relaxed day, free from unnecessary pressures, and focus on appreciating life with gratitude. Remedy: For improved health, eat and distribute saffron-based sweets to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. You'll also realize the value of smart investments, as a past financial decision is likely to bring profitable returns. An unexpected piece of good news from distant relatives will fill your home with joy and excitement. Love transcends the senses, but today, you will experience its bliss in a deeply personal way. Since you tend to feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave personal space, this day will be ideal—you’ll have enough time to unwind and recharge. Your relationship with your spouse will be especially harmonious, making it a truly wonderful day. Be mindful of your health, as consuming cold water may cause discomfort. Remedy: Feed a black dog to overcome laziness and boost your energy levels.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.

Capricorn: Engage in charity or donation work to bring a sense of inner peace. If you've been waiting for a debtor to repay you and they've been avoiding it, today could be your lucky day—they may return your money unexpectedly. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, take this as an opportunity to learn valuable life lessons. Be mindful of how you handle situations, as your spouse may be in a sensitive mood. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. However, your partner may not be as supportive as you'd hope in challenging moments today. A meeting with a knowledgeable individual will provide valuable insights and solutions to many of your concerns. Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your personality will shine today, drawing people to you like a sweet fragrance. Someone with ambitious plans and ideas will catch your attention, but be sure to verify their credibility before considering any investments. This is an ideal time to consider a matrimonial alliance, and romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself and use it wisely by spending quality moments with your family. If you've been feeling unlucky for some time, today will be the day you feel truly blessed. A phone call from someone you've been wanting to reconnect with might come through, sparking fond memories and taking you back in time. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract multiple financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing in disguise, helping you overcome vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. If you're seeking ways to earn some extra money, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring moments of joy for your entire family. Your bravery will attract love and admiration. Elders of your zodiac may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time today. Your partner might do something truly wonderful by accident, creating a memorable experience. However, if you delay your tasks today, you could face unfavorable consequences. Remedy: Embrace a spiritual lifestyle to gain inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.