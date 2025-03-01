Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 March 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Health requires attention and care. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances today, as they may lead to carelessness and misplaced belongings. Expect a lively and enjoyable evening as guests fill your home with warmth and joy. Your smile can be the perfect remedy to lift your beloved’s spirits. If you've been longing for excitement in your life, today may bring a refreshing change. You’ll come to appreciate the beauty of your marriage like never before. A cozy movie night with your partner or friends could become a cherished memory. Remedy: To enhance financial stability, store a small amount of Basmati rice with silver in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: An evening at the movie theater or a cozy dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. Financial investments made in the past are likely to bring rewarding returns today. Support from relatives will help ease the worries weighing on your mind. Be mindful of your attire, as wearing something your partner dislikes may unintentionally upset them. Handle important communications with care to avoid misunderstandings. Though your plans for the day might be disrupted by your spouse’s urgent commitments, you’ll eventually see it as a blessing in disguise. While traveling by metro, you may cross paths with someone from the opposite sex who piques your interest. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering help and support to visually impaired individuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12.05 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: You'll feel a surge of energy today. Investing in real estate could bring promising returns. An unexpected message from a distant relative will lift your spirits. Love at first sight may be on the horizon. Nostalgia may draw you toward activities you cherished in childhood. This evening promises to be unforgettable as you share special moments with your spouse. A fantastic start to the day will keep you feeling energized and positive throughout. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, leave it in the sun, and drink it.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Your energy may dip just as success feels within reach. Savings from the past may come in handy today, but unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Your children will lend a helping hand with household chores—encourage them to make it a habit. Be cautious of one-sided attraction, as it may lead to disappointment. Much of your time today might be spent on unimportant activities. You may witness a strong and assertive side of your spouse, which could leave you feeling uneasy. While confidence is valuable, being open to different perspectives will help you grow. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 1 pm.

Leo: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. A visit to close relatives may bring unexpected financial strain. Household matters require your immediate attention. Time may feel empty without your beloved by your side. A shopping trip today could lead you to a beautiful outfit. Romance will fill your day with joy, though minor health concerns might arise. This is a good day to open up about your emotions and share your thoughts with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by offering yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in a sporting activity today will help you stay fit and energized. Travel may feel exhausting and stressful for some, but it is likely to bring financial gains. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will uplift the entire family. Your beloved may seek deeper commitment in the relationship. Housewives of this zodiac sign can unwind by watching a movie or spending time on their phones after finishing household chores. A heartfelt conversation with your spouse will bring warmth and connection. With movies, parties, and outings with friends in store, it promises to be an exciting day. Remedy: Walking barefoot on green grass can help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 11 am.

Libra: Your children may not behave as expected today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. However, it’s important to control your anger, as losing your temper drains energy and clouds your judgment, making situations harder to handle. Be cautious of friends who borrow money but never return it. Your wit and wisdom will leave a positive impression on those around you. Love will take on a new depth, with your day beginning with your partner’s smile and ending in dreams of each other. Shopping and various activities will keep you occupied. A beautiful shift in your marriage will make the day special. Beyond your relationships, you have your own world to explore, and today is the perfect time to embrace it. Remedy: Perform an Abhishek of Panchamrit on Lord Shiva to enjoy better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Meditation will bring you much-needed relief and peace of mind. You have the potential to earn money with the right support, but self-belief is key to success. When resolving personal matters, approach them with generosity, but be mindful of your words to avoid hurting those who care for you. Understanding your spouse’s emotions will allow you to provide the support they need. Your partner longs for quality time with you, and your inability to meet this need may leave them feeling frustrated today. However, their gentle acceptance of your flaws will bring you immense joy. Engaging in singing and dancing can help you release the stress and exhaustion accumulated over the week. Remedy: Incorporate black pepper into your daily diet to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Sagittarius: Spending time playing with children will bring you a refreshing and healing experience. Be cautious at work, as a colleague may attempt to take something valuable from you—keep an eye on your belongings. A new addition to the family may bring joy and a reason to celebrate. Checking your partner’s recent social media updates might lead to a delightful surprise. If you live away from home, you may find solace in spending your evening at a park or a peaceful spot after finishing your tasks. Marriage has its own beautiful perks, and today, you’ll experience them firsthand. Your mind will be drawn toward spiritual activities, bringing you a sense of inner peace. Remedy: Add black pepper to your daily diet to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Get plenty of rest to restore your energy, as a tired body can weaken the mind. Recognize your true potential—you have the strength; all you need is the willpower to harness it. Unexpected expenses may put pressure on your finances, so plan wisely. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort and joy. A sudden shift in your romantic partner’s mood might leave you feeling unsettled. To make the most of your free time, consider reconnecting with old friends. Concerns over your spouse’s health may cause stress today. You may feel drawn toward spirituality, leading you to attend a yoga session, read a spiritual book, or listen to an inspiring Guru. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your polite and courteous nature will earn you appreciation, with many people offering words of praise. If you are involved in a legal case related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing financial gains. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will fill you with pride and joy as they meet your expectations. Love and romance will take center stage in your heart today. Time moves swiftly, so use it wisely to make the most of every moment. Your spouse will express admiration for you, rekindling their affection. Cooking something special together could add a delightful spark to your relationship. Remedy: Maintain cleanliness in the central area of your home to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Outings, parties, and fun-filled activities will keep you in high spirits today. Working professionals may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past unnecessary expenses could leave them short on funds. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and warmth to your day. Your beloved will feel like an angel in your life—treasure every moment together. You’ll use your free time wisely by tackling unfinished tasks that have been pending for a while. No matter what happens in the world today, you’ll find comfort in the embrace of your life partner. Students should take the opportunity to openly discuss tricky subjects with their teachers, as their guidance will help in grasping complex concepts.

Remedy: For financial prosperity, avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, aggression, dishonesty, and deceitful behavior.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 5 pm.