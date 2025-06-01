horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 June 2025, Monday.

Aries: You’ll feel energetic today and finish tasks much faster than usual. It’s a good time to invest any extra money in a safe place that offers future returns. Focus on your family’s needs and spend quality time with them to show you care. Your bond with your loved one will remain strong. Talking to knowledgeable people may give you useful ideas and plans. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters. You and your spouse may share a deep and heartfelt conversation today. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit is believed to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Today, friends may introduce you to someone special who will deeply influence your thoughts. Even though people usually hesitate to lend money, you’ll feel at peace helping someone in need. Young people might approach you for guidance on their school projects. Forget your worries and enjoy time with your romantic partner. A trip may help you build better business connections. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. You’ll also feel a renewed sense of joy and love in your marriage today. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel is believed to greatly increase happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 7.20 p.m.

Gemini: Try to keep your emotions, especially anger, under control today. If you’ve invested money based on someone else’s advice, you may see good returns now. Aim to be thoughtful and dedicated in both your personal and professional life. Your kind nature and willingness to support others will naturally bring peace and happiness at home. A sudden romantic meeting is likely today. Businesspeople may experience unexpected profits. Spend some quiet time doing what you love—it will help refresh your mind and bring positive changes. You and your partner will have a heartfelt and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women in your life to support your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 p.m.

Cancer: You’ll feel active and energetic today, with good health supporting you throughout. If you wish to be financially secure in the future, start saving money from today. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause some concern. Don’t give in to unreasonable demands from your partner. A kind gesture from you at work may turn rivals into allies. You might hear some upsetting news from your in-laws, which could leave you feeling low and thoughtful. Also, forgetting to share something important with your spouse may lead to a disagreement. Remedy: Share prasad from a Durga temple with the needy to bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 p.m.

Leo: Your negative thinking is holding you back from making progress. It's time to realise that constant worrying is affecting your ability to think clearly. Try to focus on the positive side—your outlook will improve, and so will your decisions. Avoid the habit of living only for the moment and spending too much on fun and entertainment. This is also a good time to discuss your new plans and ideas with your parents. Plan a romantic evening to make the day special. You may get a great opportunity to showcase your talents. Leaving work early to spend time with your partner sounds good, but heavy traffic might spoil your plan. Still, you'll feel deeply connected with your spouse today and realise they truly are your soulmate. Remedy: Wear green clothes today for better luck and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Purple.

Virgo: Your health will benefit today by spreading joy and staying positive. Financially, things look promising—you may even recover money you had lent earlier. Some people might try to irritate you, but it’s best to ignore them. A misunderstanding with your partner may arise, and you might struggle to explain your side. Make sure to finish any pending work before your boss notices. You might end up spending most of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realise how valuable time truly is. If your married life feels dull lately, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something fun together. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to promote happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM.

Libra: Pleasure outings and social gatherings will bring you joy and help you stay relaxed today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you positive energy and guidance. Be mindful in your interactions with children; harsh words may upset them and create emotional distance. Approach them with patience and understanding. Love is in the air—Cupid is nearby, ready to shower you with affection. Stay alert and open to the signals around you. Professionally, the day looks smooth and steady, offering a sense of ease in your work life. However, be cautious about indulging in alcohol or smoking, as these habits could consume more of your time and energy than expected. The romantic charm of a rainy day will reflect in your relationship—you’ll likely share moments of deep connection and warmth with your partner. Remedy: Feed flour to cows and offer sugar to black ants to promote harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Neglecting your parents could cast a shadow over your future—showing them care and respect will bring lasting rewards. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—echo back to us, creating either harmony or dissonance. We reap only what we sow. Today, a close relative may lend a helping hand in your business, leading to financial gains. You may also have the chance to attend social events, where you'll connect with influential individuals who could open new doors. On the emotional front, you may have to come to terms with some tough realities, possibly requiring you to let go of a cherished romantic bond. Avoid daydreaming—it can lead to missed opportunities. Stay focused and take personal responsibility instead of depending on others to complete your tasks. Surprising your spouse by prioritizing time together over work commitments could bring warmth and joy to your relationship. Although a minor disagreement—perhaps over a forgotten birthday or past issue—might arise, love and understanding will prevail by day's end. Remedy: Include more green gram (moong dal) in your diet to support better health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health is likely to remain strong today, allowing you to enjoy playful moments or recreational activities with friends. Use this positive energy wisely, and be mindful of your spending—focus on essentials rather than indulgences. Engaging in social activities with your family will help create a light and cheerful atmosphere at home. However, your partner may be feeling tense due to family-related issues. Offer them comfort through calm, understanding conversation. If you’ve been facing challenges at work lately, today brings a welcome shift—progress and success are on the horizon. In your leisure time, playing a game or engaging in a fun activity can lift your spirits. Still, stay cautious throughout the day, as there’s a slight risk of a minor accident—being alert is key. In your relationship, ensure that your partner feels valued and prioritized. Allowing others to influence you more than your significant other may lead to unnecessary tension. Remedy: Gift white and black roses to your partner to nurture love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.

Capricorn: Fitness and weight loss efforts will show positive results today, helping you move closer to your health goals. However, be prepared for a visit from a creditor who may request repayment of a loan. While you might manage to settle the amount, it could strain your finances—so it’s wise to steer clear of borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Your partner will be a strong source of support and encouragement. Romantic moments are in the air—your relationship feels truly magical, so take the time to appreciate and nurture it. For those in business, exercise caution when discussing plans or proposals. Sharing too much information could lead to complications or even betrayal—keep sensitive matters private. The day also promises opportunities for travel, entertainment, and social connection, adding joy and variety to your routine. On the home front, your marriage is likely to enter a harmonious and joyful phase. Remedy: To attract financial growth, wrap a round piece of bronze in green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you may find yourself faced with important decisions that could leave you feeling anxious or uneasy. Take your time—clarity will come. On the brighter side, long-overdue payments or financial dues are likely to be recovered, bringing some relief. It’s a favorable day to dedicate time to others—your kindness will be appreciated. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling both intrigued and confused, so trust your instincts before making any moves. Be mindful not to reveal too much about your plans, especially in professional matters—oversharing could jeopardize your progress. Although the Moon’s position suggests you’ll have ample free time today, you might struggle to make the most of it. Your spouse will likely express deep appreciation for you—cherish this warmth and create lasting memories together. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Lord Hanuman to invite positivity and strength into your life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your dedicated efforts, combined with timely support from your family, will bring the results you’ve been hoping for. Keep up the momentum—consistent hard work will help you maintain this positive energy. You may receive financial support from your mother’s side today, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather, which could bring welcome relief. A disagreement with a neighbor might arise, potentially souring your mood. Stay calm—reacting with anger will only escalate the situation. Sometimes, the best way to resolve conflict is simply not to engage. Aim to preserve harmony and cordial relations. There’s also a strong possibility of encountering someone truly special—perhaps even someone who feels like a perfect match. At work, you’ll likely recognize that your success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of your family. Try to finish your tasks on time and head home early—it will uplift your mood and bring joy to your loved ones. A spontaneous and heartfelt gesture from your partner may pleasantly surprise you, leaving a lasting impression. Remedy: For greater happiness at home, declutter your space—discard old clothes, newspapers, and unused items to invite fresh energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.