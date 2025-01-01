Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 January 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Making some physical changes today could improve your appearance significantly. You might head out with your spouse to purchase some essential household items, but keep an eye on your budget, as it could slightly strain your finances. The day will revolve around family and children. Nostalgic romantic moments are likely to fill your heart. Success will come your way if you take decisive steps gradually. However, you may get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your mobile device that you might neglect important tasks. Your spouse’s thoughtful gestures could leave you pleasantly surprised, making them seem more amazing than ever. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, symbolizes charity, creativity, sacrifice, and transformation. To maintain a stable financial condition and improve your economic status, focus on finding creative ways to serve and help others.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary or unrealistic thoughts; instead, channel it in a productive direction. If you're married, pay close attention to your children's health today, as there may be a risk of illness that could lead to significant medical expenses. Spending time with relatives will prove beneficial. For those immersed in love, the day promises moments of deep connection that will overshadow all else. However, you might feel frustrated with subordinates who fail to meet your expectations at work. Favourable planetary influences will give you many reasons to feel happy and content. Your life partner will show extra care and affection toward you today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer a whole bulb of garlic and an onion to flowing or running water.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gemini: You are likely to recover from a physical ailment, which might even allow you to participate in a sports competition. While money is important, avoid becoming overly focused on it to the point where it affects your relationships. Home repairs or social gatherings may keep you occupied today. Remember, setbacks are a natural part of life and should not discourage you. If you value time as much as money, take steps to maximize your potential. Today, you'll realize the significance of relationships as you spend quality time with your family. However, interference from others might strain your bond with your spouse. Remedy: To bring more harmony and peace into your love life, consider gifting your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Cancer: There's no need to worry about your health today, as you'll feel energized and uplifted by those around you. Conservative investments are likely to yield good financial returns. However, your spouse's health might cause some concern. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past could occupy your mind. Your senior at work may be impressed with the quality of your efforts. Avoid engaging in gossip and rumours to maintain your focus. Your life partner will go out of their way to make you feel exceptionally happy today. Remedy: To preserve happiness in your family, offer your respects and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothing to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Meditation and self-reflection will bring you great benefits today. Be cautious and thoroughly evaluate any investment schemes that come your way. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from relatives and friends. It's a good day to reconsider the habit of frequently falling in and out of love. The timing is favourable for launching new plans or ventures. Your efforts to help someone might bring you recognition and put you in the spotlight. However, you and your spouse may have a minor argument over an old issue, like forgetting a special occasion. Fortunately, everything will settle down by the end of the day. Remedy: To ensure financial stability, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Around 5:00 p.m.

Virgo: Blood pressure patients may benefit from moderate red wine consumption, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, offering relaxation. Today is a great opportunity to take your family out for a get-together, though it might involve significant spending. It's also a good day to reconnect with people you don't interact with often. Romantic memories will fill your mind throughout the day. Some colleagues might disagree with your approach to certain tasks but may not openly express it. If results fall short of your expectations, consider revisiting and adjusting your plans. Spend your free time reading spiritual books, as this can help you find solutions to many challenges. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today is a day when you'll feel truly blessed. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to snakes or snake charmers in any way possible.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: You are likely to engage in sports activities today, helping you maintain your physical stamina. While your financial situation will remain stable, be mindful of avoiding unnecessary expenditures. This is an ideal time to share your ambitions with your parents, as they will fully support you. However, focus and dedication are essential to achieving your goals. An unexpected romantic encounter might occur if you head out with friends in the evening. At work, colleagues will be highly supportive, and new professional alliances are likely to form. In your free time, you might decide to watch a movie, though it may leave you feeling it wasn't worth your time. Your married life will be filled with joy, fun, and harmony today. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, place green stones in flower pots, keep plants in green bottles, and consider using green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Scorpio: Your charming personality will draw attention from others today. However, you may need to spend a significant amount on your mother or father's health. While this might strain your finances, it will deepen your bond with them. The day promises overall benefits, but be cautious, as someone you trust might disappoint you. Your love life will remain strong, with no external factors affecting your bond. However, your dominating attitude could invite criticism from colleagues. It's time to address pending issues—think positively and start taking steps toward resolving them. By the end of the day, you'll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, consider placing reed over your windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 p.m.

Sagittarius: Today is a favourable day to pursue religious or spiritual interests. At a social gathering, you might meet someone who offers valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Be mindful of your extravagant lifestyle, as it could create tension at home; avoid staying out late or overspending on others. Your love life feels magical—embrace and enjoy this special connection. At work, ensure you meet your responsibilities, as your boss is unlikely to tolerate excuses. Consider dedicating your free time to religious activities, but steer clear of unnecessary conflicts during this period. Your spouse may surprise you with a thoughtful gift today. Remedy: To enhance your professional prospects, apply a mark of sandalwood paste or saffron on your forehead before heading out to work.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Capricorn: Your confidence and manageable work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. You are likely to experience financial gains this evening, as any money you lent out will be returned. Sharing your problems with family members will help lighten your mood, but your ego might prevent you from opening up about important matters, which could only make things harder. External interference may cause some tension. Your boss might acknowledge and praise your work today. Consider spending your free time reading an interesting magazine or novel. However, your spouse could cause you some loss today. Remedy: To keep your love life vibrant and strong, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you'll feel energetic and lively, with your health fully supporting you. Those who invest based on advice from a stranger are likely to see financial gains. For some, a new arrival in the family will bring moments of joy and celebration. It's a great day for romance and perfect for launching new projects and plans. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, consider setting aside quality time for them. However, due to unexpected work commitments, your plans may not go as anticipated. Today, you'll let go of any past sadness in your married life and focus on cherishing the present. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting your partner items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: To elevate your life, embrace a mindset of peace and calm, which is the first step towards experiencing a richer and more fulfilling life. You are likely to receive benefits through commissions, dividends, or royalties. It's a good day to reconnect with people you don't often meet. Your partner's unpredictable behaviour might upset your mood. Those in the arts or theatre will find new opportunities to showcase their creativity. Be mindful of how you spend your free time, as you might end up engaging in unproductive activities. Stress caused by your spouse could affect your health. Remedy: To enhance your love life, gift your partner white and black roses.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.